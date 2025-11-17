98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Choosing a restaurant name can be a daunting yet exciting task for any new restaurateur. It’s the first impression potential customers will have, setting the tone for their dining experience. Plus, it can make a real difference in your marketing strategy and how easily people can find you. While some go for classy concepts or the good old method of using the owner’s name, others have a different approach, one that we absolutely adore. They embrace the power of humor and let their imagination run wild, coming up with creative restaurant names that can’t help but make you think, “Now that’s a clever one!”

Here’s what we’ve cooked up for you today — a serving of funny restaurant names from owners with a great sense of humor. We believe that laughter is the best medicine, and combining that with delicious food creates a recipe for success. So, if you’ve been craving some restaurant-naming inspiration or simply need a good chuckle, here is where you’ll find it!

We collected a wide variety of restaurant name ideas that showcase the wit and cleverness of their owners. From punny restaurant names that make you groan (in a good way) to downright hilarious monikers that’ll have you laughing out loud, these humorous business names are pure genius. As you read through these side-splitting restaurant names, prepare to be inspired and entertained by the creative wit of these restaurant owners who have turned the task of naming their establishment into a form of art. Who knows? You might even recognize a favorite dining spot of yours among these eateries!

#1 This Thai Restaurant’s Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: eccekevin

#2 Nothing To Add Here

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: dinner_for_laughs

#3 Downtown Chicago Found This Creative And Funny Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: SalesAutopsy

#4 My Guy’s Restaurant Isn’t Rare, It’s

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: SideOneDummy

#5 The Notorious P.I.G. BBQ

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: The Notorious PIG BBQ

#6 The Name Of This Restaurant I Drove By

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: zamardii12

#7 Dairy Godmother

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: The Dairy Godmother

#8 New Vietnamese Restaurant In My Area With A Clever Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: andytheterp

#9 Chinese Restaurant Found In The Home Village Of James Matthew Barrie, The Creator Of Peter Pan

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Snoobs6

#10 Funny Restaurant Names

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: laenak

#11 The Little Restaurant That Never Grew Up

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: BusinessPunny

#12 Dinner Dinner, Dinner Dinner, Dinner Dinner, Dinner Dinner

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: BusinessPunny

#13 Best Chinese Restaurant Name Ever

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: djeverish

#14 The City’s Newest Food Truck – The Grillenium Falcon

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Grill Of Thrones

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: GRILL of Thrones Iceland

#16 Only In London

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: kimleekimwah

#17 Harry Potter’s Favorite Place In Town

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: BusinessPunny

#18 Burgatory

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Gary Lee

#19 This Is The Best Name For A Chinese Restaurant That I’ve Ever Seen

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Jacobaen

#20 Pizza Hat, The Best Store Of All

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: IronPhoenixZero

#21 Sausage With Benefits

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: weave002

#22 Nacho Daddy

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Nacho Daddy

#23 This Is An Absolutely Perfect Name For A Chinese Restaurant

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: A911owner

#24 I Tried This Restaurant In Kuwait For First Time Because Of The Name, What’s The Secret Sauce?

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: guitarbuzzradio

#25 The Most Honest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Name In Hawaii… Possibly The Country

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: olagon

#26 Shenanigans Irish Pub

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Tribat_1

#27 This Restaurant Name In Montreal

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: MoistStallion

#28 I’ll Have Mine Lightly Battered Please

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: BusinessPunny

#29 The Great Impasta

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: The Great Impasta

#30 Finally A Restaurant Good Enough For Me

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: crazylegsmcgraw

#31 Genius Name For A Restaurant

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: paulvs88

#32 Un Pho Gettable. The Best Pho-King Restaurant Name Ever

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: insaiyan1

#33 That Name Of The Restaurant

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: ecuadominican

#34 This One Is Approved

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: dinner_for_laughs

#35 Either They Sell The Stinkiest Tofu Or Dankest Bud

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: frankfeeds

#36 Best Restaurant Name Ever

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: buddysteve

#37 Would You Eat At This Restaurant?

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: dorianunmuted

#38 Where We’re Going We Don’t Need Rhododendrons

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: BusinessPunny

#39 Sconehenge Bakery & Cafe

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Sconehenge Bakery & Cafe

#40 This 7-Twelve Convenience Store Ironically Within Eyesight Of 7-Eleven

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: PurpNovitzki

#41 Let’s Fork… But I’ll Spoon U After

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: shoptrendingtops

#42 Modern Thai-Riffic Cuisine

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: punniest_eateries

#43 Honesty From My Local Chinese Restaurant

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: djsdotcom

#44 Nothing Bundt Cakes

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Nothing Bundt Cakes

#45 I Am Convinced That This Is A Restaurant

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: PackagingMSU

#46 Funny Places Always Attract

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: firat_von_kabadayi

#47 Codfather

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Codfather

#48 Witty Chinese Restaurant Names You Say

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Papa_Jeff

#49 Funny Restaurant Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: whereintheworldaremikeandjan

#50 And The Prize For Most Randomly Named Chinese Restaurant Goes To

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: jckincaid

#51 Apparently Not Much Thought Went Into This Restaurant Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: wifesaysnoporn

#52 Silly Restaurant Name And Branding I Saw Across The Street

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: PolskiChlop

#53 In This Restaurant On The Island Of Langkawi, The Cook Seems To Be Her Best Customer

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: stefan_kaempfen_travel

#54 Vincent Van Doughnut

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Vincent Van Doughnut

#55 I See Your Funny Restaurant Names And Raise You A Silly B&b Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Pamtastic

#56 Hmm… Go In For A Curry – Come Out With A Spouse?

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: tmcreedy.author

#57 Love The Name Of This Restaurant In Ghent. The Dogs Looked Pretty Good Too!

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: dwalkerirl

#58 Funny Restaurant Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: sydgrrl

#59 Duffin Dagels

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: time_is_monkey

#60 Just Sing It

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: rebeccacmorton

#61 Best Restaurant Name Ever

They had one male server who got upset and complained after being fired. However the women just assumed it was God performing another miracle where He turns waiter into whine.

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: karthenon

#62 So What Should We Name Our Mexican Restaurant?

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: socomm203

#63 I Burger Restaurant In Saudi Arabia

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: darkadel96x

#64 Kale Me Crazy

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Kale Me Crazy

#65 The Himalayan Chimney

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: ladywindermere

#66 Perfect Name For A Restaurant (Took The Pic In Singapore)

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: prince_nerd

#67 Worst Restaurant Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: checherbud

#68 Would You Like Some Fries With That

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: punniest_eateries

#69 I Think This Restaurant Is Trying To Tell Me My Future

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: venkzkrishna

#70 Food Made With Love

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: vrica.vij

#71 Park In Rear

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: tranceworks

#72 Forbidden Sushi

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: AutumnSparky

#73 Catcher In The Rye

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: catcherintheryebar

#74 Tea Gang

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Tea Gang

#75 Saw This New Place Opening Up In My Area

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: restaurants_secret_weapon

#76 Funny Restaurant Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: dinner_for_laughs

#77 Where The Hell Have I Found Myself Where The Restaurants Have Names Like These?

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: paranormalencounters

#78 Love My Pink Uncle!

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: that90sdisneygirl

#79 Funny Restaurant Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: kurumabakka

#80 Funny Restaurant Name In Chicago

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: r2gamo

#81 In Tofino, Wieners Fly

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: hellomindjello

#82 I Found Such A Lovely Place Food Shop With An Adequate Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: the_happy_baobab

#83 Nomination For World’s Worst Name For A Service Establishment

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: xworddeb

#84 Pizza Wonderland

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: punniest_eateries

#85 I Am Not Sure If The Name Of This Restaurant Inspires My Confidence

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: art_in_life___paul

#86 And Finally The Bird Has Landed

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: mhontography

#87 Haven’t Laughed So Hard

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: ecuadominican

#88 Shake It, Baby!

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: onlyin_hongkong

#89 Egg’lectic Cafe

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Egg'lectic Cafe'

#90 For All The Show Lovers

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: jamesnirza_

#91 “Rotto” Means Broken, Ruined, Fractured

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: kalla.veda

#92 While In Austin I Spotted A Sushi Place Called ‘Modern Dancing’

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: hezaah

#93 Funny Restaurant Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: theplasticactionfigure

#94 Rot Restaurant

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: paddyhalfmonkey

#95 Most Generic Restaurant Name Ever

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: kgunnar

#96 The Perfect Name For A Chinese Restaurant

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: PolymerPussies

#97 What An Unfortunately Named Restaurant

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Stock412

#98 Funny Restaurant Name

98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: gabbis_happy_hour

