40 Parents Whose Back-To-School Tweets Made The Internet Laugh Out Of Empathy

The back-to-school season is back, which means moms and dads are running around to get their kids all the supplies, clothes, and other things the little ones will need when they return to classes.
Long shopping lists and little time mean this period can get quite hectic, so many turn to humor to get through it without losing their mind.
Interested in how they’re doing, we at Bored Panda put together a list of the honest back-to-school tweets that parents shared on the internet. So continue scrolling and check out the good, the bad, and the hilariously frustrating moments they describe!
#1
Image source: MirandaWriteNow
#2
Image source: Pork_Chop_Hair
#3
Image source: thedad
#4
Image source: FatherWithTwins
#5
Image source: CrockettForReal
#6
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#7
Image source: mommajessiec
#8
Image source: RodLacroix
#9
Image source: maryfairybobrry
#10
Image source: mommajessiec
#11
Image source: copymama
#12
Image source: kristabellerina
#13
Image source: RodLacroix
#14
Image source: mommajessiec
#15
Image source: JessicaValenti
#16
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#17
Image source: simoncholland
#18
Image source: mommajessiec
#19
Image source: PetrickSara
#20
Image source: michimama75
#21
Image source: mommajessiec
#22
Image source: wht_r_memes
#23
Image source: BunAndLeggings
#24
Image source: RuthePhoenix
#25
Image source: treehouseblog
#26
Image source: mcdadstuff
#27
Image source: RodLacroix
#28
Image source: R_A_Dadass
#29
Image source: sarabellab123
#30
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#31
Image source: SatiricalMommy
#32
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#33
Image source: ozzyunc
#34
Image source: theakyemmafia
#35
Image source: Wordesse
#36
Image source: threetimedaddy
#37
Image source: reallifemommy3
#38
Image source: lilireinhart
#39
Image source: DadandBuried
#40
Image source: simoncholland
Follow Us