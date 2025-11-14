I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

by

I have been drawing Pokémon monsters into photos and bringing new life into places for three years, and it is still just as exciting as finding new Pokémon.

Like training a Pokémon, as I gained more experience in drawing them, my digital art evolved. Similarly, I first started drawing in Photoshop, using a tablet attached to my computer. Now, I am using Procreate to do my monster drawings, and I love it!

I have to admit I am still learning to draw these augmented reality creations from other artists or photographers, be it new techniques, new styles or new perceptions. Learning is always part of the adventure, isn’t it? Some times it is fun and eye-opening, other times – it is challenging.

It is much like in the Pokémon stories or games – meeting new people, catching new Pokémon characters, and learning new moves. I hope you enjoy these Pokémon in real life drawings!

You may find my previous drawings here and here on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram

#1

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#2

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#3

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#4

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#5

This is Onepikapi (left), the artist who inspired me to take up drawing Pokémon! He is such an awesome guy! You can check out his Pokémon drawings here.

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#6

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#7

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#8

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#9

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#10

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#11

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#12

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#13

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#14

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#15

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#16

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#17

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#18

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#19

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#20

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#21

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#22

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#23

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#24

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#25

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#26

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#27

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#28

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#29

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#30

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#31

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#32

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#33

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#34

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#35

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

#36

I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Ducktales Moon Theme Now Has Official Lyrics
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2019
Man Builds Two Kitty Towers For His Cats And So Many People Want It, He’s Gonna Start Selling The Building Plans
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Realistic Portraits Which Include Paintings From The Past Centuries
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Super Slow Motion Footage of Bullets Being Fired Through See-Through Suppressors
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2017
Husband Calls His Wife “Selfish And Vain” For Choosing Surgery Over Having Another Baby
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Too Close To Home
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.