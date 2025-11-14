I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)

I have been drawing Pokémon monsters into photos and bringing new life into places for three years, and it is still just as exciting as finding new Pokémon.
Like training a Pokémon, as I gained more experience in drawing them, my digital art evolved. Similarly, I first started drawing in Photoshop, using a tablet attached to my computer. Now, I am using Procreate to do my monster drawings, and I love it!
I have to admit I am still learning to draw these augmented reality creations from other artists or photographers, be it new techniques, new styles or new perceptions. Learning is always part of the adventure, isn’t it? Some times it is fun and eye-opening, other times – it is challenging.
It is much like in the Pokémon stories or games – meeting new people, catching new Pokémon characters, and learning new moves. I hope you enjoy these Pokémon in real life drawings!
You may find my previous drawings here and here on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
This is Onepikapi (left), the artist who inspired me to take up drawing Pokémon! He is such an awesome guy! You can check out his Pokémon drawings here.
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
