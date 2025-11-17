International Pet Photographer Of The Year Awards: 50 Best Images Of 2023

Are you ready to see the best pet photos of 2023? Today, we’ve prepared a collection of incredible images that are part of the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards.

For this year’s edition, entries came from 32 different countries, including every continent except Antarctica. The Awards feature five categories: Action, Creative, Documentary, Pets and People, and Portrait. Each entry in these categories was anonymously evaluated by a panel of five judges.

Scroll down to view the stunning pictures that have made it to the finals of the competition. The top photographer award went to Sanna Sander, whose breathtaking images of dogs in nature captivated the judges.

More info: petphotographyawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

#1 Portrait Finalist: Belinda Richards

©Copyright2023 Belinda Richards

#2 Creative Finalist: Saskia Rosebrock

©Copyright2023 Saskia Rosebrock

#3 Portrait Finalist: Adam Coish

©Copyright2023 Adam Coish

#4 Portrait Finalist: Renate Zuidema

©Copyright2023 Renate Zuidema

#5 Creative Finalist: Kris Anderson

©Copyright2023 Kris Anderson

#6 Documentary Finalist: Becky Huddleston

©Copyright2023 Becky Huddleston

#7 Portrait Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska

©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska

#8 Portrait Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska

©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska

#9 Pets And People Finalist: Udo Krauß

©Copyright2023

#10 Pets And People Finalist: Sabrina Theden

©Copyright2023 Sabrina Theden

#11 Documentary Winner: An Di Prima

©Copyright2023 An Di Prima

#12 Portrait Winner: Sanna Sander

©Copyright2023 Sanna Sander

#13 Action Finalist: Julia Hasselkuss

©Copyright2023 Julia Hasselkuss

#14 Pets And People Finalist: Joanne Merner

©Copyright2023

#15 Portrait Finalist: Merlin Viir

©Copyright2023 Merlin Viir

#16 Portrait Finalist: Renate Zuidema

©Copyright2023 Renate Zuidema

#17 Pets And People Winner: Alicja Zmyslowska

©Copyright2023

#18 Action Finalist: Andrea Wafler

©Copyright2023 Andrea Wafler

#19 Action Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska

©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska

#20 Action Finalist: Sabrina Theden

©Copyright2023 Sabrina Theden

#21 Portrait Finalist: Sabrina Theden

©Copyright2023 Sabrina Theden

#22 Creative Finalist: Belinda Richards

©Copyright2023 Belinda Richards

#23 Creative Finalist: Christabel Linn

©Copyright2023 Christabel Linn

#24 Action Winner: Sara Glawe

©Copyright2023 Sara Glawe

#25 Creative Winner: Padraig Maguire

©Copyright2023 Padraig Maguire

#26 Action Finalist: David Macias

©Copyright2023 David Macias

#27 Portrait Finalist: Nancy Paynter

©Copyright2023 Nancy Paynter

#28 Creative Finalist: Judy Reinford

©Copyright2023 Judy Reinford

#29 Pets And People Finalist: Renate Zuidema

©Copyright2023

#30 Documentary Finalist: Yannik Nagel

©Copyright2023 Yannik Nagel

#31 Portrait Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska

©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska

#32 Pets And People Finalist: Jaydene Chapman

©Copyright2023

#33 Action Finalist: Safoura Reza

©Copyright2023 Safoura Reza

#34 Pets And People Finalist: Sabrina Theden

©Copyright2023

#35 Documentary Finalist: An Di Prima

©Copyright2023 An Di Prima

#36 Action Finalist: Grace Fieselman

©Copyright2023 Grace Fieselman

#37 Pets And People Finalist: Tatjana Kunath

©Copyright2023

#38 Portrait Finalist: Denisa Albaniová

©Copyright2023 Denisa Albaniová

#39 Documentary Finalist: An Di Prima

©Copyright2023 An Di Prima

#40 Creative Category Finalist: Belinda Richards

©Copyright2023 Belinda Richards

#41 Action Finalist: Linda Palmer

©Copyright2023 Linda Palmer

#42 Portrait Finalist: Nika Kuplenk Golobič

©Copyright2023 Nika Kuplenk Golobič

#43 Pets And People Finalist: Sandra Ferwerda

©Copyright2023

#44 Documentary Finalist: Chiara Bracale

©Copyright2023 Chiara Bracale

#45 Action Finalist: Karin Bruhin

©Copyright2023 Karin Bruhin

#46 Portrait Finalist: Renate Zuidema

©Copyright2023 Renate Zuidema

#47 Creative Finalist: Jaydene Chapman

©Copyright2023 Jaydene Chapman

#48 Pets And People Finalist: Sabrina Theden

©Copyright2023

#49 Pets And People Finalist: Gina Soule

©Copyright2023

#50 Portrait Finalist: Elena Marchi

©Copyright2023 Elena Marchi

Patrick Penrose
