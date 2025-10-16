Woman So Mad At Husband She Misses Calls From The Hospital Where He Ended Up After Their Argument

The impact of words varies, depending on the relationship with the person who uttered them. Slurs from a random internet troll may not be as impactful as harsh words from your boss or your spouse. And as you may expect, insults from the latter likely bear the most weight.
A man endured such a cruel experience from his wife, who told him he was “replaceable” during a heated argument. The damage was so severe that it landed him in the hospital and almost cost him his life. Scroll down for the lengthy story.
Hurtful words can be greatly damaging in a marriage
A woman told her husband that he was “replaceable,” which sent him to the hospital
The man clarified some parts of his story
Harsh words can have a lasting and damaging impact on the individual
As children, we subscribed to the idea that “sticks and stones may break our bones, but words can never hurt.” But as we grow older, we may come to realize that this statement couldn’t be any further from the truth.
According to author and trauma expert Dr. Jennifer Fraser, insults can cause long-term physical damage to the brain. In her article for Psychology Today, Dr. Fraser described how different forms of verbal mistreatment, such as insults, may cause erosion in several parts of the brain, particularly the connections between the left and right hemispheres.
Dr. Fraser also noted findings from scientists over the last two decades of studies, revealing how the brains of people who endured verbal bullying from people around them had neurological scars, which may manifest through aggression, anxiety, depression, and more.
Contempt is another issue that may fuel insults, much like what the husband experienced. According to the Gottman Institute, it is likely driven by long-simmering negative emotions about a partner, which can erupt at any time.
Gottman-certified therapist Dr. Kathy McMahon adds that contempt is only found in distressed marriages, which is why changing this behavior is a “go-to treatment option.”
In an article for Couples Therapy Inc., Dr. McMahon encourages couples to aim for greater respect. But if the damage was impactful, she advises seeking professional help. In this case, the story may help the couple gain a better understanding of each other and prevent similar situations from happening again.
Reactions from commenters came pouring in
The man shared new developments in the story
According to him, his wife wasn’t handling their separation well
For his part, the author also admitted to sorely missing his wife while they weren’t together
People had mixed reactions to the update
