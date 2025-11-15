Woman Avoids A Creepy Stalker By Following Safety Tips She Found On Reddit

Have you ever considered the fact that your post on a social media platform could potentially save somebody else’s life or at least help them get out of a dangerous situation? That’s exactly what recently happened to Reddit user @aggressivelycanadian.
Around a month ago, the woman went on the platform and shared a story about what happened to her while she was at a mall. “I was in a potentially dangerous situation today,” reads the caption of her post. “I knew what to do from a previous post on here, and the comments I read, and I just want to say thank you.”
The woman had gone into a mall to use the bathroom when she noticed a suspicious man following her
It all started when the woman decided to go to the nearby mall in order to use the bathroom before her drive home. As she walked in, she noticed the man that was walking in the opposite direction, but then saw her and turned around. The woman became suspicious and suddenly remembered a comment that she once read on Reddit that advised to never go into a public bathroom when being followed.
Then another one crossed her mind, advising her to go into a store that the suspected person would not typically have interest in
As she was walking, she remembered another piece of safety advice suggesting that if you’re not sure if you’re being followed, you should go into a store that the suspected person would not typically have interest in. She noticed a dollhouse store and went inside. The suspicious man followed her.
After realizing that the man was truly following her, the woman called her husband, who was waiting in the car
“With the phone on speaker, I loudly said, ‘I am being followed by the man behind me.'”
The woman then quickly walked back towards the exit of the store and while walking out, she called her husband, who was waiting for her in the car. “The man in the yellow mask turned and matched my pace toward the exit,” the user narrates. She put her phone on speaker and loudly said that she was being followed by the man behind her. After hearing that, her husband got out of the car and came to the mall.
