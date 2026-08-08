57 Photos From The Pure Street Photography Awards Capturing Life’s Most Authentic Moments

Street photography has a way of making ordinary life feel anything but ordinary. A fleeting expression, an unusual shadow, a perfectly timed coincidence, or a small interaction between strangers can become the kind of image that sticks with you long after you’ve seen it.
The Pure Street Photography Awards celebrate exactly those moments, bringing together photographers who document life as it unfolds around them. After featuring the competition’s winners and finalists last year, we’re returning to see what caught the judges’ attention in the 2026 edition. This year, the competition received 1,582 photographs from photographers across 50 countries. Eight winning photographers were selected across two categories by a pair of respected names in photography: Fiona Shields, Head of Photography at The Guardian, judged the Open Category, while internationally acclaimed street photographer Rui Palha judged the Black & White Category.
Below, we’ve gathered a selection of winning and finalist photographs from this year’s competition. Scroll down to explore the images and the stories behind them, and let us know which photographs stood out to you the most.
Alongside the winners, 158 finalists were selected, resulting in a collection that shows just how varied street photography can be. From humorous coincidences and striking compositions to intimate human moments and scenes shaped by light, color, and movement, the photographs offer glimpses of everyday life from streets around the world.
All eight winners and 158 finalists will be exhibited at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur, India, from November 20–22, 2026. In total, 166 photographs will be displayed in what the organizers describe as India’s largest dedicated exhibition of contemporary street photography.
More info: Instagram | purestreetphotography.com
#1 “Guuin” By Taichi Naitou
2nd Place Winner, Open Category
Artist Statement: “Photographed in front of Tokyo Station.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#2 “Ephemeral Bonds” By Anna Meyer-Kahlen
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “Fleeting shadows intertwine. An echo of connection, where light turns the ordinary into memory.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#3 “Skiing” By Eric Davidove
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “The power of this photo lies in its layered echo across scale and generations. Your eye lands first on the child’s ecstatic, unfiltered joy, then notices the toy car mirroring the full-size car behind it. That visual rhyme feels both humorous and profound, a cultural tradition being absorbed and reenacted in real time. Candid and authentic, the bold red toy anchors the frame while the background adds context, hinting at identity, inheritance, and culture passed down on four tiny wheels.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#4 “Between Lie And Reality” By Francesca Gherro
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “Where does wood end and the man begin? A play of overlaps in Venice, where Pinocchio’s gaze blurs the boundary between lie and reality.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#5 “Puddle Scape: Flatiron Crossing” By Pierre Hauser
Open Category Finalist
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#6 “Suffocating Reality” By Péter Zselló
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#7 “Head Cut” By Rosendo Sanchez García
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “A head slides along the thin black line that divides two symmetrical white worlds”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#8 “Keepers Of The Horizon” By Arpit Saxena
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “On the sandy banks of Varanasi, an ordinary moment unfolds through an extraordinary perspective. Photographed from a low angle, the camels and horse appear monumental, dominating the frame against the vast open sky. Their presence transforms the landscape into a stage where scale and perspective redefine reality. Beneath these towering figures, people sit, converse, and move through the scene, adding a sense of daily life and human connection to the composition. The image explores the coexistence of man, animal, and environment along the river’s expansive sandbanks. The colorful fabric draped over the camels introduces vibrant contrast against the muted tones of the earth and sky, while the distant figures provide depth and context. More than a documentary record, the photograph invites viewers to experience Varanasi from an unexpected viewpoint. It is a reminder that photography is not only about what we see, but how we choose to see it—turning a familiar scene into something both dramatic and timeless.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#9 “Untitled” By Lewis Denby
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “Sometimes your vision for a photograph changes in a split-second. I’d been working this scene on the back streets of Tbilisi, Georgia, waiting for something interesting to unfold outside the shop. When an older lady approached from behind and crossed directly in front of the camera, I was initially frustrated, hoping the magic moment didn’t occur while she was blocking the frame. It was then that I noticed her stooped posture was causing her head to completely disappear from view, for just a brief moment, every time she took a step, and that the place where her head should be was aligning perfectly with the ATM in the background. I quickly fired off three frames, and got lucky with one of them.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#10 “Convocation Ceremony Of Sandhus” By Bharat Patel
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “During the auspicious bathing festival of Mauni at the Maha Kumbh Mela, I was fortunate to witness a rare and profound mass initiation ceremony, where aspirants of all ages formally embraced the path of sanyyasa and became sadhus. This sacred rite marks a life-changing spiritual transformation, as they renounce worldly attachments and dedicate themselves to a monastic life of devotion, discipline, and self-realization.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#11 “Steam NYC” By Abigail L. Chua
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “In the city’s fleeting theater, steam becomes a curtain and a passerby becomes a ghost. Between light and shadow, the ordinary transforms into something almost mythic—a reminder that the most profound moments often exist for only a heartbeat before disappearing into the night”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#12 “Chantilly June 2025” By Daniel Kashi
Grand Winner, Open Category
Artist Statement: “Taken at one of France’s most prestigious horse derbies “Prix de Diane.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#13 “Threshold” By Leone Von Dizic
1st Place Winner, Open Category
Artist Statement: “This photograph was made during a religious celebration in Southern Italy. While the crowd gathered around a sacred ritual, I was less interested in documenting the event than in experiencing it from within. I pressed the shutter at the exact moment when the raised hands framed the scene, transforming the photograph into a physical encounter rather than a distant observation. The image became a collision of faith, emotion, bodies, and gestures, where every element contributes to conveying a shared human experience.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#14 “Walk My A**” By Daniela Kahlert
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “Walk my a**” was shot on the beach in Naples — a city full of energy and people with a great sense of humor. Amid the beach, rocks, and sea, physical training, leisure, and self-expression come together. The public exercise equipment becomes a stage where sports and everyday life overlap. The photo attempts to capture this in a humorous way.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#15 “Urban Hydration” By Mark Zilberman
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “On a VERY hot day in 2025 at the annual Mermaid Day Parade in Brooklyn, NY, a master hydrates her best friend.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#16 “Jump” By Oleksandr Gimanov
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “This photograph was taken on Primorsky Boulevard in Odesa, in front of the City Hall, during the summer. I was drawn to the fleeting moment when the skateboard and its rider separated in mid-air, creating a composition of movement, light, and shadow.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#17 “Long Walk” By Rui Gonçalves
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “A woman walking her three dogs. Praia de Quiaios, Portugal.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#18 “Untold Story” By Jonathan Varjabedian
2nd Place Winner, Black and White Category
Artist Statement: “Untold Story was made on a New York City subway platform during an ordinary commute. What drew me wasn’t simply the woman standing in the doorway, but the brief exchange of attention between her and the blurred figure passing outside the train. The moment lasted less than a second, yet it suggested an entire narrative that can never be known. Street photography has always fascinated me because it transforms fleeting, everyday encounters into enduring questions rather than definitive answers. I try not to direct the viewer toward a single interpretation. Instead, I hope the photograph creates enough visual tension that each person imagines a different story: recognition, curiosity, suspicion, attraction, or perhaps nothing at all. For me, the strongest street photographs are not about documenting events. Strong street photography often preserves ambiguity. This image is not a record of a subway ride, but rather an invitation to imagine everything that happened before and after this single glance.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#19 “Green On Green” By Jonathan Beck
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “The color and shadows during golden hour in Havana are captured in this moment from 2025.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#20 “Gimme Shelter” By Andrew Gimblet
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “I took this photo on a walk near Canary Wharf in London. It started to downpour, and we ducked into a pub to stay dry and grab a pint. It was on the upper story when I captured this scene outside the window.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#21 “The Musician” By Andrew Myers
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “Walking through a NYC park, listening to this man softly play his guitar. I noticed a mirror in his set, and setup the shot immediately. He greeted me with a smile and a hello, then we went about our days.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#22 “Running At” By Jonghyeon Park
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “When statues are shown, I want to capture the image running together. It was a thunderlike inspiration.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#23 “Passing Through” By Juleah Claar
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “I created this image using intentional camera movement because I wanted to express how the city feels rather than how it looks. The blurred figure could be anyone. What interested me was the contrast between the movement of people and the permanence of the architecture around them. Working in black and white stripped away distractions and allowed the shapes, light, and atmosphere to become the focus. The doorway naturally frames the scene, creating a sense of looking in while someone else moves on. This photograph reflects the way I often experience cities—not through perfect detail, but through impressions, movement, and the feeling of being part of something constantly changing.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#24 “Time On Pause” By Robert Willis
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “An unposed portrait made through a café window on the streets of Liege Belgium.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#25 “Girl In The Rain” By Rohini Ganesh
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “Walking along this street in San Francisco she looked back to see if her friend was catching up with her. As she turned around I caught this picture of hers in the light drizzle and her oversized transparent umbrella. The rendering in black and white gave it a whimsical feel.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#26 “Cube” By Stefano Bernardo
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “Abstract illusion by reflection in the water.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#27 “Happy Meal” By Ulf Finndahl
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “A passing glance through a café window reveals two very different worlds at the same table. Beneath a name that promises happiness, one face confronts the viewer while the other disappears from sight. An ordinary moment becomes quietly ironic, reminding us that reality rarely follows the script written on the sign above.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#28 “A Berth Of Two!” By Vesela Stankova
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “A person and a dog in a moving boat, heading towards a distant horizon marked by a cross, while a symbolic attempt to step aboard appears in the foreground, a shot balancing the serenity of an embrace with the tension of movement.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#29 “From Salute To Cheers” By Chris Mozyro
1st Place Winner, Black and White Category
Artist Statement: “I was walking through Westminster when I happened upon the scene. Seeing the young submariners together in such a relaxed, unguarded moment drew me in. It was as though the weight of their morning obligations had been lifted, replaced by the simple joy of friendship and shared experience. This image captures something deeply human — the need for connection after moments of reflection and duty. Just hours earlier, these young submariners had marched with solemnity and precision, paying tribute to those who had gone before them. The shift from ceremony to celebration was palpable. The removal of formalities gave way to authentic, unguarded moments of laughter, storytelling, and shared reflection. The clinking of pints, the warmth of friendship, and the glow of pride in service filled the air.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#30 “The Last Light” By Marco Cajazzo
3rd Place Winner, Open Category
Artist Statement: “This photograph was taken at the entrance of the Cathedral of Catania in October 2025, just a few minutes before sunset. The low autumn light enters the church at a sharp angle, creating long, defined shadows. The shadows become an essential part of the composition, interacting with the people and adding depth to an otherwise ordinary moment. The contrast between the warm golden light and the dark interior creates a natural balance, while the figures moving through the scene convey a sense of quiet everyday life. The image explores how light and shadow can briefly transform a familiar place, offering a different perspective on a fleeting moment.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#31 “Tapalpa Flower Battle” By Alejandro Paris
Open Category Finalist
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#32 “Colours And Layers Of Life” By Bhaskar Kundu
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: ““Colours and Layers of Life” captures the vibrant rhythm of a bustling pet market, where people, animals, and everyday activities merge into a vivid tapestry of existence. The bright feathers of the roosters contrast beautifully with the varied clothing of the crowd, creating a striking balance of colour and texture. Each person appears absorbed in a different moment, revealing the many layers of human interaction, livelihood, and community. The image celebrates the richness of ordinary life, where commerce, culture, and connection coexist, reminding us that beauty often lies in the diversity, energy, and authenticity of everyday experiences. This image was taken in Kolkata in 2023.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#33 “Hold Me” By B Jane Levine
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “In the last few years, I have devoted many hours to walking the streets of New York City, observing the light and the people and making photographs of scenes of everyday life. Most days during the fall and winter months when I am photographing in midtown, I end my day in the Times Square area where the light is still streaming up Broadway. On this fall day, the streets were rather empty as I walked to the subway, but then I was stopped by the appearance of a pair of hands embracing another figure in the middle of the sidewalk. It was a moment that needed to be recorded as it was a reminder of the need to hold on for comfort in these dark days. Sometimes the simple reassurance of observing this mundane anonymous embrace is what we all need!”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#34 “Holy Mission” By Federico Borobio
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “This photograph is a dialogue between the harsh afternoon light of Guanajuato and a moment of deep, personal mystery. Titled “Misión Sagrada” (Holy Mission), the image isolates a man against an intense red wall, trapping him between two symbolic projections: a cross with lanterns and his own fleeting shadow. My focus is not on what we see, but on what we intuit. He holds a stack of papers with a gentleness that contradicts his mundane stride. To me, those papers are not correspondence; they are a secret, a talisman, a fragment of something sacred he is transporting. The formal composition, with its graphic contrasts, creates a temporary sanctuary where the city’s history and devotion bow to the silent mission of this bearer. It is a reminder that within the daily pulse of the street, the mystical often moves among us, unnoticed and powerful.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#35 “A Smile In The Dark” By Phatsakorn Bundasak
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “A Smile in the Dark” captures a moment when light briefly changed the way I perceived an ordinary scene. A stray dog was sleeping peacefully beside a fairground, but a passing beam of light transformed its expression into what looked like a smile. The illuminated Ferris wheel in the background strengthened this illusion, making the scene feel unexpectedly alive. This photograph reflects my fascination with how light can redefine reality without altering it. Nothing was arranged or directed. The dog remained asleep, the lights continued to glow, and the world carried on as usual. Only for a fraction of a second did these independent elements align, creating a completely different visual experience. I am interested in these rare moments when timing and perception intersect, revealing that a familiar street can become something surprising simply through the way we see it.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#36 “Flight Of Thoughts” By Pramod Pathak
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “A contemplative figure inside an auto-rickshaw blend with reflections of birds, trees, and sky, creating a dreamlike intersection of inner thoughts and the outside world.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#37 “The Mask” By Promila Bahri
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “A chance urban encounter creates the illusion of a mask, turning an everyday moment into a metaphor for identity. The image reflects the hidden selves, shifting roles, and quiet anonymity that define life in the modern city.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#38 “Untitled” By Rattanun Rungpittaryaton
Open Category Finalist
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#39 “Dialing In On Zen” By Shruti Bansal
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “Juxtaposed! We search for another world only to find its woven into this one!”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#40 “Threads And Tides” By Sudhir Yadav
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “This photograph was taken at Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat, the world’s largest open‑air laundry. In the foreground, clothes sway on lines, drying in the coastal air, marking the everyday pulse of labor. Beyond them, three laundrymen step away from their endless routines, standing on the rocks to fish in the sea. Their pause is modest yet profound: a gesture of respite against the immensity of the ocean. The image frames a dialogue between routine and release, between the weight of survival and the pull of elemental force. Nothing here is staged; it is a candid intersection of human endurance and environment. By placing the drying garments against the vast horizon, the photograph underscores how ordinary acts washing, resting, fishing become part of a larger urban narrative. My practice seeks to honor these fleeting intersections, where the fabric of everyday life meets the openness of nature, quietly revealing its poetry.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#41 “Up Close, Delhi Streets” By Anica Pommeray
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “These children rushed toward my camera with pure excitement. For a brief moment, the distance between photographer and subject disappeared, replaced by curiosity, playfulness, and connection. The encounter lasted only seconds, but this image captures a shared moment of joy. It speaks to the openness of childhood and the spontaneous human connections that can emerge through the simple act of being seen.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#42 “Fellowship Of The Net” By Gianfrancesco Perrone
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “This photo was taken in one of those days when nothing seems to go your way. Nothing was inspiring me. Nothing interesting was happening on the streets. Until I hit this tiny little fishing enclave by the beaches of Pondicherry (India). These kids we full of energy and exited to see me. I sat there for 30mins or so waiting for them to “forget me”. Did never really did but they allowed some gaps for me to freely take photos of them. I love the composition of this photo. Everything seems to be at the right place at the right time.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#43 “Carried By Devotion” By Harshal Surve
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “As a documentary photographer, I’m drawn to authentic moments where human connection transcends words. I seek stories that reveal compassion, resilience, and the quiet strength of selfless service—where simple gestures become powerful symbols of trust and shared purpose. My practice is rooted in patience, authenticity, and deep respect for the people and traditions I photograph. I believe photography has the power to transform ordinary experiences into timeless narratives that encourage viewers to pause and reflect. “Carried by Devotion” captures this philosophy. A simple act becomes a window into our shared values: empathy, sacrifice, faith, and collective spirit. Through this image, I aim to reveal the enduring emotional and cultural fabric of our society. I hope to inspire reflection on our shared humanity—reminding us that true devotion is expressed through action, and that meaningful connection lies in the spaces between us.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#44 “Nightly Encounter” By Holger Kunze
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “Nightly Encounter” explores the quiet, ephemeral choreography of the city after dark. By stripping away the distraction of color and immersing the subjects in vast negative space, the photograph isolates a fleeting intersection between a lone cyclist and two passing pedestrians. The darkness functions as a canvas of silence, emphasizing both the profound isolation and the subtle, shared moments that coexist in the urban night.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#45 “Shadow Play” By Jason Au
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “A lamp post casts a soft glow over a quiet crosswalk at night, its light stretching the shadows of a lone pedestrian and nearby traffic lights across the textured façade of a building. The elongated silhouettes create a striking contrast against the wall, adding cinematic depth to the urban scene and evoking a sense of fleeting moment.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#46 “Untitled” By Jeff Rothstein
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “Kids playing behind waterwall at National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#47 “Into The Depths” By Kazuhiro Ishikawa
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “I used the spiral staircase to lead the viewer’s eye to the subject at the center. I waited for the right moment when evening light illuminated a person choosing the stairs, while the handrail balanced the composition.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#48 “Safe To Soar” By Kerry Faulkner
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “The instant appeal of this image for me is the look of pure joy on the child’s face. There’s more to the story though. The eye moves to the father holding her high with such strength so she can enjoy the full impact of the soapy foam. It’s not a position he could hold for long, and I was pleased to freeze this beautiful moment with this frame.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#49 “Silhouettes In The Mist” By Lauren Stewart
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “Taken in Nassau, Bahamas, this image was inspired by the way light filtered softly through the cascading water, transforming an ordinary moment into something almost dreamlike. As children danced and played beneath the water, their silhouettes became anonymous forms of joy and movement. By embracing the contrast between light and shadow, I wanted to capture not just a scene, but the feeling of freedom, wonder, and the fleeting beauty found in everyday moments.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#50 “Untitled” By Samanta Roopsha
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “Late one May evening, on my walk home through Washington Square Park, drums and cheers drew me to the fountain. In the spray and fading light, a performer—Leh Boy, as I later learned—circled endlessly on his bicycle, a trash can balanced improbably on his head. The scene was already electric. I wondered if I could make a photograph that would hold that energy, and transform it into something more powerful, something of my own.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#51 “Paper Moon” By Susanne Bartels
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “I am drawn to ordinary moments that reveal unexpected visual relationships. This photograph was made through the barbershop window, where the reflection of a passing car merged naturally with the scene inside. For a brief instant, the layers aligned, creating a photograph that feels both familiar and quietly cinematic. I rarely see reflections as obstacles. They are another reality entering the frame, allowing different spaces to exist simultaneously. Rather than separating inside from outside, the glass connects them and transforms an everyday situation into something open to interpretation. My work is not about constructing stories but about discovering them in the world as they appear for only a fraction of a second. The viewer is invited to complete the narrative, bringing their own memories and emotions to the image. Its quiet atmosphere and layered composition remind me of classic American cinema, where a single glance through a window could suggest far more than what was visible on the screen.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#52 “The Rain” By Sven Delaye
3nd Place Winner, Black and White Category
Artist Statement: “Taken during the rainy season in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, this image was made in the middle of a sudden downpour that transformed the street into a temporary river. I had taken shelter in a bar, but the intensity of the storm pulled me back outside to witness the scene. I used a GoPro instead of my main camera, trusting its resilience against the rain while allowing me to move quickly and stay close to the ground. The resulting image captures both the violence and poetry of the moment: the weight of the rain, the emptiness of the street, and the solitary figure moving through the storm.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#53 “Soul Beneath The Paint” By Cesare Simioni
Grand Winner, Black and White Category
Artist Statement: “A cultural legacy passed down from generation to generation. At the heart of the Lambe Sujo and Caboclinhos Festival in Sergipe, a young boy looks out at the world through the lens of his heritage. Surrounded by his elders, he carries on his skin and in his expression the resilience, pain, and beauty of one of Brazil’s most powerful folk traditions.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#54 “The Playground” By Kamna Dhankhar
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “A scene that reflects kids everyday life and their childhood.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#55 “Life In The Slums” By Shrikath Poojari
Open Category Finalist
Artist Statement: “People chill and relax outside their small slum houses. The houses are built very close to each other in which communities thrive. There is always a sense of neighborhood and communal harmony.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#56 “Kho-Kho On Foggy Morning” By Dashawatar Bade
Black and White Finalist
Image source: Pure Street Photography
#57 “Art Depot Rotterdam By Night” By Geralda De Graaf
Black and White Finalist
Artist Statement: “An image of the art depot in Rotterdam, the Netherlands by night.”
Image source: Pure Street Photography
Follow Us