50 Stunning Photos From The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year People’s Choice Award

Today, February 4, marks the official opening of public voting for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award, inviting people worldwide to pick their favorite image from one of the most prestigious photography competitions on the planet, organized by the Natural History Museum in London.
Each year, tens of thousands of photographs are submitted, but only a small fraction make it through the rigorous selection process led by expert judges. From there, a final shortlist is presented to the public, celebrating creativity, technical skill, and powerful storytelling that highlights the beauty, fragility, and complexity of life on Earth.
For this article, we’ve selected photographs that recently stood out and captured strong attention on the competition’s official Facebook page. While these images have already generated admiration online, it’s important to note that not all of them have been officially confirmed for the final public voting lineup.
Even so, each photograph featured here reflects the extraordinary talent showcased in the competition, offering unforgettable moments – from intimate glimpses of animal behavior to dramatic encounters and rarely seen natural phenomena.
More info: Instagram | nhm.ac.uk | Facebook | x.com
#1
Photo by Sudhir Shivaram
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#2
Photo by Jason Bantle
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#3
Photo by Ian Wood
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#4
Photo by Hannah Stitfall
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#5
Photo by Celina Chien
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#6
Photo by Neil Anderson
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#7
Photo by Mike Veitch
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#8
Photo by Laurent Ballesta
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#9
Photo by Nima Sarikhani
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#10
Photo by Sascha Fonseca
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#11
Photo by Bertie Gregory
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#12
Photo by Jaime Culebras
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#13
Photo by Matthew Maran
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#14
Photo by Daniel Dencescu
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#15
Photo by Lakshitha Karunarathna’s
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#16
Photo by Amit Eshel
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#17
Photo by David Lloyd
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#18
Photo by José Juan Hernández Martinez
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#19
Photo by Gil Wizen
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#20
Photo by Jake Stout
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#21
Photo by Chien Lee
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#22
Photo by Morgan Wolfers
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#23
Photo by Lubin Godin
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#24
Photo by Sitaram Raul
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#25
Photo by Cristobal Serrano
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#26
Photo by Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#27
Photo by Amit Eshel
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#28
Photo by Daisy Gilardini
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#29
Photo by Jamie Smart
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#30
Photo by Santiago José Monroy García
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#31
Photo by Chien Lee
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#32
Photo by Marc Costermans
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#33
Photo by Hussain Aga Khan
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#34
Photo by Tony Wu
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#35
Photo by Hussain Aga Khan
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#36
Photo by Caitlin Henderson
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#37
Photo by Nick Kanakis
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#38
Photo by Georgina Steytler
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#39
Photo by Fernando Faciole
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#40
Photo by Hira Punjabi
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#41
Photo by Xavier Ortega
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#42
Photo by Victor Tyakht
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#43
Photo by amie Smart
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#44
Photo by Tommy Pedersen
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#45
Photo by Paul Hilton
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#46
Photo by Hussain Aga Khan
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#47
Photo by Fernando Faciole
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#48
Photo by Ray Chin
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#49
Photo by Chien Lee
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
#50
Photo by Lakshitha Karunarathna
Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear
Follow Us