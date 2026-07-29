Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

When you confide in someone, you’re basically giving that person a compliment: I trust you enough to tell you something nobody else knows.
But there’s no guarantee that a week, a month, or even a few years later they won’t decide to use that information against you.
One man, who had been trying for a baby with his wife, received an email from her “frenemy.” In it, the woman claimed that at one point his partner had been unfaithful to him with her ex, which she claimed was true because his wife had told her herself.
So he shared his story with the subreddit r/relationship_advice and asked its members to help him figure out what to do next.
When you’re trying for a baby, the last thing you want to hear is gossip about your partner and their ex
Image credits: leszekglasner/Envato (not the actual photo)
But this man received an email from a woman who swore her claims were true
His wife admitted to the allegations
Image credits: CCISUL/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwra_wifeaffur
As the man’s story went viral, people weighed in with opinions and advice
Shortly after, he posted an update on his predicament
Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The man said he was willing to leave his wife’s affair in the past and focus on building a family
Image credits: leszekglasner/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwra_wifeaffur
Ultimately, people had mixed reactions to how everything turned out
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