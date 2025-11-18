Panoramic Views Of The World: The Best Shots From The 2024 Epson International Pano Awards (25 Pics)

The winners of the 2024 Epson International Pano Awards have been announced, celebrating breathtaking panoramic photography from around the world. This year’s top honor went to Kelvin Yuen from Hong Kong, who was named the Open Photographer of the Year for his captivating entries “Power of Nature”, “Wilderness”, and “Mountain of Divinity”.

The Epson International Pano Awards, founded in 2009, is the largest global competition for panoramic photographers. With over 4,500 entries from 95 countries, it continues to showcase the incredible talent of both professional and amateur photographers.

#1 “The Wave” By Elliot Mcgucken, USA

Image location: Kauai, Hawaii

Highest Scoring IAPP Member

#2 “The Green Dance” By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain

Image location: Senja, Norway

First place in the Amateur Landscape/Nature category
Amateur Photographer of the Year

#3 “Power Of Nature” By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong

Image location: China

2024 Open Photographer of the Year
Aerial Winner
First Place in the Open Nature/Landscape category

#4 “Wilderness” By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong

Image location: Fitz Roy

2024 Open Photographer of the Year
Third Place in the Open Nature/Landscape category

#5 “Storm Dump” By Tom Putt, Australia

Image location: Wyndham, Western Australia

2024 Curator’s Award

#6 “Uprooted” By Nickolas Warner, USA

Image location: Moab, Utah

2024 Raw Planet Award

#7 “The Star” By Markus Van Hauten, Germany

Image location: Iceland

Second place in the Amateur Landscape/Nature category

#8 “Mountain Of Divinity” By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong

Image location: Tibet

#9 “Green Storm” By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain

Image location: Senja, Norway

Amateur Photographer of the Year

#10 “Timeless Story” By Matteo Strassera, Italy

Image location: Rub’ al-Khali, UAE

Third place in the Amateur Landscape/Nature category

#11 “Blossom” By Ethan Su, Taiwan

Image location: Hehuan Mountain Dark Sky Park, Taiwan

Highest Scoring Gigapixel Image

#12 “At The Edge Of Despair” By Michael Stringer

Image location: Bermagui, NSW

2024 Nikon Australia Award

#13 “The Jungle In The City” By Yuan Yakun, China

Image location: ChengDu, China

Highest Scoring Vertical Image

#14 “Spiral” By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain

Location: Senja, Norway

Amateur Photographer of the Year

#15 “The Volcanoes Theatre” By Fikri Muharom, Indonesia

Image location: Bromo National Park

2024 Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year

#16 “Climbing” By Alessandro Cantarelli, Italy

Image location: 360° pano stitch of 12 shots Patagonia, Fitz Roy area

Second Place in the Open Nature/Landscape category

#17 “Matrix Motion” By Oliver Wehrli, Switzerland

Image location: Argovia, Switzerland

Highest Scoring Film Capture

#18 “Slaapstad” By Jay Caboz, South Africa

Image location: Cape Town, South Africa

Second Place in the Open Built Environment category

#19 “Sunset Of The Hong Kong” By Wutimet Bunyasirisith, Thailand

Image location: Hong Kong

Second Place in the Amateur Built Environment/Architecture category

#20 “The Commanding Seat Aboard A Soviet Foxtrot-Class Submarine” By Peter Van Den Wyngaert, Belgium

Image location: Zeebrugge, Belgium

Highest Scoring IVRPA Member

#21 “Chrysanthemum Season” By Tuan Nguyen Tan, Vietnam

Image location: Dong Thap, Vietnam

First Place in the Open Built Environment category
2024 Epson Digital Art Prize
Open Overall Runner-up

#22 “Turning Point” By Marie-Line Dentler, Switzerland

Image location: BNF Richelieu, Paris

Third Place in the Amateur Built Environment/Architecture category

#23 “Heaven & Hell” By Danny Au, Hong Kong

Image location: Lai Tak Tsuen, Hong Kong

First Place in the Amateur Built Environment/Architecture category
Amateur Overall Runner-up

#24 “Blue Origin” By Shuchuan Liu, China

Image location: Shanghai

Highest Scoring Smartphone Image

#25 “Home ” By Huang Wenjing, China

Image location: ShenZhen, GuangDon, China

Third Place in the Open Built Environment category

