Company Creates Advertisement For Bakery With Elderly Models Posing With Their Products

What makes a successful advertisement? Fashionable, good-looking models? Good concept/idea? Humor? Of course, it is much more than that! However, one spectacular advertisement, that seems to have taken these ‘successful advertisement’ elements on board, appeared recently and instantly became famous on social networks. The advertisement is a photo session with the products of Nemyugun bakery located in Yakutsk. However, the fun fact is that the company has nothing to do with it.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com

Everything started on March 7th, when Twitter and Instagram accounts under the name ‘Grandma Things’ appeared on the internet.

They advertised the products of the Nemyugyun bakery in the most.. let’s say, unusual way.

The creative company behind this idea ‘Tryuukk’ purposely choose elderly models – grandmothers – and dressed them according to the latest fashion trends.

Even though these models are not professionals, the photos talk for themselves as they seem to really enjoy the products of the bakery.

They masterfully reflected the campaign slogan: ‘delicious like at grandmother’s’.

The creative company explained that this was their first case study and they chose this bakery as they were convinced of the quality of their products.

The project was created with the help of Republican orphanage for the elderly and disabled, as well as the private pension.

Do you agree with the success of this lovely advertisement?

