Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

by

When you confide in someone, you’re basically giving that person a compliment: I trust you enough to tell you something nobody else knows.

But there’s no guarantee that a week, a month, or even a few years later they won’t decide to use that information against you.

One man, who had been trying for a baby with his wife, received an email from her “frenemy.” In it, the woman claimed that at one point his partner had been unfaithful to him with her ex, which she claimed was true because his wife had told her herself.

So he shared his story with the subreddit r/relationship_advice and asked its members to help him figure out what to do next.

When you’re trying for a baby, the last thing you want to hear is gossip about your partner and their ex

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

Image credits:  leszekglasner/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

But this man received an email from a woman who swore her claims were true

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

His wife admitted to the allegations

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

Image credits: CCISUL/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

Image credits: throwra_wifeaffur

As the man’s story went viral, people weighed in with opinions and advice

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

Shortly after, he posted an update on his predicament

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

The man said he was willing to leave his wife’s affair in the past and focus on building a family

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

Image credits: leszekglasner/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

Image credits: throwra_wifeaffur

Ultimately, people had mixed reactions to how everything turned out

Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’
Woman Drops A Pregnancy Test And A Confession After Husband Receives A Shocking Email From Her ‘Frenemy’

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #074 (Jun 05, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2026
Hey Pandas, Summarise A Book In Five Words Or Less And We’ll Try To Guess What Book It Is (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Kind Of Posts Would You Like To See More Of? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Man Shares His Experience Of His Drink Being Spiked At A Bar, Other Men Open Up About Their Stories
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
58 Times Instant Karma Served People Exactly What They Deserved
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
“Fact Or Myth?”: This True-Or-False Quiz Exposes What You Actually Know
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2026