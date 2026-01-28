Will Poulter: Bio And Career Highlights

Will Poulter: Bio And Career Highlights

Will Poulter

January 28, 1993

Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom

33 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Will Poulter?

Will Poulter is a British actor celebrated for his transformative performances and distinctive on-screen presence. His career showcases a remarkable ability to inhabit a diverse range of characters.

He first garnered significant attention with his role as Eustace Scrubb in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, a performance that introduced him to a global audience. Poulter’s engaging portrayal quickly established him as a rising talent.

Early Life and Education

William Jack Poulter was born in Hammersmith, London, where his father, Neil Poulter, served as a professor of preventive cardiovascular medicine and his mother, Caroline, was a former nurse. His supportive family encouraged his early interests.

He attended Harrodian School, discovering his passion for drama despite grappling with dyslexia and developmental coordination disorder. Poulter later briefly studied at the University of Bristol before pursuing acting full-time.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Will Poulter’s public life, with his most recently reported relationship being with model and actress Yasmeen Scott.

He has no publicly confirmed children and currently maintains a private personal life, with no active public relationship confirmed.

Career Highlights

Will Poulter’s versatile acting career gained significant momentum with his comedic performance in the film We’re the Millers, earning him widespread recognition. This role established his comedic timing and broadened his appeal to mainstream audiences.

He expanded his dramatic range with acclaimed performances in films such as The Revenant and the dystopian series The Maze Runner, showcasing his ability to tackle complex characters. Poulter further ventured into interactive storytelling with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Poulter received a BAFTA Rising Star Award and earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including one for his compelling work in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick, cementing his critical acclaim.

Signature Quote

“I wasn’t good at anything at school. Acting was the only thing I really loved doing and was interested in.”

