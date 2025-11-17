50 Kids Who ‘Won’ Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Halloween with its mystical ambiance builds a lot of lasting childhood memories. Sometimes just hearing the name of this spooky holiday in passing will bring up the image of a flickering jack-o’-lantern or the sound of autumn leaves crunching under your feet as you roam through the neighborhood with friends.
But arguably the biggest contributors to the haunting atmosphere are the costumes. They allow us to step into the shoes of our favorite characters and make the experience even more worthwhile. So, continuing the tradition we set in 2021 and 2022, Bored Panda wants to give a shout-out to those who take it seriously and present the best Halloween costumes for kids.
#1 “There’s A Storm Front Blowing In” Halloween Costume
Image source: Call-Me-Risley
#2 Happy Halloween From The Queen
Image source: beta_bunny
#3 I Crocheted My Daughter Her First Halloween Costume. I Present You A Baby Gnome
Image source: eatwellsleepwell
#4 My Daughter Wanted To Be A Snail For Halloween
Image source: keely_bee
#5 This Incredible Halloween Baby Costume
Image source: muxi_0729
#6 My Daughter Wanted To Be A Sheepdog For Halloween
Image source: JustBeSimple
#7 Halloween With Matryoshka Dolls
Image source: chiyo0520
#8 The Cutest Turtle I Ever Seen
Image source: jesstaratrout
#9 My Daughter Wanted To Be Astrid From How To Train Your Dragon This Year For Halloween. It Took Me A Month, But I Did It
Image source: skyguythe1
#10 My Son Dressed As The Pillsbury Doughboy For Halloween, And The Pictures Makes Me Smile
Image source: thejudeking
#11 She’s Been Growing Out Her Hair For Nearly Two Years With The Express Purpose Of Being Dumbledore For Halloween. She’s Five
Image source: jackthlion
#12 My Nephews Dressed As Yoda And Luke For Halloween
Image source: jlorren
#13 Our Daughter’s Costume Is Perfect For The Covid-19 Era
Image source: mhall_viola
#14 My Wife Made Our Son A Baby Groot Costume For This Halloween
Image source: S7ar-lord
#15 Brilliant
Image source: eellierobertson
#16 For Halloween My Daughter Insisted On Dressing Up As Her Dungeons And Dragons Character, Ashera – The Moon Elf Druid
Image source: Skywolf111
#17 La Llorona Ghost Costume. If She Sees You, She Won’t Know If It’s You Or Her Own Child, And You Will Never Be Seen Again
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Lab_999
#18 My 11-Year-Old Cousin’s The Dude Costume From The Big Lebowski
Image source: ElderCunningham
#19 I Made An Alien Abduction Costume For My Son
Image source: motherofgrom
#20 My Son’s Halloween Costume This Year
Image source: Britt_Good
#21 My 5-Year-Old Wanted Nothing More Than To Be Flo For Halloween. My Wife Put This Together For Her
Image source: Awkw0rds
#22 My Twin Daughter’s Halloween Costumes Paying Homage To The 90s Classic “Clueless”
Image source: USCplaya
#23 My Little Dude Seems Ready To Be Shot Into Space For Halloween
Image source: chrisreevesfunrun
#24 All The Boys In My Nephew’s Class Dressed As Chickens For Halloween. He Surprised Them And Showed Up As Colonel Sanders With A Real Bucket Of Kentucky Fried Chicken
Image source: RealityArt2
#25 My Son’s Dr. Octopus Costume Created By My Wife
Image source: billygrumples
#26 Happy Halloween. Here’s Our Spaghetti And Meatballs. All Credit For The Costume Goes To His Momma
Image source: StackinBodies89
#27 My Super Simple Costume Idea For Halloween
Image source: lapequepelirroja
#28 For Clarity, I Added LEDs To A Costume You Can Get Online. I Didn’t Make This From Scratch
Image source: GraellsiaMoon
#29 A Little Burrito
Image source: therealjaydior
#30 Homemade Piranha Plant Costume
Image source: LJboogie_
#31 When Your Kid Wants To Be Both A Hot Dog And Michael Myers For Halloween. Oscar Myers Is Born
Image source: Beautiful_Ad8439
#32 DIY “Mega Man” Halloween Costume
Image source: geeksmithing
#33 My 8-Year-Old Son As A Stanley Ipkiss From The Mask At His School’s Halloween Contest
Image source: Ducky3313
#34 Hocus Pocus-Inspired Costume For Halloween
Image source: catcatcatcatcatcatz
#35 That Is So Great, But How Does She Carry Her Treat Bag?
Image source: abrugby6688
#36 I Finished My Son’s Mike Wazowski Costume
Image source: allymarin
#37 My Son’s Luigi Halloween Costume
Image source: VanDad86
#38 I Imagine This Kid Going To Each House Asking For A Specific Candy, Then Passing Out On The Steps When They Don’t Have It
Image source: brianjayjones
#39 The Headless Waiter Costume That I Made For My Son
Image source: motherofgrom
#40 My Son Is Skull Kid From Majora’s Mask For Halloween
Image source: Ambiversion
#41 My Daughter Chose To Wear This Halloween Costume During Her Gymnastics Practice
Image source: Dalo600
#42 My Son Asked To Be Bulbasaur For Halloween
Image source: nmakinson
#43 Halloween With Cherry Twins
Image source: chiyo0520, chiyo0520
#44 My 6-Year-Old Nephew Wanted To Be The Mario Piranha Plant For Halloween
Image source: mokmusic
#45 Halloween In The Police Cruiser
Image source: stefaanvd
#46 My Son’s Halloween Costume
He hasn’t seen “Pan’s Labyrinth”, but he’s seen stills and decided to be the scariest kid on the block.
Image source: ObviousIndependent76
#47 My Son Asked To Be Hellboy For Halloween. Utter Fun To Put It Together With My Wife And Mother-In-Law
Image source: laney_brandon
#48 Boss Baby
Image source: _SocSpecialist_
#49 Our Son’s Halloween Costume That We Made For Him
Image source: Kryzilla
#50 What Time Is It? Halloween Time
Image source: MatthewTheRaven
