From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise

by

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the ultimate animal lover, and he just posted a picture of his pet pig to prove it.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday (January 18), Arnie shared an adorable update of one of his many pets, his pig Schnelly.

In the picture, The Terminator star was sharing an intimate moment, seemingly mouth-feeding Schnelly, to his almost 26 million followers’ delights.

He captioned the picture, which has amassed 293,000 likes in just 24 hours: “Schnelly loves his cookies, and I love my Schnelly.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared an adorable update of one of his many pets, his pig Schnelly

From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise

Image credits: schwarzenegger

From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise

Image credits: schwarzenegger

The Austrian-American actor is known to hold a special place in his heart for animals. As of October 2023, Arnie had a least six pets at his home in Los Angeles.

He started with his mini donkey Lulu. The 76-year-old former California governor brought the donkey into his household in 2019. Lulu has been notable for walking into several of Arnold’s Zoom meetings.

In 2019, the bodybuilding icon adopted Whiskey, a miniature horse. In July 2020, Arnie went on to adopt some sort of malamute dog mix named Dutch.

Arnold announced that he had grown his animal family with a Leonberger breed named Schnitzel, named after his favorite Austrian dish

From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise

Image credits: schwarzenegger

From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise

Image credits: schwarzenegger

A year later, around Christmas, Arnie announced that he had grown his animal family with a Leonberger breed named Schnitzel, named after his favorite Austrian dish.

The former politician has also brought in a rescued Yorkshire Terrier named Cherry. Arnie finally adopted Schnelly in April 2023. 

Arnold has notably moved away from eating meat in recent years, revealing in a 2022 edition of his newsletter that he had made the decision to eat 80% plant-based foods, which led to a dramatic reduction in his cholesterol levels.

Arnold also brought in a rescued Yorkshire Terrier named Cherry

From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise

Image credits: Arnold Schwarznegger

Arnold made the decision to eat 80% plant-based foods, which led to a dramatic reduction in his cholesterol levels

From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Hopefully, Schnelly’s cuddles have helped Arnie recover from the pickle he found himself in earlier this week when he faced criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany.

The animal lover had been detained for three hours at Munich airport for traveling with an expensive watch that he intended to auction at his charity auction in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

 “He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie,” a source close to the star said at the time.

“Finding love for animals means finding inner peace,” a reader commented

From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise
From Lulu The Donkey To Schnelly The Pig: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pet Paradise

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s One Trend From Your Teenage Years That You Secretly Miss?
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Hey Pandas, Name A Movie That Touched Your Soul (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Stassi Schroeder
Vanderpump Rules: 5 Reasons No One Likes Stassi Schroeder
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2016
30 “Ugly Ducklings” Share Their Incredible Transformations Into Beautiful Swans (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Incredible Cake Art By Chelsey White
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
‘Human Barbie’ Who Spent $200k On Body Modifications Flaunts New Look Amid Plastic Surgery Concerns
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.