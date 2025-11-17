International Pet Photographer Of The Year Awards: 50 Best Images Of 2023

Are you ready to see the best pet photos of 2023? Today, we’ve prepared a collection of incredible images that are part of the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards.
For this year’s edition, entries came from 32 different countries, including every continent except Antarctica. The Awards feature five categories: Action, Creative, Documentary, Pets and People, and Portrait. Each entry in these categories was anonymously evaluated by a panel of five judges.
Scroll down to view the stunning pictures that have made it to the finals of the competition. The top photographer award went to Sanna Sander, whose breathtaking images of dogs in nature captivated the judges.
More info: petphotographyawards.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com
#1 Portrait Finalist: Belinda Richards
©Copyright2023 Belinda Richards
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#2 Creative Finalist: Saskia Rosebrock
©Copyright2023 Saskia Rosebrock
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#3 Portrait Finalist: Adam Coish
©Copyright2023 Adam Coish
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#4 Portrait Finalist: Renate Zuidema
©Copyright2023 Renate Zuidema
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#5 Creative Finalist: Kris Anderson
©Copyright2023 Kris Anderson
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#6 Documentary Finalist: Becky Huddleston
©Copyright2023 Becky Huddleston
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#7 Portrait Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska
©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#8 Portrait Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska
©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#9 Pets And People Finalist: Udo Krauß
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#10 Pets And People Finalist: Sabrina Theden
©Copyright2023 Sabrina Theden
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#11 Documentary Winner: An Di Prima
©Copyright2023 An Di Prima
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#12 Portrait Winner: Sanna Sander
©Copyright2023 Sanna Sander
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#13 Action Finalist: Julia Hasselkuss
©Copyright2023 Julia Hasselkuss
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#14 Pets And People Finalist: Joanne Merner
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#15 Portrait Finalist: Merlin Viir
©Copyright2023 Merlin Viir
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#16 Portrait Finalist: Renate Zuidema
©Copyright2023 Renate Zuidema
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#17 Pets And People Winner: Alicja Zmyslowska
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#18 Action Finalist: Andrea Wafler
©Copyright2023 Andrea Wafler
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#19 Action Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska
©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#20 Action Finalist: Sabrina Theden
©Copyright2023 Sabrina Theden
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#21 Portrait Finalist: Sabrina Theden
©Copyright2023 Sabrina Theden
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#22 Creative Finalist: Belinda Richards
©Copyright2023 Belinda Richards
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#23 Creative Finalist: Christabel Linn
©Copyright2023 Christabel Linn
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#24 Action Winner: Sara Glawe
©Copyright2023 Sara Glawe
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#25 Creative Winner: Padraig Maguire
©Copyright2023 Padraig Maguire
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#26 Action Finalist: David Macias
©Copyright2023 David Macias
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#27 Portrait Finalist: Nancy Paynter
©Copyright2023 Nancy Paynter
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#28 Creative Finalist: Judy Reinford
©Copyright2023 Judy Reinford
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#29 Pets And People Finalist: Renate Zuidema
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#30 Documentary Finalist: Yannik Nagel
©Copyright2023 Yannik Nagel
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#31 Portrait Finalist: Alicja Zmyslowska
©Copyright2023 Alicja Zmyslowska
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#32 Pets And People Finalist: Jaydene Chapman
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#33 Action Finalist: Safoura Reza
©Copyright2023 Safoura Reza
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#34 Pets And People Finalist: Sabrina Theden
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#35 Documentary Finalist: An Di Prima
©Copyright2023 An Di Prima
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#36 Action Finalist: Grace Fieselman
©Copyright2023 Grace Fieselman
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#37 Pets And People Finalist: Tatjana Kunath
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#38 Portrait Finalist: Denisa Albaniová
©Copyright2023 Denisa Albaniová
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#39 Documentary Finalist: An Di Prima
©Copyright2023 An Di Prima
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#40 Creative Category Finalist: Belinda Richards
©Copyright2023 Belinda Richards
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#41 Action Finalist: Linda Palmer
©Copyright2023 Linda Palmer
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#42 Portrait Finalist: Nika Kuplenk Golobič
©Copyright2023 Nika Kuplenk Golobič
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#43 Pets And People Finalist: Sandra Ferwerda
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#44 Documentary Finalist: Chiara Bracale
©Copyright2023 Chiara Bracale
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#45 Action Finalist: Karin Bruhin
©Copyright2023 Karin Bruhin
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#46 Portrait Finalist: Renate Zuidema
©Copyright2023 Renate Zuidema
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#47 Creative Finalist: Jaydene Chapman
©Copyright2023 Jaydene Chapman
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#48 Pets And People Finalist: Sabrina Theden
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#49 Pets And People Finalist: Gina Soule
©Copyright2023
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#50 Portrait Finalist: Elena Marchi
©Copyright2023 Elena Marchi
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
Follow Us