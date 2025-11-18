“I’m Not Going”: 96-Year-Old Woman Served With 3-Day Eviction Notice From Senior Home

A 96-year-old was given a three-day eviction notice from the establishment she has lived in for two decades. Jean Jacques has lived at the Pacific Grove Senior Living in California, USA, for 22 years. However, just one month after celebrating her 96th birthday in July, the facility gave Jean a notice stating that she must pay her outstanding balance of about $110,000 or vacate her unit.
Nevertheless, it was Jean’s understanding that she would be taken care of for life — regardless of whether she outlived her savings, KSBW reported on August 26.
The eviction notice was reportedly issued by Pacifica Senior Living, the parent company of Pacific Grove Senior Living.
When Pacifica acquired the facility from California-Nevada Methodist Homes in 2022, there was an expectation that existing contracts would be honored. Though the previous owner’s contracts were grandfathered in, their policies were not, KSBW reported.
Jean, who is happy, healthy, and full of life, reportedly said that in 2002, she signed a lifetime contract with the previous owner, California Nevada Methodist Homes, that said she could live there for the rest of her life.
She had paid a $250,000 down deposit and has been paying $5,000 a month since then until she ran out of savings in 2018. Jean was shocked because the reason she moved into the Forest Hill Manor was to be taken care of for the rest of her life.
President of Pacific Grove Senior Living’s Residents’ Association, Bob Sadler, reportedly explained that contracts for “lifetime care” like the one Jean signed were considered unconditional under the previous owners.
Because some residents pass away before their contract finishes, evictions were not issued to those who outlived their savings. Bob told the Californian broadcaster: “[Jean’s] devoted all of her savings and money to this place.
“What would you do? Can [you] see her out on the sidewalk? I don’t think so. I mean, that’s just insane to me.”
He added: “I don’t care what the legal ramifications are here. This is morally unthinkable.”
The wording of the notice itself has come into question as well, as per KSBW. Elizabeth Campos, ombudsman project manager at the Alliance for Aging, reportedly said the notice was not approved by Community Care Licensing.
Additionally, the notice did not include instructions on how to appeal, as Elizabeth stated: “You do get angry knowing that it’s an elderly person. Where is this person going to go?”
According to the eviction notice, Jean owes over $100,000 in late rent, and she must pay now or be evicted.
“I’m not going,” Jean told KSBW. “They’ll have to bury me because I have no place to go. They have all my money.”
Jean has not been contacted by the facility’s business office since receiving the eviction notice. Alliance on Aging is currently helping the stunned resident dispute this eviction.
