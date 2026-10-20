William Zabka: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
William Zabka
October 20, 1965
New York City, New York, US
61 Years Old
Libra
Who Is William Zabka?
William Zabka is an American actor, director, and screenwriter known for portraying complex and memorable antiheroes.
His versatile performances across major feature films and high-profile television series have earned him an enduring global following.
He scored his breakout role as karate rival Johnny Lawrence in the film The Karate Kid.
Zabka later successfully reprised the character as star and executive producer of Cobra Kai.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in New York City, William Zabka was immersed in entertainment early.
His mother worked as a production liaison while his father served as an assistant director on The Tonight Show, fostering his passion for visual storytelling.
He later moved to Los Angeles and attended El Camino Real High School.
Zabka briefly studied film at California State University, Northridge before landing his defining acting role, setting aside formal studies to pursue a full-time Hollywood career.
Notable Relationships
Long-term stability marks his personal life following his 2008 marriage to businesswoman Stacie Doss.
The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony after dating for several years, choosing to maintain a low profile away from red carpet media coverage.
Zabka shares two sons with his wife, prioritizing family life outside the public spotlight.
He frequently credits his marriage and parenthood with keeping him grounded throughout the late career resurgence surrounding his television work.
Career Highlights
William Zabka achieved immediate stardom with his performance in the 1984 classic film The Karate Kid.
His portrayal of martial artist Johnny Lawrence launched a lucrative career in 1980s cinema that included standout roles in Just One of the Guys and Back to School.
Behind the camera, Zabka earned an Academy Award nomination for co-writing the short film Most.
He later executive produced and starred in the hit series Cobra Kai, which garnered global streaming success and earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Signature Quote
“The lesson of Johnny Lawrence is that everybody deserves a second chance, no matter how many mistakes they made in the past.”
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