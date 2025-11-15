Hey Pandas, Draw A Cat

by

Show us your drawings!

#1 Chapter Heading For My Fanfiction. The Title Goes In The Empty Space

#2 This Is A Drawing Of My Cat Midnight!

#3 A Book Cover, Commissioned By A Friend

#4 Painted Ziggy At The Bathroom Window……

#5 True Colors-Paint

#6 True Colors-Paint

#7 Cat Girl I Made

#8 Kiki :)

#9 My Cat Joris :)

#10 This Is A Palette Drawing Of My Cat With A Cape. His Name Is Tiger And I Love Him

#11 Ziggy

#12 My Very Bad Attempt At A Cat Girl Lol

#13 Cat That I Drew Last Year.

Patrick Penrose
