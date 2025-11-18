“She Looks 60!”: Fans Don’t Even Recognize Kylie Jenner In Her New ‘Vogue’ Cover Photo

“Sorry, but she absolutely looks 60 years old,” wrote one user on X after seeing Kylie Jenner’s latest photoshoot for Vogue Magazine.
“This is Susan Lucci as far as I’m concerned. This is a desperate housewife; she’s lived on Wisteria Lane since 1967.”
The comment, which has garnered over 5 million views, sparked fierce debate online as fans rushed to defend the 27-year-old celebrity.
The September issue of the fashion magazine sees the socialite posing gracefully with a purple dress and makeup that makes her face look noticeably gaunt. Her neck is also extended in a tense manner, casting shadows that make her appear older than she really is, according to her critics.
Kylie Jenner’s fans defended their idol after a post claiming that she “looks 60 years old” went viral with over 5 million views on X
Image credits: kyliejenner
The issue includes an interview where Jenner discusses her postpartum depression and the pressures of growing up in the public eye.
“I think I’m misunderstood,” she states in the interview.
The model also talked about the difficulty of maintaining a photo-ready physique while dealing with motherhood and the stress it can put on the body.
“I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9 pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9. I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later.”
Image credits: kyliejenner
Jenner has also been dealing with rumors of her using Ozempic, an FDA-approved diabetes medication that is often used for rapid weight loss, which she categorically denied in her interview.
“I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures online and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something.”
“Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?” she argued, attributing her getting back in shape to her own discipline and training regimen.
But for her detractors, this is nothing but smoke and mirrors.
“There is not a world where Kylie Jenner would see the number 200 on a scale and not immediately go on Ozempic,” wrote one user.
The magazine cover comes just a year after Jenner denied having had any plastic surgery done to improve her appearance, save for lip fillers
Image credits: kyliejenner
Her denial prompted several YouTube channels, hosted by actual surgeons, to analyze her appearance over the years, explaining how it may have been modified and which surgeries could have been involved.
“Her face has changed fairly dramatically,” explained a Beverly Hills surgeon, Dr. Gary Motykie.
“I’m very suspicious of several different procedures. Starting from the top down, I see some reshaping in her eyebrows and upper lids, likely due to a blepharoplasty. Her nose has also gone from being wider to narrower, with a more pointed tip.”
“Another thing that doesn’t happen naturally is the reduction of her jawline. She used to have a very strong chin, which has now become much more feminine and heart-shaped,” the doctor explained.
Image credits: britishvogue
“This almost makes me feel sad for her. She never stood a chance against this plasticization of her humanity,” wrote one user on X after seeing the magazine cover.
“It always makes me feel kinda bad that Kylie was one of the biggest victims of beauty standards, then she got surgery and created new beauty standards and now she has to face the repercussions of all that,” said another.
Jenner claims to find comfort in her family as fans continue to defend her against harsh criticism from her detractors on social media
In contrast to the 5.1 million views the critic’s post garnered, the official post by British Vogue, posted 5 minutes before on August 13, 2024, has only been viewed over 50 thousand times.
“#KylieJenner was shocked when Giles Hattersley told her she is the first member of her family to appear on the cover of #BritishVogue. ‘I cried,’ she recalls of learning it was going to happen. ‘Because it’s been a dream of mine. It was amazing – the whole day was perfect.’”
After seeing the backlash their idol was receiving, her fans quickly came to her defense, with many defending Vogue’s decision to feature Jenner on the cover and labeling any claims about her appearance as ridiculous.
“I don’t think she looks 60 years old in the video at all. I think she looks good, especially with the kids,” wrote one fan.
“Saying she looks 60 is actually insane,” said another.
“Thank god there’s average people in this world and below average, that will never be more than just that. These takes are wild. Looks nothing close to any of that,” one user explained.
“She is stunning here. Honestly, can we not pick each other apart like this?” asked another.
For the socialite, the main refuge from all the gossip and drama is her family, as she revealed that she has found the unconditional love of her children to be her greatest source of strength and peace.
“I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier.”
“I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world.’”
“Her body is of no one’s concern,” states one fan as others rushed to the socialite’s defense amid intense criticism
