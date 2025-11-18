50 ‘Forbidden Foods’ You Should Never, Ever Eat (New Pics)

In their day-to-day life, people tend to go with the flow and take things for granted. However, what your eyes see and what’s real doesn’t always match up. And just because your stomach starts a-rumbling when you see something delicious doesn’t mean that it’s actually edible. Welcome to the weird world of ‘forbidden food.’
Our team here at Bored Panda has cherry-picked some of the most impactful images from all over the internet where completely inedible things look like food. That sandwich over there? Look closer—that’s a rock. That slice of bacon? A mouth-watering crystal. And, no, those aren’t olives next to that pizza… Scroll down to see some impressive examples of forbidden food.
Warning: you might start getting strangely hungry all of a sudden! Just… don’t end up nibbling on any rocks! Promise?
Bored Panda reached out to Glenn Geher, Ph.D., who shed some light on the food human beings are naturally attracted to from an evolutionary history perspective. Dr. Geher is a professor of Psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. You’ll find our full interview with him as you read on.
#1 Today At The Beach I Found A Rock That Looked Like A Sandwich
Image source: ellieck
#2 Forbidden Mentos
Image source: Frostychica
#3 House Cleaner… Whose Idea Was This?
Image source: raviolicondom
#4 My Used Soap Bar Looks Like Chicken Breast
Image source: 4manarun
#5 Forbidden Steak (Tree Trunk)
Image source: PETA_Gaming
#6 Forbidden Vampire Dippin’ Dots (Frozen Blood From A Patient With An Incredibly Rare Blood Attribute)
Image source: Zukazuk
#7 This Stacked Rock Formation
Image source: SalazarRED
#8 Forbidden Chocolate (I Believe They Go Under Table’s Legs To Prevent Scuffs)
Image source: RIDE_THE_LIGHTNING32
#9 If This Wasn’t A Bar Of Soap, It’d Make A Great Piece Of Steak
Image source: kiwehhhhh
#10 Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich
Image source: Carnalvore86
#11 Forbidden Peeled Oranges
Image source: revenge_for_greedo
#12 Visiting China And Found These Stones That Look Like Pork Belly
Image source: minutemaiding
#13 Forbidden Ham Slices (It’s Soap)
Image source: Money_Membership3580
#14 Forbidden Froot Loops
Image source: PYROxSYCO
#15 Forbidden Honey (Untouched Violin Rosin)
Image source: Musicferret
#16 I Made A Blanket That Rolls Up To Look Like Sushi
Image source: HealTHCareEmbroidery
#17 Forbidden Ice Cream Cone
Image source: Otherwise-Throat613
#18 This Shampoo In Italy Looks So Much Like Orange Juice They Tell You Not To Drink It
Image source: kappadevin
#19 Nothing Like Practically Starting From Scratch With Forbidden Noodles
Image source: tisbutastitch
#20 Forbidden Flying Dorito
Image source: heterocera05
#21 Forbidden Bacon
Image source: ExoticCrystals
#22 If You Like Watermelon Jolly Rancher’s, Then This Is The Soap For You
Image source: therainyremedy
#23 Forbidden Grapes
Image source: diveonfire
#24 Someone Ate The Forbidden Cheese At My Gym
Image source: sheumchneveli
#25 Forbidden Olives
Image source: EarthLaunch
#26 Get The Strawberry Flavor
Image source: satansfloorbuffer
#27 Pink Lake, Melbourne. Recently Saw This And Can Honestly Say The Water Really Looks Like Strawberry Milk
Image source: OliverRuan
#28 Forbidden Food. I Saw This At An Art Museum I Went To Today
Image source: rockys.trash
#29 These Were Cheaper Than Your Standard Plastic Trays, But Now My Seed Starters Just Kind Of Look Like Chocolate Cake
Image source: ErosLovelorn
#30 No-No Minties
Image source: grzesiolpl
#31 Forbidden Olive
Image source: Substantial-Peak4524
#32 Forbidden Fruit Snacks (They Are Scent Chips – Scents Compacted Into A Small Wax Shape That Are Melted On Wax Melters To Release A Specific Scent)
Image source: Toonlesia2
#33 I Guess I Don’t Have To Mop The Floor With The Cursed Spaghetti Anymore
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Mentos Shampoo And Conditioner, Brazil
Image source: AnitaKK
#35 Forbidden Honey
Image source: hanakage
#36 Forbidden Chia Seeds (Frog Eggs)
Image source: SatanicJewggalo
#37 Saw These Non-Edible “Bath Dusts” At Walmart. Seems Like A Bad Idea
Image source: lancert
#38 Forbidden Twizzlers
Image source: penguinbiscotti
#39 Forbidden Boba
Image source: Watchman_1029
#40 Croissants Have Just Been Baked
Image source: amaccho5160
#41 Forbidden Toast (It’s Insulation Foam I Think)
Image source: Huesan
#42 Forbidden Snack
Image source: undead_science_
#43 Forbidden Juice Aisle (Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners)
Image source: Raptavis
#44 Forbidden Milk
Image source: Capta1nzomb1e
#45 Spaghetti On A Conveyor Belt
Image source: bigdave562lb, SillyTheGamer
#46 Forbidden Chicken Breast
Image source: RangoonShow
#47 Forbidden Hotdogs
Image source: hoover0623
#48 Forbidden Candies From The Dispenser
Image source: devinup
#49 This Plant Looks Like A Giant Asparagus
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Forbidden Sushi
Image source: htraptor
