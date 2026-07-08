Wolfgang Puck: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Wolfgang Puck
July 8, 1949
Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria
77 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Wolfgang Puck?
Wolfgang Johannes Puck is an Austrian-American chef and restaurateur known for his innovative California cuisine. He masterfully blends classic French techniques with fresh, seasonal ingredients and global influences.
His breakout came with the 1982 opening of Spago on the Sunset Strip, which quickly became a celebrity hotspot. The restaurant’s wood-fired pizzas with gourmet toppings made it an instant culinary phenomenon.
Early Life and Education
Wolfgang Johannes Puck was born in Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria, learning cooking from his mother, a pastry chef, after his biological father left. He adopted his stepfather Josef Puck’s surname.
At age 14, Puck began formal culinary training through an apprenticeship in Villach, Austria. He later honed his skills in prestigious French restaurants like Maxim’s in Paris and L’Oustau de Baumanière in Provence before moving to the US at 24.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Wolfgang Puck’s personal life, including marriages to Marie France Trouillot from 1975 to 1980, and then to interior designer Barbara Lazaroff from 1983 to 2003.
Puck wed Ethiopian model and designer Gelila Assefa in 2007. He shares two sons, Cameron and Byron, with Lazaroff, and two more sons, Oliver and Alexander, with Assefa.
Career Highlights
Wolfgang Puck revolutionized fine dining with his flagship restaurant Spago, opened in 1982, which pioneered California cuisine. The establishment, renowned for its gourmet wood-fired pizzas, earned multiple James Beard Foundation Awards, including Outstanding Chef for Puck in 1991 and 1998.
Beyond his restaurants, Puck expanded into a multifaceted culinary empire, establishing the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Wolfgang Puck Catering, and Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, Inc. His influence includes cookbooks, TV appearances, and consumer products.
Puck has also catered the exclusive Academy Awards Governors Ball since 1995, preparing elaborate menus for Hollywood’s elite. This cemented his status as a pioneering celebrity chef and culinary icon.
Signature Quote
“As a kid, the kitchen was the only place where I felt safe.”
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