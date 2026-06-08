New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

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Katherine Bettis belongs to a growing generation of cartoonists proving that a great joke doesn’t require elaborate artwork or lengthy setup. Trained as an architect and also working as a musician, Bettis approaches cartooning with a strong sense of structure and economy, reducing each idea to its essential elements. Her single-panel cartoons have appeared in publications including The New Yorker, Airmail, Woman’s World, and Weekly Humorist, where her distinctive blend of absurdity and observation has earned her a steadily growing audience.

Bettis’ drawings are intentionally simple, allowing the concept to take center stage. Rather than relying on complicated narratives, she builds her humor around a single clever observation, often delivered through wordplay, visual misdirection, or a perfectly timed twist of logic.

The cartoons below offer a glimpse into Bettis’ wonderfully offbeat imagination, where everyday concerns collide with the absurd and even the most ordinary subjects can become unexpectedly funny. Scroll down to enjoy some of our favorites and see which one catches you most off guard.

More info: Instagram | katherinebettis.com

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

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New Yorker Cartoonist Katherine Bettis And Her Talent For Unexpected Humor In 48 Cartoons

Image source: katherinebettis

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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