Sweet And Kind Mom Finally Snaps, Gets Revenge On Neighbors For Their Loud Dogs

When moving into a new place, we might not even think about our soon-to-be pet neighbors. If they are disruptive, one may want to say goodbye to the peace and quiet they were looking forward to in a new neighborhood.
And, sometimes, when all options to restore peace have been exhausted, the only seemingly right thing to do is to get even.
The lady from this story had just moved into her house when she was greeted with animal waste on her lawn and the continuous noise of barking. For a while, she dealt with it without complaining, but it got to a point where she couldn’t relax in her own backyard or let her grandchildren play in it. So she thought that the best option would be to take some petty revenge on the neighbors.
Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with animal behaviorist Dr. Kate Mornement, who kindly agreed to tell us more about disruptive animal behavior.
We often don’t expect to move in near neighbors with disruptive pets
Image credits: Greta Hoffman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, this woman did, and after a while, it got so intolerable she decided to take petty revenge on her neighbors
Image credits: Manel Vazquez / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: JorpJorp1818
A disruptive pet’s behavior may push one to take action
Someone else’s dog occasionally barking or wandering around your yard might not be a huge problem. But if your neighbor’s pets are causing issues like using your lawn as a litter box or loudly barking without catching a breath, one may decide to take action.
Bored Panda reached out to animal behaviorist Dr. Kate Mornement, who recommends starting by talking to the owner of the furry friend, as they might be unaware of such a problem. For this, she mentions that video evidence can come in handy when communicating with them.
“If the neighbor does nothing to prevent their dog from entering a homeowner’s property, then video evidence can be used to report the problem to the relevant local authorities. In many countries, pet owners can be fined if their pet roams onto other people’s property or causes a nuisance. Fences are also effective in preventing dogs from entering a property. “
Dr. Mornement explains that barking is a normal behavior, and most dogs will do that from time to time, but it can develop into a problem if it becomes continuous and excessive.
“The main reasons dogs bark excessively include boredom, fear, and/or anxiety, as well as their territorial nature. While it’s not possible (or ethical) to completely eliminate barking, we can successfully reduce excessive barking by addressing the root cause.
For example, if a dog is barking excessively due to separation anxiety, addressing the separation anxiety will reduce the excessive barking. Similarly, if a dog is barking due to boredom, providing mental and physical stimulation in the form of daily exercise, interactive toys, and feeding puzzles can reduce boredom, leading to a reduction in barking.”
Preventing pets from doing their business on neighboring lawns can be done without confrontation
Some people prefer not to be confrontational with their neighbors. Or perhaps the issue isn’t worth addressing yet. In such cases, there are other friendly ways to prevent animals from using your lawn as a litter box.
For instance, dogs are notorious for their sense of smell, which can be used to human advantage. Once your yard has a scent of something unpleasant to them, they’ll be less likely to go there. There are dog-repellent sprays you can find online, or you can try more natural remedies like cayenne pepper, vinegar, or rue plant.
Spread these substances along the boundaries of your property to keep passing dogs from entering. For liquids like vinegar, it’s often enough to soak a few cotton balls and place them around the yard. Whatever you use, make sure to check if it’s safe for our furry friends, as some can be toxic when ingested.
Another option is to install lawn sprinklers that activate whenever someone steps on the lawn. Just before a dog can do its business on the grass, a sudden appearance of water will hopefully startle them and scare them off. It helps to chase away other animals, like coyotes, foxes, and deer, too.
Sounds can also be used to repel animals from a property. Devices like high-pitched whistles emit a tone that humans can’t hear but is unpleasant to dogs and other animals. Keeping one of those on the property guarantees that they will stay away. The noise shouldn’t cause any damage to them and isn’t audible inside; just make sure to turn it off before letting your own pet outside.
Lastly, the reason your neighboring dog might leave waste on your grass is because their owner forgets to bring “poop bags” on their walk or doesn’t have enough. If you wish to be neighborly, you can install a plastic bag dispenser that encourages them to pick up after their pups. It’s best to install them near the street so they can be visible to all.
Commenters supported the lady and even offered some advice
Others joined in and shared similar stories
Follow Us