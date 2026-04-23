Celebrity Birthdays Today, April 23, 2026

Happy birthday to Gigi Hadid, John Cena, and George Lopez! April 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Fashion Model and Television Personality Gigi Hadid, 31
An American fashion model and television personality, Gigi Hadid is recognized for her impactful presence on runways worldwide and extensive editorial work. She has graced over 50 international Vogue covers and was named International Model of the Year in 2016. Hadid also launched her own cashmere brand, Guest in Residence.
Little-known fact:
She was captain of her Malibu High School varsity volleyball team.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Professional Wrestler and Actor John Cena, 49
Recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, American actor and brand ambassador John Cena is celebrated for his relentless “Never Give Up” ethos. His illustrious career spans record-setting WWE championships and memorable film roles. Cena also holds the Make-A-Wish Foundation record for wishes granted.
Little-known fact:
John Cena is fluent in Mandarin, having learned the language to help WWE expand into the Asian market.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Comedian, Actor, and Talk Show Host George Lopez, 65
Known for his effusive stage persona, George Lopez is an American comedian, actor, and talk show host who rose to prominence examining Mexican American culture. He notably created and starred in the George Lopez sitcom and hosted the late-night talk show Lopez Tonight, breaking ground for Latino entertainers.
Little-known fact:
In 2005, George Lopez received a kidney transplant, with his then-wife Ann Serrano acting as the donor.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actress Valerie Bertinelli, 66
A familiar face across decades, American actress and television personality Valerie Bertinelli captivated audiences on the sitcom One Day at a Time. She later transitioned to a successful career as a Food Network host and bestselling author.
Little-known fact:
Before she was born, Valerie Bertinelli had an older brother named Mark who tragically died at 17 months from accidental poisoning.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 English Comedian, Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter John Oliver, 49
Renowned for his incisive political commentary, John William Oliver is a British-American comedian and television host. Oliver gained prominence as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, earning multiple Emmy Awards for his writing. He continues to shape public discourse through his critically acclaimed series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
Little-known fact:
Oliver’s lifelong dream was not to be a comedian, but rather a professional footballer for Liverpool FC.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 English Actor Dev Patel, 36
British actor and filmmaker Dev Patel rose to global prominence with his compelling performance in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. He is also recognized for his BAFTA-winning role in Lion and his recent directorial debut with Monkey Man.
Little-known fact:
He earned a 1st dan black belt in Taekwondo in 2006 and won a bronze medal at the 2004 AIMAA World Championships.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Indian-American Actor Kal Penn, 49
Known for blending humor with sharp political insight, Kal Penn is an American actor, author, and civil servant. He rose to fame in the Harold & Kumar film series and later served as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement. Penn continues to champion diverse storytelling both on and off screen.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, Kal Penn played the baritone saxophone in his middle school jazz band.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Icelandic Singer-Songwriter and Musician Laufey, 27
Recognized for a reflective, genre-blending sound, Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir turned heads internationally after her debut single topped Icelandic radio charts. Her work has earned her a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and a global fanbase drawn to her unique jazz-pop fusion.
Little-known fact:
Laufey is fluent in Icelandic, English, and Mandarin Chinese, also having studied Danish for several years.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Director, Producer, and Activist Michael Moore, 72
An American filmmaker and author, Michael Moore gained widespread recognition for his provocative documentary films. He is best known for his 1989 debut Roger & Me and for winning an Oscar for Bowling for Columbine in 2003.
Little-known fact:
Before his filmmaking career, Michael Moore achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 American Actor Lee Majors, 87
An American actor recognized for his rugged charm, Lee Majors became a household name through a series of iconic television roles. He is best known for portraying Colonel Steve Austin in The Six Million Dollar Man. Majors also anchored The Fall Guy and The Big Valley, cementing his enduring appeal across generations of viewers.
Little-known fact:
Lee Majors adopted his stage name as a tribute to Johnny Majors, a professional football player and collegiate coach.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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