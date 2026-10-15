Witness At UK Wildlife Park Describes Horrifying Moment She Watched Former Child Actor Climb Into Tiger Enclosure

Ella Ford, a 24-year-old woman from Moreton, Wirral, has emerged as the latest witness to the October 10 tragedy at Yorkshire Wildlife Park involving William Chapman.
Speaking to a British outlet on Wednesday, October 14, she said she “just can’t stop thinking” about the moment the former child actor was fatally mauled by a tiger after entering its enclosure.
Ford described Chapman as “happy” shortly before the situation took a distressing turn.
Her account comes after the victim’s family released a statement addressing his mental health.
Witness to William Chapman’s fatal tiger attack says his final moments continue to haunt her
Ford was visiting Yorkshire Wildlife Park with her boyfriend over the weekend.
In an interview with the Liverpool Echo days later, she recalled first noticing Chapman when he began pacing in circles on the elevated walkway overlooking the tigers.
She said he was wearing headphones and appeared “happy,” although he was alone.
“I just assumed his family was further down the bridge and he was waiting for them or something,” she continued.
Soon, however, Ford saw Chapman climb over the wooden barrier and approach a big cat later identified as Altai.
Confused, she tapped her boyfriend and asked, “What’s going on?”
Within moments, Ford’s boyfriend saw Chapman take out his phone and move closer to the animal.
According to Ford, the tiger did not take long before it attacked Chapman, leaving visitors outside the enclosure frantically trying to get help.
She recalled one man attempting to scare the animal away by banging on the fence, but it paid no attention.
Reflecting on the incident, Ford said, “It’s all a bit of a blur. I tried to look away but I couldn’t. I just remember hearing people say ‘Oh my God.’
“Everyone was trying to get their kids away because they knew what was about to happen.”
Park staff soon began clearing the walkway, Ford recalled.
“I just can’t stop thinking about it. It’s heartbreaking,” she concluded.
Chapman’s social media corroborated several details in Ford’s account as another witness recalled a woman trying to stop him
In an Instagram video shared shortly before his demise, Chapman filmed Altai lying on a raised wooden platform as he approached him.
He could be heard breathing heavily inside the enclosure as he continued trying to get closer, with the tiger staring back at him.
“Oh my God,” onlookers could be heard exclaiming in the background.
The footage then abruptly cut off.
Other viral clips circulating online showed the tiger grabbing the back of Chapman’s shirt and tugging at him.
Anthony Hunt, who was visiting the zoo on the day of the incident, said a mother had tried to stop Chapman from entering the enclosure.
However, “he overpowered her and jumped off,” Hunt told The Telegraph.
“She seemed really frightened,” the man recalled.
Chapman’s family addressed speculation about his mental health in a statement
Chapman’s actions at Yorkshire Wildlife Park involved more than simply entering the tiger enclosure.
According to several eyewitnesses, he had been dancing “erratically” and appeared to be “in a trance, not in reality at all” before taking the fatal step.
This caused Reddit users to speculate that he was “neurodivergent” or “autistic.”
While Chapman’s family neither confirmed nor denied these claims, they told the press that he “suffered from significant mental illness” and had consequently been “prescribed strong medication.”
“The family is hopeful that the relevant authorities will do their utmost to get to the bottom of why our amazing son did what he did,” they added.
Elsewhere in their statement, they remembered Chapman as “a bright, warm and engaging young man” who was “dearly loved.”
Yorkshire Wildlife Park has shared an update on the tiger’s fate
Animal rangers reportedly discharged firearms at the ground in an attempt to deter Altai from Chapman.
According to park officials, they subsequently received messages from members of the public asking about the animal’s well-being.
“We can assure everyone that he is safe and well,” the officials said, adding that the tiger “will not be euthanized as a result of this incident.”
Charlotte Pywell, who worked at the park, welcomed the decision.
“I don’t know who the guy was or what made him jump. It was not the tiger’s fault at all,” she noted.
As a child, William appeared in the ITV production May Contain Nuts, alongside Harry Potter star Shirley Henderson.
He also played Edward Jenner in the BBC drama True Stories.
According to a 2014 blog post by his mother, Chapman attended the Jackie Palmer Stage School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.
He was passionate about acting and drama, but singing and dancing were less appealing to him.
“It’s not the tiger’s fault but let’s be real its very sad,” a netizen said
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