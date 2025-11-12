“My Wife Likes It When I Do Housework So I Sent Her These Pics While She’s At Work Hoping It Would Turn Her On”

by

Who said house chores can’t be sexy? Certainly not this guy, he knows what a woman wants and what is sexier than a guy who can make her laugh and a sparkling clean house to come home to?

Aptly named Redditor dirty-ol-sob went into full seduction mode with these hilarious photos, which he sent to his wife while she was at work. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out how he had hoped! “The only thing I accomplished was making all her coworkers she showed the texts to laugh at how dumb I am…. and getting a clean house,” he said about the result of his attempts to allure. “I know this photo series made her laugh,” he told Bored Panda. “But I’d have to do more than house cleaning to really guarantee a good romp in the sack, and then there is still no guarantees.”

Is this a regular occurrence in the dirty-ol-sob household? “I’m no Mr. Clean, but I do my fair share of home cleaning,” he told us. “If your wife has a full-time job and you’re not helping with chores you better damn well be putting in overtime to satisfy her in other ways.” Wise words indeed, dirty.

Scroll down to check the funny photos out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!

This guy went into full seduction mode with these housework pics, which he sent to his wife while she was at work

His attempts to allure didn’t quite work out as he had hoped

But people were definitely seduced by his humor

