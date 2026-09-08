Wiz Khalifa: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Wiz Khalifa
September 8, 1987
Minot, North Dakota, US
39 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Wiz Khalifa?
Wiz Khalifa is an American rapper and singer-songwriter known for his distinct flow and cannabis-friendly persona. He consistently delivers chart-topping tracks and albums, defining a unique lane in contemporary hip-hop.
He first burst into the public eye with his 2010 single “Black and Yellow,” which swiftly climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track became a significant cultural anthem for Pittsburgh.
Early Life and Education
Born in Minot, North Dakota, Cameron Jibril Thomaz experienced a transient childhood due to his military parents, living in various countries before settling in Pittsburgh around 1996. His parents divorced when he was three years old.
He attended Taylor Allderdice High School, where his early interest in music led him to begin writing and recording his own lyrics by age 15, ultimately shaping his future career.
Notable Relationships
Wiz Khalifa was married to model Amber Rose in 2013, with whom he shares a son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. Their high-profile relationship ended in divorce in 2016, but they maintain an amicable co-parenting dynamic.
More recently, Khalifa welcomed a daughter, Kaydence, in July 2024 with his current girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, whom he began dating in 2019.
Career Highlights
The American rapper’s career took off with “Black and Yellow,” a tribute to Pittsburgh that topped the Billboard Hot 100. He followed this with successful albums like Rolling Papers and O.N.I.F.C.
Khalifa launched Taylor Gang Entertainment, his own record label, extending his influence beyond recording to foster new talent. He further expanded his brand into merchandise and cannabis ventures.
His global hit, “See You Again,” featuring Charlie Puth from the Furious 7 soundtrack, became an international smash, earning widespread critical acclaim and setting streaming records.
Signature Quote
“The most daring thing is to be yourself and to do exactly what you want to do at that point in time and not to be worried about what other people are doing or what’s popular.”
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