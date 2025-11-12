50 Shades Of Kari

This work is far from the classical mosaic, more suited to the criterion – social mosaic. 49 persons on the panel symbolize our society. Crowds of people, different in appearance, age, nationality, views … And they all make up the “mosaic” of the society in which we live.
yes, on the panel of 49 faces, the fiftieth is alive and walks somewhere :)
71 x 54cm (tile adhesive, gypsum, plywood, oil)
and who is Kari? this is my wife – Karina, with whom he sculpted a portrait
