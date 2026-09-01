73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

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Some places on Earth just have a reputation that precedes them. Florida is one of those places — you don’t have to have ever been there to know that it’s a land that produces some wild and hilarious headlines in the news. People wrestling alligators, record numbers of golf cart crashes, and iguana-induced power grid blackouts are not just stereotypes or jokes — they’re the reality of The Sunshine State.

Bored Panda has collected the wildest pictures from the Internet that depict the craziest and most unhinged things that happen in Florida. A Bentley in a trailer park? Check! A horse dyed like a zebra crossing the road? Check! So, scroll down and see for yourself what really makes Florida USA’s wildest sandbox.

#1 Cousins By Birth Lovers By Choice?

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Where1sthebeach

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

#2 Florida Man Executive At Panera

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Where1sthebeach

#3 Florida’s A Fun State. Merry Christmas Everybody

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: DwightKSchnute

#4 Somewhere In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: AttentionBeginning

#5 Well

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Import

#6 Florida Man Holds Massive Clock On Flatbed

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: anonymous

#7 Where The Florida Ladies At?

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: im_joe

#8 Of Course It’s Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: zentient9

#9 Florida Never Fails To Deliver

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: gogogodzilla86

#10 My Neighbor Decorating Their Yard With Bottles Of Alcohol, Yes This Is Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: lets-work-together

#11 Only In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: [deleted]

#12 I Am New To Florida. Is This Normal?

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: PopeRD2

#13 My Sister Lives In Florida And Sends Some Weird Pictures Of People. This Was Most Recent

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Littlewing29

#14 The Things You See In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: filmgeek77

#15 When You Live In Florida You Always Check The Bottom Of The Pool Before Jumping In

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: kekembas17

#16 This Icecream Shop In Florida That Boarded Up To Brace For Hurricane Ian

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Parabellim

#17 Nothing To See Here. Just An Alligator Riding A Manatee. Welcome To Florida!

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: AbbysArmy

#18

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: onlyinfloriduh

#19 A Florida Judge Puts On A Quest 2 To Experience The Crime In First Person

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: oklolzzzzs

#20

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: _FloridaMan

#21

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: KTLA

#22 Spotted A Confederate Spider-Man In Key West, Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: saswatsat

#23 Florida Man In His Element. Maybe R/Trashyhot Crossover?

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: ShaQuandria

#24 The Most Florida Thing I’ve Seen This Week

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: karebear6

#25 A Toilet Is Worth A Thousand Words

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: LojaRich

#26 Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: silentonc

#27 Family Friendly Bar

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Beren__

#28 Wendy’s Parking Lot, Niceville, FL. Breaking Bad 2: Florida Man Boogaloo

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Accomplished_Ad6262

#29 Just Florida Things

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: l0st_cause

#30 Megacon Orlando, Will Step On You For $5

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: DiabloDeSade69

#31 Only In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: MOMTHEMEATLOAFF

#32 Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: MightyKeef

#33 Aaaaah Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Ser_Icehole

#34 Florida Man Is Getting Braver Everyday

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: oilfieldrigger

#35 Its Raining A Little Bit In Florida… Thats A Bullshark In A Front Yard

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: itslookingatmeray

#36 Just A Little Too Hot To Kayak In Florida Today

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: tyrannosaurus_fred

#37 Just A Relaxing Day In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: crumbbelly

#38 Meanwhile, In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: km8907

#39 Only In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: nascarworker

#40 Seen At A Restaurant In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: PancakeExprationDate

#41 Someone In Florida Snapped A Picture Of A Raccoon Riding A Gator At The Ocala National Forest

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: dgkidd407

#42 Only In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: A_person39

#43 One Of The Best “Only In Florida” Stories I’ve Seen In A While

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Intrepid_Reason8906

#44

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: onlyinfloriduh

#45 Steak Prices In Florida Are Wild

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: BttmQuark

#46 It’s Lovebug Season In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: YourcommentisVstupid

#47

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: _FloridaMan

#48

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: _FloridaMan

#49

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: _FloridaMan

#50

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: _FloridaMan

#51

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: _FloridaMan

#52 Florida Deputy Goes Viral After “Handcuffing” A Runaway Emu In Wild Bodycam Video

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

#53 Just Reminding You Of How Hot The Top Of A Car Dash Gets In Florida Heat

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: doitaljosh

#54

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: PopBase

#55 Parked The Car In The House So It’s Safe From Dorian. Not Today

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: QuaaludeDreams

#56 Florida Condo I Stayed At Had Beach-Accessible Wheelchairs

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Yeeslander

#57 When Your Office Is In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: stehigs321

#58 Meanwhile In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: sportsxracer

#59

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: 1Nicdar

#60 Welcome To Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Jeet_Kune_Do

#61 Walked Outside To Find A Turtle Laying Eggs Right Next To My Car

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: rivigurl

#62 You Can Never Out Redneck Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: KingCodyBill

#63 Bear In My Backyard Here In Florida …

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: ComplexWrangler1346

#64 Deal Or No Deal

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: tacosforeveryjuan

#65 Saw This Yesterday In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: overlord-ror

#66 Just An Alligator Chilling In Disney World, Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: flu0mas

#67 Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: suck_ma_ballz

#68 What Car Is This??!$&?$$??$?$?$?$ Saw It In Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Derpiliceous

#69 We Don’t Need No Shoes To Go To Wal-Mart. Yes, This Is Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: krillinsdots

#70 Just Taking His Parrot For A Ride At 55 Mph. Welcome To Florida

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: fleurettes_mom

#71 On The Florida News Today:

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: Pointman2

#72

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: _FloridaMan

#73 Captured My Most True Florida Image This Morning

73 Unhinged Moments That Could Only Happen In Florida

Image source: WheelLife4331

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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