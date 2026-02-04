50 Stunning Photos From The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year People’s Choice Award

Today, February 4, marks the official opening of public voting for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award, inviting people worldwide to pick their favorite image from one of the most prestigious photography competitions on the planet, organized by the Natural History Museum in London.

Each year, tens of thousands of photographs are submitted, but only a small fraction make it through the rigorous selection process led by expert judges. From there, a final shortlist is presented to the public, celebrating creativity, technical skill, and powerful storytelling that highlights the beauty, fragility, and complexity of life on Earth.

For this article, we’ve selected photographs that recently stood out and captured strong attention on the competition’s official Facebook page. While these images have already generated admiration online, it’s important to note that not all of them have been officially confirmed for the final public voting lineup.

Even so, each photograph featured here reflects the extraordinary talent showcased in the competition, offering unforgettable moments – from intimate glimpses of animal behavior to dramatic encounters and rarely seen natural phenomena.

More info: Instagram | nhm.ac.uk | Facebook | x.com

#1

Photo by Sudhir Shivaram

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#2

Photo by Jason Bantle

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#3

Photo by Ian Wood

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#4

Photo by Hannah Stitfall

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#5

Photo by Celina Chien

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#6

Photo by Neil Anderson

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#7

Photo by Mike Veitch

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#8

Photo by Laurent Ballesta

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#9

Photo by Nima Sarikhani

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#10

Photo by Sascha Fonseca

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#11

Photo by Bertie Gregory

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#12

Photo by Jaime Culebras

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#13

Photo by Matthew Maran

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#14

Photo by Daniel Dencescu

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#15

Photo by Lakshitha Karunarathna’s

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#16

Photo by Amit Eshel

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#17

Photo by David Lloyd

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#18

Photo by José Juan Hernández Martinez

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#19

Photo by Gil Wizen

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#20

Photo by Jake Stout

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#21

Photo by Chien Lee

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#22

Photo by Morgan Wolfers

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#23

Photo by Lubin Godin

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#24

Photo by Sitaram Raul

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#25

Photo by Cristobal Serrano

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#26

Photo by Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#27

Photo by Amit Eshel

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#28

Photo by Daisy Gilardini

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#29

Photo by Jamie Smart

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#30

Photo by Santiago José Monroy García

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#31

Photo by Chien Lee

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#32

Photo by Marc Costermans

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#33

Photo by Hussain Aga Khan

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#34

Photo by Tony Wu

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#35

Photo by Hussain Aga Khan

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#36

Photo by Caitlin Henderson

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#37

Photo by Nick Kanakis

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#38

Photo by Georgina Steytler

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#39

Photo by Fernando Faciole

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#40

Photo by Hira Punjabi

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#41

Photo by Xavier Ortega

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#42

Photo by Victor Tyakht

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#43

Photo by amie Smart

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#44

Photo by Tommy Pedersen

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#45

Photo by Paul Hilton

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#46

Photo by Hussain Aga Khan

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#47

Photo by Fernando Faciole

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#48

Photo by Ray Chin

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#49

Photo by Chien Lee

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#50

Photo by Lakshitha Karunarathna

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

