I’ve Been Photographing Wildlife For 15 Years, Here Are My 30 All-Time Favorite Photos

I spent 15 years capturing incredible portraits of animals. I’ve been actively engaged in photography since 2006, mainly focused on nature and the wild animal world. My images show leopards, lions, tigers, and giraffes in surprisingly relaxed poses, with many of them sharing intimate moments with their companions. With my photography, I managed to place my name in many world media.

The portraits of wildlife from the zoo in Skopje, as well as many other photographs, were published in National Geographic, Daily Mail, Le Figaro, Reuters, Nature’s Best Photography, Sunday Express, Forbes, Independent, Insider, Telegraph, New York Post, Huffington Post, China Daily, CNN, BBC, Daily Star, Wild Planet Photo Magazine, and many others. In fact, you can also check some of my previous posts here on Bored Panda here, here, here, here, here, here, and here

After 15 years of working with photography, I decided to share my most viewed and shared photos around the world.

More info: gorananastasovski.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
