Who Is Emilia Clarke Playing In Secret Invasion?

While details about this upcoming Disney+ show, Marvels Secret Invasion, have been kept under wraps for months, the show’s trailer gave fans more than they hoped for with new character reveals like Talos’ daughter, G’iah, played by the talented Emilia Clarke. G’iah is easily one of the most dynamic characters in the series thanks to her connection to Talos and Nick Fury. It will be interesting to see Emilia Clarke’s G’iah factors into Secret Invasion’s overall storyline and the MCU’s grand scheme of things.
For thousands of her fans, Emilia will always be known as the mother of dragons because of her starring role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones. She’s also starred in movies like The Terminator Genisys and the romantic movie, Me Before You. But she takes on a different role in her MCU debut as a Skrull freedom fighter with an estranged relationship with her father, Talos (Ben Mendelson). While speculations have been going around since the teaser trailer, we finally know more about her character, and here is what you need to know before watching Secret Invasion season 1.
Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion Character Explained
According to what Marvel Studios has revealed, Clarke’s character, G’iah, is a radical freedom fighter who wants change for her people after being promised a new home decades ago. But this isn’t the first time G’iah is making an appearance in the MCU. She was introduced as Talos’ daughter in Captain Marvel (2019) during the reunion scene at the space station when Talos brought out his wife and daughter. So this war hits close to home for G’iah. According to Clarke, in MCU’s Secret Invasion, G’iah is willing to do anything to fight back because of the challenges her people have faced on Earth. She and the other Skrulls aren’t happy hiding their identity when Fury (Samuel L. Jackson ) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) promised them a planet where they could live proudly and peacefully years ago.
In the comics, G’iah lives on earth as an agent with her partner and their three daughters. When she believes one of her daughters is killed by a secret organization, a war breaks loose, leading to the death of her partner and the father of her children. Her life changes as she’s on a mission to avenge her partner’s death by hunting down the remaining members of the organization.
What Emilia Clarke’s MCU Role Means For The Future
While Marvel Studios won’t adapt G’iah’s exact story from the comics, they are likely to take a lot of inspiration from it. In Secret Invasion, G’iah will be battling many emotions due to what her people have gone through as refugees on Earth. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clarke said she is willing to return for more movies and series in the next decade because Marvel makes stories that actors want to tell, and that everyone she’s spoken to in the MCU has a lot of fun working on these projects and interacting with the fanbase. But how she fits into the future of the MCU depends on the events of Secret Invasion and perhaps how the show, and her character, is received by the public. Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.