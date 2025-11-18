22 Things We’re Keeping In Our Cars To Survive Winter Woes

Old Man Winter is gearing up for his annual icy assault, and your trusty vehicle needs to be ready for battle. We’ve assembled a list of 22 essential items that’ll turn your car into a four-wheeled fortress against frosty fury.
From gadgets that’ll make Jack Frost think twice about messing with your windshield to tools that’ll have you laughing in the face of unexpected snowdrifts, we’ve got your back (and your front, sides, and undercarriage). So buckle up – it’s time to winterize your ride and show Mother Nature who’s boss.
#1 Stay Safe And Self-Sufficient On The Road With A Emergency Roadside Kit That’s Stocked With Essentials To Help You Respond To Unexpected Situations And Get Back On The Move
Review: “I wanted to purchase an auto emergency kit for an east coast driving vacation. I looked in auto shops, big box stores and online. The Thrive Roadside Assistance Auto Emergency Kit + First Aid Kit had all of my must haves (and that list was long) and more. It is a compact bag that will fit into the trunk of any car.” – Eric
#2 Lift Heavy Loads With Ease And Precision Using This Low Profile Hydraulic Trolley Service/Floor Jack , A Compact And Versatile Solution For Car Repairs, Maintenance, And Other Heavy-Duty Applications
Review: “This is the BEST floor jack I have ever used period. I recently had a flat in my 2012 Prius and had difficulty using the cheap jack which came with the car. I decided that this would never happen again. This little floor jack is GREAT! It comes in a plastic case that is very handy and it fits perfectly in the rear plastic tray compartment beneath the flooring. It is small but very sturdy and works fine. My Prius is very low to the ground and I’m elderly with arthritis in my knees and back. But I tried it out and it was very easy to use. It doesn’t go very far underneath the car actually and extremely easy to jack up. Every small car and truck should come with one of these little gems. It’s compact, but very sturdy and lifts up to 3,000 lbs. GRADE: A++” – CharlieCatfishRebel48
#3 These Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets Provide A Lightweight, Compact Shield Against The Cold, Keeping You Cozy In Crisis Situations
Review: “I forgot to pack sleeping bags on my last camping trip. We had blankets, but they weren’t quite cutting it. Pulled out a couple of these and they worked perfectly. They’re loud and thin obviously – but they held up fine for two nights of sleeping.” – Christopher Berg
#4 This Emergency Seat Belt Cutter Provides A Simple And Effective Way To Cut Through Seat Belts, Helping You Free Yourself Or Others From A Tangled Situation
Review: “This took saved our son from being trapped in his car after a rollover crash (not his fault). He somehow remembered that he had the tool and smashed his way out of the sunroof. We recommend these in every vehicle because you never know. Hopefully you never need it, but hopefully you have it if you do need it.” – C. Harrah
#5 A Heated Car Blanket Wraps You In Warmth, Making Even The Chilliest Road Trips A Whole Lot More Comfortable
Review: “I don’t know why I waited so long to buy this! My husband is always annoyed because I get cold in the car and turn my heat on when he is hot. This has fixed the problem. Very soft and cozy!” – AB
#6 This Snow Brush And Ice Scraper Makes Quick Work Of Frosty Mornings, Giving You A Clear View Of The Road Ahead
Review: “I moved to Washington earlier this month from SoCal Temps we’re already hitting low 30’s so I decided to get an ice scraper, just in case. Within a week I needed it!! I had to leave early for the airport, and left my car outside. Oops! Pulled out the ice scraper, and with its handy brush, removed the ice and headed out quickly. Phew! It did a great job.” – Lori A. Shapiro
#7 Dead Battery Got You Down? This Car Battery Jump Starter Brings Your Ride Back To Life With A Boost Of Power, No Second Vehicle Needed
Review: “No more need to ask others to jump start your car, this portable jump starter is easy to use, easy to charge, and it works every time. Keep one in your car at all times.” – Aaron D.
#8 A Beacon Of Light In The Darkness, This LED Lantern Shines Bright And Steady, Providing A Comforting Glow In Emergency Situations Or Camping Trips
Review: “Small but mighty Easy to carry, just pull casing upward and light is on. Adjustable push down not as much light but still bright. Got it for when we lose power, take dog out late at night or just sitting around camp fire. Hood to carry in car for emergency” – Bethel
#9 This Portable Air Compressor Is A Compact, Reliable Solution For Topping Up Your Tires On The Go, Ensuring You Stay Safe And In Control
Review: “Used this on two cars and a fat tire e-bike, there is plenty of battery life to do a lot more from just one charge. It attached with a hands free seal and worked as quickly as a compressor outside of a gas station. I take my e-bike on the beach often so I will use this a lot. Also, living in northeast with the fluctuating temperature, it’s nice to have a tool I can rely on for inflating my car tires at my convenience as the seasons change. It could not be easier to use” – Tad Gold
#10 Get A Grip On Slippery Surfaces With A Tire Traction Mat , Designed To Provide Extra Traction And Stability When You Need It Most, Helping You Escape Sticky Situations With Ease
Review: “Great, got my car out of deep snow several times within a week of purchasing. Easy to carry and heavy duty.” – Kevin
#11 A Reliable Source Of Power When You’re On The Go, This Portable Charger Can Top Up Your Devices Multiple Times, Keeping You Connected And Entertained Even When You’re Miles From A Power Outlet
Review: “Very nice power bank for cell phones, iPads & other mobile devices! Great size to even carry in the pocket if needed. The battery life, functionality & charging speed are so far so good. It will certainly help during traveling. Time will tell the durability of this power bank.” – Notredamian
#12 Stay Seen, Stay Safe! These High Visibility Eco-Friendly 15-Minute Road Safety Flares Shine A Bright Warning To Oncoming Traffic, Buying You Precious Time
Review: “Threw a 3 pack in all the cars thinking “you never know”, 2 weeks later, late at night came across an accident on very dark highway with few cars. Immediately pulled out the flares and read the instructions, flared the road both directions in less than minute and then assisted. The 2 I used worked perfect and were super easy once I slowed down nd read the instructions on how to strike. Like lighting a match, a big match. I’m not sure how long the burn for but at least the 15 mins I was there.” – B. Hol
#13 A Lifeline For Your Battery! These 20 Foot Jumper Cables Provide A Lengthy Rescue Reach, Getting You Back On The Road In No Time
Review: “Why don’t people carry jumper cables anymore? It’s strange to me that 8 out of 10 drivers does not have emergency tools inside their vehicles. These cables I bought for my daughters first car. I won’t have her unprepared. I inspected them and I will be buying a set for my truck and my wife’s car just because I am impressed with the quality of these.” – Jackie
#14 When Winter Weather Strikes, This Folding Snow Shovel Is The Perfect Companion – Compact, Lightweight, And Ready To Help You Dig Out Of A Snowy Situation
Review: “I keep this shovel in my car for shoveling out of snow in an emergency. It takes up very little room and is very sturdy. Much better than previous collapsible shovels I’ve bought!” – Stephen Wheaton
#15 Accidents Happen, Be Prepared! A First Aid Kit Is Your Go-To Companion For Minor Mishaps, Providing The Essentials To Patch Up And Get Back On The Road
Review: “Great first aid kit! Came with a ton of necessary items you need in an emergency. All packaged in a small condensed bag. It even came with a mini bag perfect for my mommy bag that I take everywhere! It includes a compass, instant cold packs, CPR respirator protection, bandages of every size- including Band-Aids and other gauze pads, emergency blanket, whistle, metal scissors, glow stick, and many more items! Overall this is one of the best first aid kits I’ve seen.” – Amazon Customer
#16 Be Prepared For Any Task With This Comprehensive 148 Piece Automotive And Household Tool Set , A Robust Collection Of Essentials That Covers Everything From Basic Repairs To DIY Projects And Beyond
Review: “If you are looking for a toolbox this is such a steal! my dad packs it in his car he loved that in came with so many tools and for the price I paid I’d personally recommend it as a gift or for anyone searching for a toolbox, good size as well!” – Lexi
#17 Hand Warmer Value Pack Delivers Toasty Relief To Chilled Hands, A Winter Rescue In Every Pocket
Review: “Disposable hand warmer. Reasonable price. Open package. Started to warm up. Slowly. After a while, probably more than an hour started to get warmer. Comfortable warm. Stays warm for a long time. Really amazed how much heat it retains. Probably at least 10 hours. Very satisfied with product.” – jn
#18 A Compact Power Boost For Your Devices, This Retractable Car Charger Keeps Your Phone Or Tablet Charged On The Go, No Tangled Cords In Sight
Review: “Chargers are not very long so can only be used by the front seat. The shorter length of the chargers prevents tangling which is nice. There’s also two additional plug ins for your own chargers if u want to bring your longer one. It charges fast and looks nice so there’s not much more you can ask for.” – Cbl01
#19 Safer And More Efficient Than Traditional Flares, These USB Rechargeable LED Road Flares Provide A Bright, Long-Lasting Warning Signal To Alert Other Drivers, Pedestrians, And Cyclists, All While Being Environmentally Friendly
Review: “I’m happy with the quality and durability of this product. I used almost every night on my job. We used for our towing company and I really enjoyed the quality of this product. I fully recommend it to all my friends and customers.” – jorge capaz
#20 Ensure Your Tires Are Perfectly Inflated With This Tire Pressure Gauge , A Precise And Reliable Tool That Helps You Maintain Optimal Tire Pressure, Prolonging Their Lifespan And Enhancing Your Vehicle’s Overall Performance
Review: “I bought these to keep one in my car when I had a tire that kept losing air, and it seemed like every gas stations tire pressure monitor was not accurate or not working. The price was great and incredibly easy to use. It works well and seems to be accurate.” – Hayley
#21 Brighten Up The Darkest Situations With These Mini Camping Flashlights , Compact And Lightweight Companions That Provide A Reliable Source Of Light When You Need It Most
Review: “Good product. Light. Compact. Good quality. It does exactly as advertised but is much brighter and more powerful than I expected. As someone previously said, if you get one, you will get more. Excellent flashlight.” – Glen
#22 Stay Warm And Connected On The Go With This Fleece Lined Beanie, Scarf, And Touchscreen Gloves Set, Designed To Keep Your Head, Neck, And Hands Cozy While Allowing You To Use Your Devices With Ease
Review: “I was very pleased with the quality of the pieces. The socks are so thick and comfy. The beanie really keeps my head warm. Not to mention the scarf and the gloves. Great value for the price!” – Caroline Hernandez
