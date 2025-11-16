50 Photos Of Unique People That Show That Genetics Is Hard To Predict (New Pics)

Embracing yourself and coming to terms with your appearance can take years. But some people are born with genes that make them stand out even more than us regular folks. Because of this, getting through the day can be a lot harder. That’s why it’s so awesome to see those who aren’t hiding and are confident in their skin.
So we at Bored Panda decided to expand on our earlier publications (this one and this one) and compile a new list of pictures posted by folks with unusual and rare body features. Like pear-shaped pupils. Or abnormally long arms. Despite the challenges these people face, they choose to live their lives with a positive attitude. And that’s something to be celebrated.
#1 Mother And Child With Poliosis
Image source: fatima.theo.gomes
#2 My Wife’s Eye That Her Doctor Told Her Was The Weirdest He’d Ever Seen
Image source: AlwaysSpinClockwise
#3 I Have Vitiligo And Heterochromia
Image source: brysizzlle
#4 My Dad Has Something Called A Bifid Thumb Or Pre-Axial Polydactyly. About 1 Out Every 1000 Babies Have It. This Was The Thumb Of Our Uber Delivery Guy
Image source: n-chung
#5 This Little Girl’s Big, Beautiful Eyes Are Due To A Rare Genetic Syndrome Called Axenfeld-Rieger Syndrome
Image source: callmevirgomami
#6 Heterochromia
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Vitiligo Is A Disease That Causes Loss Of Skin Color In Patches
Image source: thatvitiligoguy
#8 I Traced Around My Vitiligo Spots
Image source: oldmate-58
#9 Neonatal Progeria Or Hutchinson-Gilford Syndrome. A Progressive Genetic Disorder That Causes Children To Age Rapidly, Starting In Their First Two Years Of Life
Image source: eline_leonie_, eline_leonie_
#10 Sectoral Heterochromia. People Always Comment On My Eyes, So I Thought I Should Post A Picture
Image source: M_for_Minion
#11 Unique Birthmark
Image source: carolgiraldelli
#12 I Was Born With Naturally Pointed Ears
Image source: 420MangoBonersXL
#13 Her Birthmark Created Awesome Highlights
Image source: DIYKnowNothing
#14 I Had No Fingernails All My Life
Image source: tecnikstr0be
#15 I Have This Thing Called Raynaud’s Disease. This Happens Every Time I Get Cold
Image source: Cyndakon2
#16 Where’s My White Lash Enjoyers At? Just Wanted To Remind Everyone We Are Beautiful Because/Despite Our Vitiligo
Image source: deeno777
#17 Both Of My Eyes Are Split Between Two Colors
Image source: magivictus
#18 Stef Sanjati Was Born With A Rare Condition Called Waardenburg Syndrome. It Is A Genetic Mutation Which Gives The Individual Wide-Set Eyes
Image source: stef.sanjati
#19 Twin Girls Have Achondroplasia. This Genetic Disorder Is Characterized By A Large Head, Short Arms And Legs, Short Stature, Prominent Forehead, And Flat Nasal Bridge
Image source: luggtwins
#20 I Have A Skin Condition Called Dermatographia Due To Which Lightly Scratching My Skin Causes Raised, Red Lines Where I’ve Scratched
Image source: Professional_Pen_330
#21 I Have Abnormally Long Arms
Image source: Sonia13m
#22 Congenital Melanocytic Nevus. It Appears As A Circumscribed, Light Brown To Black Patch, Covering Any Size Surface Area And Any Part Of The Body
Image source: libmolano
#23 Rare And Unique Genetic Condition Which Is Known As Waardenburg Syndrome. It Can Cause Hearing Loss And Changes In Coloring (Pigmentation) Of The Hair, Skin, And Eyes
Image source: geo.rock888, geo.rock888
#24 My Name Is Sara I Have Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (Classical And Dermatosparaxis)
EDS is a connective tissue disorder that inhibits the body’s ability to produce collagen As a consequence, Geurts has skin that wrinkles prematurely and makes her look older than she is.
Image source: sarageurts
#25 Hypertrichosis. Jesus Was Born With A Rare Genetic Mutation Called Hypertrichosis, Which Has Left Him With Excessive Hair Growth That Can Occur Anywhere On The Body
Image source: borndifferentshow
#26 Chimeras Are Organisms With Two Different Sets Of DNA. Human Chimerism Is Rare, But Its Characteristics Are: Two Distinct Red Blood Cell Lineages Or Skin Pigmentation
Image source: taylormuhl
#27 This Toe, With It’s Own Toe, Complete With It’s Own Nail
Image source: vainamoinens-scythe
#28 Two Cowlicks In Different Directions
Image source: spar13
#29 I Have A Pear-Shaped Pupil
Image source: GoblinQueen93
#30 I Have Full Heterochromia
Image source: Marcie7
#31 Was Born With Some Extra Skin On My Ear, So I Figured It Had To Be Done
Image source: Dovetrail
#32 Shilah Madison Was Born With A Condition Because Of Which Her Hair Constantly Stands Up
The “Uncomfortable hair syndrome” is quite painful and the hair often breaks off from the roots, explains her mother.
Image source: shilahmadison
#33 There’s A Tooth In My Chin
Image source: super9mega
#34 Bam Syndrome Is A Rare Genetic Disorder In Which Children Are Born With A Small Nose Or No Nose At All. Also, They May Have Problems With Vision And Their Eyes
Image source: todospormariajoana
#35 Here’s A Picture Of The Hand I Was Born With
Image source: Numerous-Parfait-170
#36 Interesting Iris Pattern (It Doesn’t Affect Vision)
Image source: Frostysorbet
#37 Congenital Melanocytic Nevus Is Visible Pigmented Spots On The Skin Present At Birth. They Usually Are Brown, Tan, Pink, Or Black. Some Moles Produce Dark, Coarse Hair
Image source: _jirehjoy_
#38 My Little Sister Was Born With Six Fingers
Image source: CaramelManlikesPATD
#39 I Had Identical Twin Girls, And One Ear On One Of The Baby Is An Elf Ear
Image source: Glit_1995
#40 A Photo A Friend Took A While Back Of My Eyes Which Shows My Rare Eye Condition, Double Coloboma (Of The Iris And Retina). I Have This In Both Eyes
Image source: Red_Wolfe_
#41 I Was Born With A Hole At The Top Of My Ear That Used To “Cry” When I Cried As A Baby
Image source: l_bb0
#42 I Have Somewhat Long Thumbs
Image source: LillyWhiteArt
#43 My Girlfriend’s Birthmark In Her Eye
Image source: RobienStPierre
#44 None Of My Fingers (Or Toes) Have Middle Knuckles, And It’s Hereditary
Image source: Silence31603
#45 I Have Skeeter Syndrome (Allergic To Mosquito Salvia)
Image source: sphynxlover1
#46 My Hands After Washing The Dishes For 20 Minutes
Image source: TheProjectAlexander
#47 There’s A Patch On My Leg That Doesn’t Get Goosebumps
Image source: mcrfreak78
#48 I Have Muscle Hypertrophy (Muscles Grow Big Without Exercise). I Got Botox In My Jaw Yesterday Because Of This
Image source: South_Pea_8017
#49 I Have A Freckle On My Eye
Image source: DankNoodles21
#50 Fell Asleep On A Chair. I Apparently Have Remarkably Level Shoulders
Image source: frysinatoren
