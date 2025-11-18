Panoramic Views Of The World: The Best Shots From The 2024 Epson International Pano Awards (25 Pics)

The winners of the 2024 Epson International Pano Awards have been announced, celebrating breathtaking panoramic photography from around the world. This year’s top honor went to Kelvin Yuen from Hong Kong, who was named the Open Photographer of the Year for his captivating entries “Power of Nature”, “Wilderness”, and “Mountain of Divinity”.
The Epson International Pano Awards, founded in 2009, is the largest global competition for panoramic photographers. With over 4,500 entries from 95 countries, it continues to showcase the incredible talent of both professional and amateur photographers.
More info: thepanoawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | x.com
#1 “The Wave” By Elliot Mcgucken, USA
Image location: Kauai, Hawaii
Highest Scoring IAPP Member
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#2 “The Green Dance” By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain
Image location: Senja, Norway
First place in the Amateur Landscape/Nature category
Amateur Photographer of the Year
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#3 “Power Of Nature” By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong
Image location: China
2024 Open Photographer of the Year
Aerial Winner
First Place in the Open Nature/Landscape category
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#4 “Wilderness” By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong
Image location: Fitz Roy
2024 Open Photographer of the Year
Third Place in the Open Nature/Landscape category
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#5 “Storm Dump” By Tom Putt, Australia
Image location: Wyndham, Western Australia
2024 Curator’s Award
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#6 “Uprooted” By Nickolas Warner, USA
Image location: Moab, Utah
2024 Raw Planet Award
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#7 “The Star” By Markus Van Hauten, Germany
Image location: Iceland
Second place in the Amateur Landscape/Nature category
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#8 “Mountain Of Divinity” By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong
Image location: Tibet
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#9 “Green Storm” By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain
Image location: Senja, Norway
Amateur Photographer of the Year
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#10 “Timeless Story” By Matteo Strassera, Italy
Image location: Rub’ al-Khali, UAE
Third place in the Amateur Landscape/Nature category
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#11 “Blossom” By Ethan Su, Taiwan
Image location: Hehuan Mountain Dark Sky Park, Taiwan
Highest Scoring Gigapixel Image
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#12 “At The Edge Of Despair” By Michael Stringer
Image location: Bermagui, NSW
2024 Nikon Australia Award
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#13 “The Jungle In The City” By Yuan Yakun, China
Image location: ChengDu, China
Highest Scoring Vertical Image
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#14 “Spiral” By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain
Location: Senja, Norway
Amateur Photographer of the Year
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#15 “The Volcanoes Theatre” By Fikri Muharom, Indonesia
Image location: Bromo National Park
2024 Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#16 “Climbing” By Alessandro Cantarelli, Italy
Image location: 360° pano stitch of 12 shots Patagonia, Fitz Roy area
Second Place in the Open Nature/Landscape category
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#17 “Matrix Motion” By Oliver Wehrli, Switzerland
Image location: Argovia, Switzerland
Highest Scoring Film Capture
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#18 “Slaapstad” By Jay Caboz, South Africa
Image location: Cape Town, South Africa
Second Place in the Open Built Environment category
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#19 “Sunset Of The Hong Kong” By Wutimet Bunyasirisith, Thailand
Image location: Hong Kong
Second Place in the Amateur Built Environment/Architecture category
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#20 “The Commanding Seat Aboard A Soviet Foxtrot-Class Submarine” By Peter Van Den Wyngaert, Belgium
Image location: Zeebrugge, Belgium
Highest Scoring IVRPA Member
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#21 “Chrysanthemum Season” By Tuan Nguyen Tan, Vietnam
Image location: Dong Thap, Vietnam
First Place in the Open Built Environment category
2024 Epson Digital Art Prize
Open Overall Runner-up
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#22 “Turning Point” By Marie-Line Dentler, Switzerland
Image location: BNF Richelieu, Paris
Third Place in the Amateur Built Environment/Architecture category
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#23 “Heaven & Hell” By Danny Au, Hong Kong
Image location: Lai Tak Tsuen, Hong Kong
First Place in the Amateur Built Environment/Architecture category
Amateur Overall Runner-up
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#24 “Blue Origin” By Shuchuan Liu, China
Image location: Shanghai
Highest Scoring Smartphone Image
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
#25 “Home ” By Huang Wenjing, China
Image location: ShenZhen, GuangDon, China
Third Place in the Open Built Environment category
Image source: The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
Follow Us