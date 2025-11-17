50 Kids Who ‘Won’ Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

by

Halloween with its mystical ambiance builds a lot of lasting childhood memories. Sometimes just hearing the name of this spooky holiday in passing will bring up the image of a flickering jack-o’-lantern or the sound of autumn leaves crunching under your feet as you roam through the neighborhood with friends.

But arguably the biggest contributors to the haunting atmosphere are the costumes. They allow us to step into the shoes of our favorite characters and make the experience even more worthwhile. So, continuing the tradition we set in 2021 and 2022, Bored Panda wants to give a shout-out to those who take it seriously and present the best Halloween costumes for kids.

#1 “There’s A Storm Front Blowing In” Halloween Costume

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Call-Me-Risley

#2 Happy Halloween From The Queen

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: beta_bunny

#3 I Crocheted My Daughter Her First Halloween Costume. I Present You A Baby Gnome

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: eatwellsleepwell

#4 My Daughter Wanted To Be A Snail For Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: keely_bee

#5 This Incredible Halloween Baby Costume

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: muxi_0729

#6 My Daughter Wanted To Be A Sheepdog For Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: JustBeSimple

#7 Halloween With Matryoshka Dolls

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: chiyo0520

#8 The Cutest Turtle I Ever Seen

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: jesstaratrout

#9 My Daughter Wanted To Be Astrid From How To Train Your Dragon This Year For Halloween. It Took Me A Month, But I Did It

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: skyguythe1

#10 My Son Dressed As The Pillsbury Doughboy For Halloween, And The Pictures Makes Me Smile

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: thejudeking

#11 She’s Been Growing Out Her Hair For Nearly Two Years With The Express Purpose Of Being Dumbledore For Halloween. She’s Five

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: jackthlion

#12 My Nephews Dressed As Yoda And Luke For Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: jlorren

#13 Our Daughter’s Costume Is Perfect For The Covid-19 Era

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: mhall_viola

#14 My Wife Made Our Son A Baby Groot Costume For This Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: S7ar-lord

#15 Brilliant

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: eellierobertson

#16 For Halloween My Daughter Insisted On Dressing Up As Her Dungeons And Dragons Character, Ashera – The Moon Elf Druid

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Skywolf111

#17 La Llorona Ghost Costume. If She Sees You, She Won’t Know If It’s You Or Her Own Child, And You Will Never Be Seen Again

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Lab_999

#18 My 11-Year-Old Cousin’s The Dude Costume From The Big Lebowski

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: ElderCunningham

#19 I Made An Alien Abduction Costume For My Son

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: motherofgrom

#20 My Son’s Halloween Costume This Year

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Britt_Good

#21 My 5-Year-Old Wanted Nothing More Than To Be Flo For Halloween. My Wife Put This Together For Her

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Awkw0rds

#22 My Twin Daughter’s Halloween Costumes Paying Homage To The 90s Classic “Clueless”

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: USCplaya

#23 My Little Dude Seems Ready To Be Shot Into Space For Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: chrisreevesfunrun

#24 All The Boys In My Nephew’s Class Dressed As Chickens For Halloween. He Surprised Them And Showed Up As Colonel Sanders With A Real Bucket Of Kentucky Fried Chicken

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: RealityArt2

#25 My Son’s Dr. Octopus Costume Created By My Wife

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: billygrumples

#26 Happy Halloween. Here’s Our Spaghetti And Meatballs. All Credit For The Costume Goes To His Momma

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: StackinBodies89

#27 My Super Simple Costume Idea For Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: lapequepelirroja

#28 For Clarity, I Added LEDs To A Costume You Can Get Online. I Didn’t Make This From Scratch

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: GraellsiaMoon

#29 A Little Burrito

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: therealjaydior

#30 Homemade Piranha Plant Costume

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: LJboogie_

#31 When Your Kid Wants To Be Both A Hot Dog And Michael Myers For Halloween. Oscar Myers Is Born

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Beautiful_Ad8439

#32 DIY “Mega Man” Halloween Costume

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: geeksmithing

#33 My 8-Year-Old Son As A Stanley Ipkiss From The Mask At His School’s Halloween Contest

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Ducky3313

#34 Hocus Pocus-Inspired Costume For Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: catcatcatcatcatcatz

#35 That Is So Great, But How Does She Carry Her Treat Bag?

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: abrugby6688

#36 I Finished My Son’s Mike Wazowski Costume

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: allymarin

#37 My Son’s Luigi Halloween Costume

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: VanDad86

#38 I Imagine This Kid Going To Each House Asking For A Specific Candy, Then Passing Out On The Steps When They Don’t Have It

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: brianjayjones

#39 The Headless Waiter Costume That I Made For My Son

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: motherofgrom

#40 My Son Is Skull Kid From Majora’s Mask For Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Ambiversion

#41 My Daughter Chose To Wear This Halloween Costume During Her Gymnastics Practice

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Dalo600

#42 My Son Asked To Be Bulbasaur For Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: nmakinson

#43 Halloween With Cherry Twins

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: chiyo0520, chiyo0520

#44 My 6-Year-Old Nephew Wanted To Be The Mario Piranha Plant For Halloween

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: mokmusic

#45 Halloween In The Police Cruiser

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: stefaanvd

#46 My Son’s Halloween Costume

He hasn’t seen “Pan’s Labyrinth”, but he’s seen stills and decided to be the scariest kid on the block.

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: ObviousIndependent76

#47 My Son Asked To Be Hellboy For Halloween. Utter Fun To Put It Together With My Wife And Mother-In-Law

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: laney_brandon

#48 Boss Baby

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: _SocSpecialist_

#49 Our Son’s Halloween Costume That We Made For Him

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: Kryzilla

#50 What Time Is It? Halloween Time

50 Kids Who &#8216;Won&#8217; Halloween With Their Cool Costumes

Image source: MatthewTheRaven

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Celeb Encounters That Are ‘So Pure’ Cause Of How Ordinary They Are
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
19 Things That Are A Little Awkward To Buy But A Huge Relief To Own
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2025
Damascus Goat: From The Cutest To The Ugliest
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Mom Transforms 30 Old And Ugly Pieces Of Clothing To Save Money, And The Result Gains Her 296k Instagram Followers
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Cousins Who Were Believed To Have Died Are Reunited 75 Years After Surviving The Holocaust
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Saved & Spoiled: 26 Comics About My Rescue Dog And Pedigree Cat
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.