Husband Can’t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can’t Believe How She Handles The Kids

by

Hiring someone to look after your kids is no small thing. You want them to be responsible and keep your children safe. After all, you’re putting some of the most important people in your life in their hands.

But this Redditor says her family’s nanny is a little different, describing the 21-year-old as a “ball of chaos.” She plans plenty of fun activities for the kids, including throwing a birthday party for the dog, yet has also called in sick just 20 minutes before the school day ended.

Her husband thinks they need someone more responsible, while she adores their nanny and refuses to let her go.

The man wants to fire the family’s 21-year-old nanny because he thinks she is too chaotic

Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids

Image credits:

Husband Can’t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can’t Believe How She Handles The Kids

His wife, however, adores her and refuses to let her go

Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids

Image credits:

Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids

Image credits:

Most readers thought the nanny showed some red flags and agreed that the husband should also have a say in who cares for their children

Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids

A few others, however, thought she sounded fun and like a great fit for the family

Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids
Husband Can&#8217;t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can&#8217;t Believe How She Handles The Kids

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fringe 2.12 – Johari Window – Recap
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2010
Man Demonstrates How To Rescue Yourself After Falling Through Ice
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2018
People Are Roasting This Business That Claims They Don’t Hire Liberals Because They Make Decisions Based On Their Emotions And Not Logic
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
82 Fascinating Pics And Quick Facts For A 5-Minute Brain Boost (New Pics)
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2026
Young Waiter Doesn’t Bring A Customer Their Change, Gets Confused When They Ask For It
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
The Big Bang Theory 4.13 “The Love Car Displacement” Review
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2011