73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Some places on Earth just have a reputation that precedes them. Florida is one of those places — you don’t have to have ever been there to know that it’s a land that produces some wild and hilarious headlines in the news. People wrestling alligators, record numbers of golf cart crashes, and iguana-induced power grid blackouts are not just stereotypes or jokes — they’re the reality of The Sunshine State.
Bored Panda has collected the wildest pictures from the Internet that depict the craziest and most unhinged things that happen in Florida. A Bentley in a trailer park? Check! A horse dyed like a zebra crossing the road? Check! So, scroll down and see for yourself what really makes Florida USA’s wildest sandbox.
#1 Cousins By Birth Lovers By Choice?
Image source: Where1sthebeach
#2 Florida Man Executive At Panera
Image source: Where1sthebeach
#3 Florida’s A Fun State. Merry Christmas Everybody
Image source: DwightKSchnute
#4 Somewhere In Florida
Image source: AttentionBeginning
#5 Well
Image source: Import
#6 Florida Man Holds Massive Clock On Flatbed
Image source: anonymous
#7 Where The Florida Ladies At?
Image source: im_joe
#8 Of Course It’s Florida
Image source: zentient9
#9 Florida Never Fails To Deliver
Image source: gogogodzilla86
#10 My Neighbor Decorating Their Yard With Bottles Of Alcohol, Yes This Is Florida
Image source: lets-work-together
#11 Only In Florida
Image source: [deleted]
#12 I Am New To Florida. Is This Normal?
Image source: PopeRD2
#13 My Sister Lives In Florida And Sends Some Weird Pictures Of People. This Was Most Recent
Image source: Littlewing29
#14 The Things You See In Florida
Image source: filmgeek77
#15 When You Live In Florida You Always Check The Bottom Of The Pool Before Jumping In
Image source: kekembas17
#16 This Icecream Shop In Florida That Boarded Up To Brace For Hurricane Ian
Image source: Parabellim
#17 Nothing To See Here. Just An Alligator Riding A Manatee. Welcome To Florida!
Image source: AbbysArmy
#18
Image source: onlyinfloriduh
#19 A Florida Judge Puts On A Quest 2 To Experience The Crime In First Person
Image source: oklolzzzzs
#20
Image source: _FloridaMan
#21
Image source: KTLA
#22 Spotted A Confederate Spider-Man In Key West, Florida
Image source: saswatsat
#23 Florida Man In His Element. Maybe R/Trashyhot Crossover?
Image source: ShaQuandria
#24 The Most Florida Thing I’ve Seen This Week
Image source: karebear6
#25 A Toilet Is Worth A Thousand Words
Image source: LojaRich
#26 Florida
Image source: silentonc
#27 Family Friendly Bar
Image source: Beren__
#28 Wendy’s Parking Lot, Niceville, FL. Breaking Bad 2: Florida Man Boogaloo
Image source: Accomplished_Ad6262
#29 Just Florida Things
Image source: l0st_cause
#30 Megacon Orlando, Will Step On You For $5
Image source: DiabloDeSade69
#31 Only In Florida
Image source: MOMTHEMEATLOAFF
#32 Florida
Image source: MightyKeef
#33 Aaaaah Florida
Image source: Ser_Icehole
#34 Florida Man Is Getting Braver Everyday
Image source: oilfieldrigger
#35 Its Raining A Little Bit In Florida… Thats A Bullshark In A Front Yard
Image source: itslookingatmeray
#36 Just A Little Too Hot To Kayak In Florida Today
Image source: tyrannosaurus_fred
#37 Just A Relaxing Day In Florida
Image source: crumbbelly
#38 Meanwhile, In Florida
Image source: km8907
#39 Only In Florida
Image source: nascarworker
#40 Seen At A Restaurant In Florida
Image source: PancakeExprationDate
#41 Someone In Florida Snapped A Picture Of A Raccoon Riding A Gator At The Ocala National Forest
Image source: dgkidd407
#42 Only In Florida
Image source: A_person39
#43 One Of The Best “Only In Florida” Stories I’ve Seen In A While
Image source: Intrepid_Reason8906
#44
Image source: onlyinfloriduh
#45 Steak Prices In Florida Are Wild
Image source: BttmQuark
#46 It’s Lovebug Season In Florida
Image source: YourcommentisVstupid
#47
Image source: _FloridaMan
#48
Image source: _FloridaMan
#49
Image source: _FloridaMan
#50
Image source: _FloridaMan
#51
Image source: _FloridaMan
#52 Florida Deputy Goes Viral After “Handcuffing” A Runaway Emu In Wild Bodycam Video
Image source: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office
#53 Just Reminding You Of How Hot The Top Of A Car Dash Gets In Florida Heat
Image source: doitaljosh
#54
Image source: PopBase
#55 Parked The Car In The House So It’s Safe From Dorian. Not Today
Image source: QuaaludeDreams
#56 Florida Condo I Stayed At Had Beach-Accessible Wheelchairs
Image source: Yeeslander
#57 When Your Office Is In Florida
Image source: stehigs321
#58 Meanwhile In Florida
Image source: sportsxracer
#59
Image source: 1Nicdar
#60 Welcome To Florida
Image source: Jeet_Kune_Do
#61 Walked Outside To Find A Turtle Laying Eggs Right Next To My Car
Image source: rivigurl
#62 You Can Never Out Redneck Florida
Image source: KingCodyBill
#63 Bear In My Backyard Here In Florida …
Image source: ComplexWrangler1346
#64 Deal Or No Deal
Image source: tacosforeveryjuan
#65 Saw This Yesterday In Florida
Image source: overlord-ror
#66 Just An Alligator Chilling In Disney World, Florida
Image source: flu0mas
#67 Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store
Image source: suck_ma_ballz
#68 What Car Is This??!$&?$$??$?$?$?$ Saw It In Florida
Image source: Derpiliceous
#69 We Don’t Need No Shoes To Go To Wal-Mart. Yes, This Is Florida
Image source: krillinsdots
#70 Just Taking His Parrot For A Ride At 55 Mph. Welcome To Florida
Image source: fleurettes_mom
#71 On The Florida News Today:
Image source: Pointman2
#72
Image source: _FloridaMan
#73 Captured My Most True Florida Image This Morning
Image source: WheelLife4331
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