Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

by

Have you ever considered the fact that your post on a social media platform could potentially save somebody else’s life or at least help them get out of a dangerous situation? That’s exactly what recently happened to Reddit user @aggressivelycanadian.

Around a month ago, the woman went on the platform and shared a story about what happened to her while she was at a mall. “I was in a potentially dangerous situation today,” reads the caption of her post. “I knew what to do from a previous post on here, and the comments I read, and I just want to say thank you.”

More info: reddit.com

“I was in a potentially dangerous situation today,” reads the caption of the woman’s post. “I knew what to do from a previous post on here, and the comments I read”

Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

The woman had gone into a mall to use the bathroom when she noticed a suspicious man following her

Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

It all started when the woman decided to go to the nearby mall in order to use the bathroom before her drive home. As she walked in, she noticed the man that was walking in the opposite direction, but then saw her and turned around. The woman became suspicious and suddenly remembered a comment that she once read on Reddit that advised to never go into a public bathroom when being followed.

Suddenly, she remembered a comment that she once saw on Reddit that advised to never go into a public bathroom when being followed

Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

Then another one crossed her mind, advising her to go into a store that the suspected person would not typically have interest in

Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

As she was walking, she remembered another piece of safety advice suggesting that if you’re not sure if you’re being followed, you should go into a store that the suspected person would not typically have interest in. She noticed a dollhouse store and went inside. The suspicious man followed her.

After realizing that the man was truly following her, the woman called her husband, who was waiting in the car

Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

“With the phone on speaker, I loudly said, ‘I am being followed by the man behind me.'”

Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

The woman then quickly walked back towards the exit of the store and while walking out, she called her husband, who was waiting for her in the car. “The man in the yellow mask turned and matched my pace toward the exit,” the user narrates. She put her phone on speaker and loudly said that she was being followed by the man behind her. After hearing that, her husband got out of the car and came to the mall.

The woman feels incredibly thankful to all the users who decided to share those safety advice she happened across

Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

Here’s how people reacted to the story

Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit
Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit
Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit
Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit
Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit
Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit
Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit
Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
39 Cat Photos So Adorable And Chaotic They Might Just Fix Your Bad Mood Instantly
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
Congresswoman Shows Up To Impeachment Vote In Full Batgirl Costume And It Has Infuriated Some People
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
A Sweet 79-Year-Old Man Pays Off A $14 Debt From 1958
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Explore The Hidden Beauties Of New Zealands South Island
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
20 Amazing Lego Sculptures That Will Blow Your Mind
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Somebody On Twitter Asked For Positive Stories About Celebrities And It Will Restore Your Faith In Hollywood
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.