This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

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Marie Lavallee’s art brings together several chapters of her life: a childhood love of painting, years spent working with jewelry and metals, and a deep fascination with birds, woodland creatures, color, and texture. Originally from Quebec City, Canada, Marie first found comfort and creative direction through painting classes at Sylvia Araya’s Painting Academy. Although her path later led her into the jewelry industry after studying goldsmithing at George Brown College, painting eventually found its way back into her life in a more personal and expressive form.

Today, Marie’s mixed media works often combine detailed animal subjects with gold or copper leaf, transparent layers of color, metallic accents, and carefully chosen textures. Birds are at the heart of much of her work, from California quails and roadrunners to barn owls and barn swallows, which fascinated her as a child. Inspired by the elegance of traditional bird painting, she gives wildlife art a contemporary twist by placing finely rendered subjects against peaceful modern backgrounds, often painted on birch wood panels with rounded corners and distinctive teardrop-shaped design elements.

Now based in Southern California, Marie continues to explore the quiet magic of the natural world while expanding her practice to include woodland creatures. Her work balances careful observation with whimsy, sparkle, and a sense of connection between the animal and the person looking at it.

Scroll down to see Marie’s paintings, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

More info: wittyarttudio.com | Instagram | saatchiart.com

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image credits: Marie Lavallee

#1 “The Jockey”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#2 “Love At First Bite”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#3 “Acceleratii Incredibus Gigantum”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#4 “Mr. Fancy Pants”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#5 “In The Blindspot”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#6 “Riveting Gaze”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#7 “Chickadee On Top”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#8 “Orange Boossom”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#9 “Big Crow, Little Raven”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#10 “Communication”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#11 “Golden Hour”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#12 “The Play Date”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#13 “The Whistle Stop”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#14 “Finch Fiesta”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#15 “Kindred Spirits”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#16 “Awesome Twosome”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#17 “Pelican And Tern”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#18 “Spring Is Coming!”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#19 “Airborne Gem”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#20 “A Wee Magpie”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#21 “Balance And Simplicity”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#22 “Trail Blazer”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#23 “Marsh Madness”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

#24 “Slow Poke”

This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Image source: Marie Lavallee

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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