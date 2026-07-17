Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later

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Deciding whether or not to have children is one of the biggest choices a person can make. Once they are here, there is no going back, which is why it is so important to think carefully about whether parenthood is something you truly want and are ready for.

One man had always wanted kids, while his wife was much more unsure about the idea. Still, the couple went on to have two children. Years later, however, the woman admitted that she had never really loved them, leaving her husband heartbroken and unsure of what to do next.

The man knew that his wife had always been on the fence about having children, but the couple went on to have two kids anyway

Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later

What he didn’t expect was for her to one day admit that she had never really loved them

Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later

Image credit: ihatemyself1010101

In the comments, the man clarified that they had ruled out postpartum depression as a possible explanation for his wife’s behavior

Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later

Readers, meanwhile, worried that growing up with a mother who showed them so little affection could have a lasting impact on the children

Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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