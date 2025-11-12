50 Shades Of Kari

by

This work is far from the classical mosaic, more suited to the criterion – social mosaic. 49 persons on the panel symbolize our society. Crowds of people, different in appearance, age, nationality, views … And they all make up the “mosaic” of the society in which we live.

yes, on the panel of 49 faces, the fiftieth is alive and walks somewhere :)

71 x 54cm (tile adhesive, gypsum, plywood, oil)

50 Shades Of Kari

and who is Kari? this is my wife – Karina, with whom he sculpted a portrait

50 Shades Of Kari
50 Shades Of Kari
50 Shades Of Kari
50 Shades Of Kari
50 Shades Of Kari
50 Shades Of Kari
50 Shades Of Kari
50 Shades Of Kari

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet the Cast of the Show Speechless
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2019
basketball wives season 4
Basketball Wives Season 4: Another Level of Hater-ism
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2012
Wife Worried After Getting Anonymous Calls, Mortified After Finding Out It’s Her MIL
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Paddy Considine facts
10 Things You Did Not Know About Paddy Considine
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2023
151 Studio Ghibli Inspired Paintings That Will Spirit You Away
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Create Magical Jewelry Inspired By Stories That My Grandma Told Me When I Was A Kid
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.