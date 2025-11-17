98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor

Choosing a restaurant name can be a daunting yet exciting task for any new restaurateur. It’s the first impression potential customers will have, setting the tone for their dining experience. Plus, it can make a real difference in your marketing strategy and how easily people can find you. While some go for classy concepts or the good old method of using the owner’s name, others have a different approach, one that we absolutely adore. They embrace the power of humor and let their imagination run wild, coming up with creative restaurant names that can’t help but make you think, “Now that’s a clever one!”
Here’s what we’ve cooked up for you today — a serving of funny restaurant names from owners with a great sense of humor. We believe that laughter is the best medicine, and combining that with delicious food creates a recipe for success. So, if you’ve been craving some restaurant-naming inspiration or simply need a good chuckle, here is where you’ll find it!
We collected a wide variety of restaurant name ideas that showcase the wit and cleverness of their owners. From punny restaurant names that make you groan (in a good way) to downright hilarious monikers that’ll have you laughing out loud, these humorous business names are pure genius. As you read through these side-splitting restaurant names, prepare to be inspired and entertained by the creative wit of these restaurant owners who have turned the task of naming their establishment into a form of art. Who knows? You might even recognize a favorite dining spot of yours among these eateries!
#1 This Thai Restaurant’s Name
Image source: eccekevin
#2 Nothing To Add Here
Image source: dinner_for_laughs
#3 Downtown Chicago Found This Creative And Funny Name
Image source: SalesAutopsy
#4 My Guy’s Restaurant Isn’t Rare, It’s
Image source: SideOneDummy
#5 The Notorious P.I.G. BBQ
Image source: The Notorious PIG BBQ
#6 The Name Of This Restaurant I Drove By
Image source: zamardii12
#7 Dairy Godmother
Image source: The Dairy Godmother
#8 New Vietnamese Restaurant In My Area With A Clever Name
Image source: andytheterp
#9 Chinese Restaurant Found In The Home Village Of James Matthew Barrie, The Creator Of Peter Pan
Image source: Snoobs6
#10 Funny Restaurant Names
Image source: laenak
#11 The Little Restaurant That Never Grew Up
Image source: BusinessPunny
#12 Dinner Dinner, Dinner Dinner, Dinner Dinner, Dinner Dinner
Image source: BusinessPunny
#13 Best Chinese Restaurant Name Ever
Image source: djeverish
#14 The City’s Newest Food Truck – The Grillenium Falcon
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Grill Of Thrones
Image source: GRILL of Thrones Iceland
#16 Only In London
Image source: kimleekimwah
#17 Harry Potter’s Favorite Place In Town
Image source: BusinessPunny
#18 Burgatory
Image source: Gary Lee
#19 This Is The Best Name For A Chinese Restaurant That I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Jacobaen
#20 Pizza Hat, The Best Store Of All
Image source: IronPhoenixZero
#21 Sausage With Benefits
Image source: weave002
#22 Nacho Daddy
Image source: Nacho Daddy
#23 This Is An Absolutely Perfect Name For A Chinese Restaurant
Image source: A911owner
#24 I Tried This Restaurant In Kuwait For First Time Because Of The Name, What’s The Secret Sauce?
Image source: guitarbuzzradio
#25 The Most Honest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Name In Hawaii… Possibly The Country
Image source: olagon
#26 Shenanigans Irish Pub
Image source: Tribat_1
#27 This Restaurant Name In Montreal
Image source: MoistStallion
#28 I’ll Have Mine Lightly Battered Please
Image source: BusinessPunny
#29 The Great Impasta
Image source: The Great Impasta
#30 Finally A Restaurant Good Enough For Me
Image source: crazylegsmcgraw
#31 Genius Name For A Restaurant
Image source: paulvs88
#32 Un Pho Gettable. The Best Pho-King Restaurant Name Ever
Image source: insaiyan1
#33 That Name Of The Restaurant
Image source: ecuadominican
#34 This One Is Approved
Image source: dinner_for_laughs
#35 Either They Sell The Stinkiest Tofu Or Dankest Bud
Image source: frankfeeds
#36 Best Restaurant Name Ever
Image source: buddysteve
#37 Would You Eat At This Restaurant?
Image source: dorianunmuted
#38 Where We’re Going We Don’t Need Rhododendrons
Image source: BusinessPunny
#39 Sconehenge Bakery & Cafe
Image source: Sconehenge Bakery & Cafe
#40 This 7-Twelve Convenience Store Ironically Within Eyesight Of 7-Eleven
Image source: PurpNovitzki
#41 Let’s Fork… But I’ll Spoon U After
Image source: shoptrendingtops
#42 Modern Thai-Riffic Cuisine
Image source: punniest_eateries
#43 Honesty From My Local Chinese Restaurant
Image source: djsdotcom
#44 Nothing Bundt Cakes
Image source: Nothing Bundt Cakes
#45 I Am Convinced That This Is A Restaurant
Image source: PackagingMSU
#46 Funny Places Always Attract
Image source: firat_von_kabadayi
#47 Codfather
Image source: Codfather
#48 Witty Chinese Restaurant Names You Say
Image source: Papa_Jeff
#49 Funny Restaurant Name
Image source: whereintheworldaremikeandjan
#50 And The Prize For Most Randomly Named Chinese Restaurant Goes To
Image source: jckincaid
#51 Apparently Not Much Thought Went Into This Restaurant Name
Image source: wifesaysnoporn
#52 Silly Restaurant Name And Branding I Saw Across The Street
Image source: PolskiChlop
#53 In This Restaurant On The Island Of Langkawi, The Cook Seems To Be Her Best Customer
Image source: stefan_kaempfen_travel
#54 Vincent Van Doughnut
Image source: Vincent Van Doughnut
#55 I See Your Funny Restaurant Names And Raise You A Silly B&b Name
Image source: Pamtastic
#56 Hmm… Go In For A Curry – Come Out With A Spouse?
Image source: tmcreedy.author
#57 Love The Name Of This Restaurant In Ghent. The Dogs Looked Pretty Good Too!
Image source: dwalkerirl
#58 Funny Restaurant Name
Image source: sydgrrl
#59 Duffin Dagels
Image source: time_is_monkey
#60 Just Sing It
Image source: rebeccacmorton
#61 Best Restaurant Name Ever
They had one male server who got upset and complained after being fired. However the women just assumed it was God performing another miracle where He turns waiter into whine.
Image source: karthenon
#62 So What Should We Name Our Mexican Restaurant?
Image source: socomm203
#63 I Burger Restaurant In Saudi Arabia
Image source: darkadel96x
#64 Kale Me Crazy
Image source: Kale Me Crazy
#65 The Himalayan Chimney
Image source: ladywindermere
#66 Perfect Name For A Restaurant (Took The Pic In Singapore)
Image source: prince_nerd
#67 Worst Restaurant Name
Image source: checherbud
#68 Would You Like Some Fries With That
Image source: punniest_eateries
#69 I Think This Restaurant Is Trying To Tell Me My Future
Image source: venkzkrishna
#70 Food Made With Love
Image source: vrica.vij
#71 Park In Rear
Image source: tranceworks
#72 Forbidden Sushi
Image source: AutumnSparky
#73 Catcher In The Rye
Image source: catcherintheryebar
#74 Tea Gang
Image source: Tea Gang
#75 Saw This New Place Opening Up In My Area
Image source: restaurants_secret_weapon
#76 Funny Restaurant Name
Image source: dinner_for_laughs
#77 Where The Hell Have I Found Myself Where The Restaurants Have Names Like These?
Image source: paranormalencounters
#78 Love My Pink Uncle!
Image source: that90sdisneygirl
#79 Funny Restaurant Name
Image source: kurumabakka
#80 Funny Restaurant Name In Chicago
Image source: r2gamo
#81 In Tofino, Wieners Fly
Image source: hellomindjello
#82 I Found Such A Lovely Place Food Shop With An Adequate Name
Image source: the_happy_baobab
#83 Nomination For World’s Worst Name For A Service Establishment
Image source: xworddeb
#84 Pizza Wonderland
Image source: punniest_eateries
#85 I Am Not Sure If The Name Of This Restaurant Inspires My Confidence
Image source: art_in_life___paul
#86 And Finally The Bird Has Landed
Image source: mhontography
#87 Haven’t Laughed So Hard
Image source: ecuadominican
#88 Shake It, Baby!
Image source: onlyin_hongkong
#89 Egg’lectic Cafe
Image source: Egg'lectic Cafe'
#90 For All The Show Lovers
Image source: jamesnirza_
#91 “Rotto” Means Broken, Ruined, Fractured
Image source: kalla.veda
#92 While In Austin I Spotted A Sushi Place Called ‘Modern Dancing’
Image source: hezaah
#93 Funny Restaurant Name
Image source: theplasticactionfigure
#94 Rot Restaurant
Image source: paddyhalfmonkey
#95 Most Generic Restaurant Name Ever
Image source: kgunnar
#96 The Perfect Name For A Chinese Restaurant
Image source: PolymerPussies
#97 What An Unfortunately Named Restaurant
Image source: Stock412
#98 Funny Restaurant Name
Image source: gabbis_happy_hour
