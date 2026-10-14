The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2026 Winners Are Gorgeous And Heartbreaking (19 Pics)

The natural world is full of extraordinary moments, but capturing them on camera takes a special combination of patience, skill, and sometimes a little luck. Every year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, organized by London’s Natural History Museum, celebrates photographers who manage to do exactly that. The winners of the 2026 edition have now been revealed, showcasing everything from fascinating animal behaviors to powerful reminders of the challenges wildlife faces. This year’s competition, now in its 62nd edition, attracted a record-breaking 65,403 entries from 121 countries and territories. The 2026 winning photographs will also be featured in an exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, opening on October 16, 2026, and running until July 11, 2027. Visitors can explore 100 awarded images, each offering its own perspective on the natural world. The exhibition will also travel across the UK and internationally, allowing more people to experience these extraordinary photographs.
Taking the top honor this year is Italian photographer Federico Veronesi, whose heartbreaking black-and-white photograph, “The Aftermath,” captures an elephant carrying a deceased calf in Namibia. Meanwhile, the title of Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year went to Oscar Whitfield, a young British photographer living in Zimbabwe, for his striking image of a dung beetle pushing its cargo across the dusty ground. Interestingly, this marks the first time in the competition’s history that both overall winning photographs have been captured in black and white.
We’ve gathered a selection of this year’s incredible winning photographs below, and they’re definitely worth a closer look. Scroll down to discover the extraordinary moments these talented photographers managed to capture, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites! We’d also love to hear which image impressed you the most, so let us know in the comments.
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#1 “The Aftermath” By Federico Veronesi
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026
Winner in the Behaviour: Mammals Category
Location: Huab River Valley, Damaraland, Namibia
Description: “Federico was tracking elephants when he came across an unusual pattern of drag marks in the sand of a dry riverbed. The source became clear when he caught up with a family group. A female emerged with the calf, its leg wedged between her tusk and trunk.
Behaviors centering on death have been observed in both Asian and African elephants, including vocalizations, guarding the dead, inspecting and handling bones, and carrying the deceased. Some researchers suggest these behaviors could indicate an elephant’s journey to understanding death, while others interpret these actions as possible displays of grief.”
Technical details: Nikon Z8 + 400mm f2.8 lens; 1/1000 at f2.8; ISO 72
Image source: Natural History Museum London
For more than six decades, Wildlife Photographer of the Year has celebrated the beauty and diversity of the natural world while highlighting the importance of protecting it. The competition has become one of the world’s most prestigious wildlife photography awards, bringing together photographers of all ages and experience levels who share a passion for nature.
#2 “The Great Divide” By Alex Visbal
Winner in the Wetlands: The Bigger Picture Category
Location: Stansbury Bay, Great Salt Lake, Utah, USA
Description: “The distinctive pink color on the left is caused by bright pink microbes that thrive in extremely saline water, which happens when an area is cut off from a supply of fresh water. The ecology of the lake is in sharp decline due to industrial use, upstream diversions and climate change. Since this image was taken, the State of Utah has brought the area under conservation management.”
Technical details: Canon EOS R5 Mark II + 70–200mm f2.8 lens; 1/640 at f3.2 (-0.67 e/v); ISO 1250
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#3 “The Meeting Place” By James Lewin
Winner in the Animals in their Environment Category
Location: ol Donyo Lodge, Chyulu Hills National Park, Makueni County, Kenya
Description: “While there was no shortage of subjects and action around this waterhole, James had to deal with the harsh, unforgiving light. He chose to soften the light using a camera converted to infrared, creating this dream-like scene.
Waterholes can act as vital lifelines during severe droughts. Larger animals, such as elephants, have priority over others for access to waterholes. Herbivores spend more time at these drinking spots when elephants are present, possibly because their size deters predators, although competition for access to water may also prolong herbivores’ stay.”
Technical details: Nikon Z 7II + 28–75mm f2.8 lens; 1/800 at f7.1 (+1 e/v); ISO 800; camera converted to infrared
Image source: Natural History Museum London
An international panel of experts in wildlife photography, filmmaking, science, and conservation selects the winning images anonymously. The judges consider technical excellence and creativity, as well as originality, ethical practices, and the stories behind the photographs. As a result, the competition recognizes everything from breathtaking animal portraits and unusual behaviors to images documenting environmental issues and the relationship between humans and wildlife.
#4 “Shifting Sand” By Sitaram Raul
Winner in the Behavious: Invertebrates Category
Location: Thar Desert, Rajasthan, India
Description: “Sitaram Raul (India) encounters a scorpion burrowing into one of the shifting dunes of the Thar Desert. Exploring the dunes at night near the village of Sam, Sitaram saw many scorpions searching for prey. But as sunrise approached, they started burrowing to avoid the intense heat. Sitaram timed the exposure so that the excavated sand was suspended in mid-air.
Just one known species of Buthacus scorpion is from India. It uses its pincers to dig into large piles of sand. Stiff, elongated bristles or ‘sand combs’ are used like snowshoes to stop it from sinking into the dunes.”
Technical details: Nikon D750 + 105mm macro lens; 1/250 at f14; ISO 125; Godox flash
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#5 “Afternoon Snack” By Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas
Winner in the Rising Star Category with her portfolio, titled “Hidden Depths”
Location: Germany
Description: “When Alexis spotted this robber fly, it had already impaled the flesh fly with its needlelike mouthparts. The bubbles forming in the victim’s eyes indicate that the robber fly has injected digestive enzymes that liquefy its internal tissues before they are sucked out.”
Technical details: Fujifilm X-H2 + Laowa 65mm f2.8 macro lens; 1/200 at f5.6; ISO 200; Godox V860III flash + Cygnustech diffuser; focus stack of 24 images
Image source: Natural History Museum London
Some of the most memorable photographs also reveal just how complex animal behavior can be. This year’s overall winning image, for example, offers a rare glimpse into how elephants respond to the passing of herd members. Veronesi came across unusual drag marks in a dry riverbed while tracking a group of elephants in Namibia. Following the tracks led him to the extraordinary scene that would eventually earn him the competition’s highest honor.
#6 “Protective Pose” By Anton Sorokin
Winner in the Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles Category
Location: Contra Costa County, California, USA
Description: “Anton hadn’t seen this pose before, despite documenting newt behavior each winter. The pond was too dirty to swim, so Anton waded along the edge, carefully dipping his camera and lighting beneath the surface to record this remarkable view of parental care.
California newts interlock their back feet to protect the clutch, which are vulnerable to predation by other newts. They will stay like this until the gelatinous mass around the eggs has swollen too large to be eaten and has solidified onto the stem.”
Technical details: Nikon D850 + 8–15mm fisheye lens; 1/100 at f18; ISO 400; Nauticam housing; Seacam 60D strobes
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#7 “Tiny Dancers” By Kutub Uddin
Winner, Portfolio Award
Location: West Sussex, England, UK
Description: “Fine threads, known as capillitium, emerge on the round, yellow-green bodies, which will eventually help disperse reproductive spores. Kutub says they appear like ‘tiny clusters or unusual textures on the wood, often appearing as minute pins, spheres or dust-like groupings.’”
Portfolio title: “Secret Worlds”
Portfolio Description: “Kutub Uddin (Bangladesh/UK) reveals a magical and often surreal world of slime moulds that can barely be seen with the naked eye.
Kutub became interested in slime moulds in 2024, and as a macro photographer now devotes much of his time to revealing this tiny hidden world. He loves exploring his local woodlands in southeast England, where fallen logs and damp forest floors provide opportunities for discovering these fascinating organisms.
Slime molds occur throughout the world, mostly growing on dead wood or leaf litter while feeding on other micro-organisms. The structures depicted in this portfolio are just one to two millimeters high (less than 1/12 of an inch).”
Image source: Natural History Museum London
Other photographs celebrate creatures that might otherwise go unnoticed. Whitfield’s winning image of a dung beetle is a perfect example. Although these small insects rarely receive the same attention as larger animals, they play an essential role in their ecosystems by breaking down and burying animal waste. It’s a reminder that even the tiniest creatures can have an enormous impact on the world around them.
#8 “Labour Of Love” By Oscar Whitfield
Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026
Winner in the 11-14 Years Category
Location: Zambezi National Park, Hwange District, Zimbabwe
Description: “Oscar Whitfield (Zimbabwe/UK) notices the arduous exertion of this dung beetle pushing its precious cargo. Using a fast shutter speed and high light sensitivity, Oscar lay flat on the ground to photograph the beetle at eye level, with the sunshine and heat creating dry dust all around him.
There are more than 5,000 species of dung beetle found around the world, and they play a vital role in their environments. Breaking up dung and burying it prevents the conditions required for methane production, reducing the quantity of greenhouse gas emissions. Burying dung also helps it decompose faster, reducing the number of pests affecting livestock and wildlife.”
Technical details: Canon EOS R6 Mark II + Sigma 150–600mm f5–6.3 lens; 1/1250 at f6.3; ISO 3200
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#9 “Urban Jungle” By Seth Forestson
Winner in the Urban Wildlife Category
Location: Lumphini Park, Bangkok, Thailand
Description: “Seth Forestson (UK) spots a common water monitor carrying its fish supper in a Bangkok park.
The challenge wasn’t finding these lizards, but catching them in action, as they spend most of the day basking in the sun. When Seth spotted this one, he lowered himself down onto the mud to frame this city dragon against the Bangkok skyline.
Common water monitors have successfully adapted to living within cities across South and Southeast Asia. They will take whatever food source is available, such as the plentiful supplies of catfish and koi in the lakes of Bangkok’s Lumphini Park.”
Technical details: Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone; 1/291 at f1.9; ISO 47
Image source: Natural History Museum London
If you enjoyed exploring the remarkable images from last year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, you’ll probably recognize the same incredible variety in this year’s selection. The 2025 edition saw South African photographer Wim van den Heever take the top prize with “Ghost Town Visitor,” an atmospheric photograph of a brown hyena wandering through an abandoned mining town in Namibia.
#10 “Shedding Light” By Agorastos Papatsanis
Winner in the Plants and Fungi Category
Location: Litochoro, Pieria, Greece
Description: “On the lower slopes of Greece’s Mount Olympus, Agorastos experimented with ultraviolet (UV) illumination until it revealed the strongest fluorescent response from these mushrooms known as ‘beautiful bonnets.’
While humans cannot see UV light, we can get an inkling of its effect, thanks to the phenomenon of fluorescence. Mycologists are harnessing this phenomenon to distinguish closely related species of fungi by the colors and patterns they reveal under UV.”
Technical details: Nikon D810 + Laowa 15mm f4 lens; 8.0 sec at f20; ISO 400; UV light; focus stack of 6 images
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#11 “Night-Time Catch” By Alex Lindbloom
Winner in the Oceans: The Bigger Picture Category
Location: Off Cenderawasih Bay, Papua, Indonesia
Description: “Alex started searching for sharks around dawn when the nets were still in the water. Initially lacking natural light for his drone’s camera, he found these sharks illuminated by the bagan’s bright lights.
Local fishing communities are using the predictable occurrence of whale sharks at bagans to attract tourists. Although contact with bagans can cause some minor injuries to whale sharks, this isn’t a major cause of mortality. The species’ significant decline in the Indo-Pacific region over the past 75 years is primarily driven by ship strikes, entanglements with fishing gear and illegal fishing.”
Technical details: DJI Air 3 + 24mm f1.7 lens; 1/60 at f1.7; ISO 3200
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#12 “Scenes From The Swamp” By Isak Pretorious
Winner in the Behaviour: Birds Category
Location: Mabamba Swamp, Wakiso District, Uganda
Description: “Exploring the swamp in a narrow canoe with a guide, Isak felt exceptionally lucky to see not one but two elusive shoebills. The birds pulled out vegetation, dropped it and then repeated the process several times. It’s likely this is a breeding pair gathering nesting material.
Though often called the shoebill stork, these large birds are more closely related to pelicans, herons and ibises. Fewer than 5,300 mature shoebills survive across their entire range and their numbers are decreasing.”
Technical details: Canon EOS R5 + 500mm f4 lens; 1/2500 at f4; ISO 1250
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#13 “Birdsong Painted In Light” By Konrad Gräeter
Winner in the 15-17 Years Category
Location: Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Description: “Konrad had to crouch down low on the steep slope of the vineyard and point his camera through a gap in the foliage to frame the blackbird within its landscape.
Blackbirds can be heard singing at different times of day, but their songs have the most complex compositions at dawn. During the spring breeding season, the males sing from elevated vantage points to proclaim their territory and to attract a mate. Females respond with a softer sound, known as a subsong, during courtship.”
Technical details: Fujifilm X-H2S + 150–600mm f5.6–8 lens; 1/800 at f8; ISO 400
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#14 “On The Outskirts” By Loren Elliott
Winner of the Photojournalist Story Award (as part of portfolio titled “Wily Coyotes of San Francisco”)
Location: San Francisco, California, USA
Description: “A coyote pads along a trail in Bernal Heights Park, overlooking the city and bay of San Francisco. This individual is part of a resident pack that Loren observed hunting rodents in the park, which is also popular with people and dogs.”
Technical details: Sony α9 II + 20mm f1.8 lens; 1/800 at f5.6; ISO 250; 2x Pocket Wizard Plus IIIe radio triggers
Portfolio description: “Around 100 of these urban-adapted wild canines live alongside more than 800,000 human inhabitants, and attitudes towards them are mixed. While coyotes sometimes prey on domestic animals, they also bring benefits such as controlling disease-carrying rodents.
In this portfolio, Loren invites us to reconsider our perceptions of these wild animals and their place in urban environments, living alongside humans.”
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#15 “Making Morays” By Tony Wu
Winner in the Under Water Category
Location: Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyūshū, Japan
Description: “Tony Wu (USA/Japan) provides a first-time glimpse into the mating ritual of Abbott’s moray eels. Tony has been working with biologists to address a knowledge gap in the social behavior of this eel species. Guided only by a dim red-light source to minimize disturbance, and using a customized fisheye camera lens, he has studied this male since 2024 as it visits females that dwell in crevices on the reef.
This is likely the first time Abbott’s moray eel courtship and spawning have been documented, and the observations from Tony’s work with biologists are feeding into published scientific studies.”
Technical details: Sony α1 + customized Nikon fisheye 13mm f2.8 lens; 1/320 at f11; ISO 500; 2x Backscatter Hybrid HF-1 strobes
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#16 “A Watchful Eye” By Aaron Sanders
Winner in the Animal Portraits Category
Location: Porthkerris Beach, Cornwall, England, UK
Description: “Aaron had been diving off Porthkerris Beach when he noticed the footprints of octopus suckers through a thin blade of kelp, and a single eye slowly emerging. ‘We remained perfectly still, watching one another with a seemingly shared curiosity,’ says Aaron.
In recent years in the waters off southwest England, there has been a dramatic increase in sightings of common octopuses, a species more frequently found in warmer Mediterranean waters. The influx or ‘bloom’ of these cephalopods has been linked to above-average springtime sea temperatures.”
Technical details: Nikon Z8 + 24–50mm f4–6.3 lens + Nauticam WWL-C wet lens; 1/40 at f7.1; ISO 125; Inon Z-240 and Z-330 underwater strobes
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#17 “Flight Of The Bumblebee” By Amelie Davis
Winner in the 10 Years and Under Category
Location: Surrey, England, UK
Description: “Amelie had been taking photographs of bees for several months. On this August afternoon the garden was ‘teeming with bees’. Without her camera, Amelie borrowed her dad’s smartphone and was able to record the delicate detail of a single wingbeat.
Bees perceive plants and flowers in many ways. Distinguishing one color for nectar and another for pollen helps them make rapid decisions when foraging. Their vision is tuned to blue, green and ultraviolet wavelengths, so they can see markings that are invisible to us.”
Technical details: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max + 13mm built-in ultrawide lens; 1/895 at f2.2; ISO 40
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#18 “Escape Artistry” By Michał Michalski
Winner in the Natural Artistry Category
Location: Miłochowice, Lower Silesian Township, Poland
Description: “Michał was in a field of unharvested sunflowers that had attracted mixed flocks of birds, especially goldfinches and bramblings. As they took to the sky, startled by a sparrowhawk, Michał blurred the movement against a backdrop of leafless birches.
There is evidence that flocks containing multiple species forage more efficiently, partly because each brings different skills to the group. With more eyes on the lookout for predators, individuals can also afford to devote more time to feeding.”
Technical details: Nikon D500 + 500mm f5.6 lens; 1/30 at f8; ISO 250
Image source: Natural History Museum London
#19 “Warning Sign” By Francisco Negroni
Winner in the Photojournalism Category
Location: Route 40, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
Description: “Tied to the fence and presented as a hunting trophy, this display was one Francisco had ‘never witnessed or photographed before’. In 2025, Santa Cruz banned the hunting of pumas, but illegal persecution continues.
Livestock predation is one of the major causes of human–puma conflict, and it’s suggested that enclosing sheep at night and using guard dogs can significantly reduce the loss of livestock without resorting to hunting. In southern Chile, some owners have even abandoned sheep farming in favor of puma tourism.”
Technical details: Canon EOS R5 + 70–200mm f2.8 lens; 1/640 at f3.2; ISO 100
Image source: Natural History Museum London
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