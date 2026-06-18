67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

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Whether you call it a sofa, a settee, or just “the thing everyone fights over at movie night,” the couch is one of the most personal pieces of furniture in any home. It’s where you recover from long days, host movie marathons, and occasionally find loose change you forgot about months ago. But for some designers, and the brave souls who buy their creations, a plain rectangular cushioned frame simply isn’t enough.

For them, the couch is a canvas, a statement, and sometimes a conversation piece so bold it practically dominates the entire house. These designs push the boundaries of what furniture can even be, blurring the line between art installation and something you can actually sit on. Whatever your taste, one thing is certain, after seeing these wild creations, you may never look at your plain beige sofa the same way again.

#1 Found A Weird Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Costner_Facts

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

#2 Ok Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: t1mepiece

#3 Blursed Sofa

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: gdesuyis

The couch has a surprisingly ancient résumé. The earliest ancestors of the modern sofa emerged in Ancient Egypt around 2000 B.C., where raised wooden frames topped with cushions offered a touch of luxury to the nobility.

The idea slowly evolved over centuries, but it wasn’t until 17th-century France that the upholstered sofa we’d actually recognize today began to take shape. Plush, decorative, and very much designed to impress — how very French.

#4 Cowch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: bruh_moment6969420

#5 I Am… The Casting Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: thatszamora

#6 Couch Made From Empty Cans

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: 86-Everything

The word “sofa” has roots far older than the furniture showroom. It traces back to the Arabic word “suffah,” which referred to a raised section of floor or a stone bench covered with carpets and cushions — essentially an early built-in seating area. As trade and culture spread across the Mediterranean and into Europe, the word traveled with it, eventually landing in the living rooms of the Western world.

#7 Kfcouch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: N3-r-D

#8 I Must Aquire This Croissant Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: daviess

#9 Hey, Nice Couch. I Wonder If– Oh Hell Yes!

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Desidiosus

Meanwhile, the word “couch” tells a slightly different story. It comes from the Old French verb coucher, meaning “to lie down,” which evolved into the Middle English noun couche.

Historically, a couch wasn’t quite the same thing as a sofa, as it described a piece of furniture meant specifically for reclining or sleeping, more like a daybed than a place to sit upright. So technically, if you’re lying down on it, “couch” is the more accurate word. Feel free to use that argument next time someone corrects you.

#10 Just Why

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: AwesomeTeaPot

#11 It’s A Justin Bieber Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Yulinka17

#12 This Electronic Board Sofa

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Gurtek86

If you think sofas can’t be high art, consider the Lockheed Lounge. Created by Australian designer Marc Newson, this futuristic chaise lounge is clad in riveted metal panels and shaped like something from a science fiction film. It holds the record for the most expensive sofa ever sold at auction, fetching $3.7 million at a Phillips sale in London.

It also has a notable pop culture moment to its name: the piece appeared in Madonna’s 1993 music video for “Rain,” cementing its status as one of the most glamorous places anyone has ever reclined.

#13 What Do You Get Someone That Likes Pizza And Sitting

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Punkduck79

#14 My Friend’s Kid Is Charging His Shoes Via Their Couch. The Future Is A Weird Place

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: thedadfromJumanji

#15 This Couch Has A Radio Built Into The Armrest

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: coursesyllabus

Not all iconic sofas come with a hefty price tag, though. The IKEA Ektorp is often dubbed the most popular sofa in the world, and it has been a flat-pack staple for decades. It is beloved for its classic roll arms and its washable slipcovers.

But when IKEA quietly modified and rebranded the design as the slightly larger Uppland in North America, it set off something close to a crisis. Devoted Ektorp owners flooded forums desperately searching for replacement slipcovers that no longer fit, proving that when it comes to beloved furniture, even minor changes can feel deeply personal.

#16 This Curbed Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: aromakat

#17 Stone Sofa On The Street

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: _pelya

#18 This Armchair And This Sofa Made Of Bricks That I Found

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Francesco_sant

Few sofas have ever made as bold a cultural statement as the Mae West Lips sofa. Shaped like a pair of enormous red lips, it is the joint creation of Surrealist artist Salvador Dalí and his British patron Edward James, and it remains one of the most iconic examples of Surrealism applied to furniture design.

Dalí famously modeled the shape on the lips of Hollywood actress Mae West, whose image had already inspired one of his paintings. The result is a piece that sits right on the edge between art and furniture, and somehow manages to be both at once.

#19 Two Dogfriends Floating About On A Couch During A Flood

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: GallowBoob

#20 Garden, Pond, Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: rozyhammer

#21 The Couch Is Not Excited By This Idea

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Rubbermaid34

You might not think much about how you sit on your couch, but psychologists and body language experts say your go-to position reveals more than you’d expect. Sprawlers, those who stretch out and claim the whole sofa, are deeply comfortable taking up space and prize uninhibited relaxation above all else. The “Snug” Sitter, who curls knees up to the chest, values personal comfort and peace over how they appear to others.

Pillow Huggers, who always reach for a cushion to hold, may lean introverted, using the buffer as a way to feel secure. Twisted Crossers, sitting with legs folded beneath them, might be bringing a little too much of the day’s stress into what’s supposed to be downtime. And then there’s the Percher, always on the edge of the seat, alert, practical, and maybe just a little bit restless.

#22 This Pasta Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Satchmocoltrane

#23 Mercedes Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Lakembaboys

#24 Found This On An Auction Site. It Is Not The Only One Up For Bid!

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: IntrepidKitten

At the end of the day (quite literally), the couch is more than just a place to sit. It’s a design object with a history stretching back thousands of years, a canvas for some of the boldest artistic minds of the last century, and a quiet mirror reflecting how we rest, think, and unwind.

Whether yours is a sensible flat-pack staple or a sculptural statement piece, it says something about who you are. And if nothing else, it’s probably the most-used piece of furniture in your home, so it deserves a little more credit than it usually gets.

Are any of these couches just weird enough for a spot in your house? Tell us which one is your favorite in the comments!

#25 Canadian Tuxedo Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: imgur.com

#26 This Hot Dog Shaped Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Level_Abrocoma8925

#27 This Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: juzfuz89

#28 101 Puppies Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: imgur.com

#29 Comfy Sofa Anyone?

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: iampola

#30 This Massive Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Bleachburst

#31 This Bmw Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: SmilingPinkamena

#32 Fluid Furniture Designs By Parametric

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: earthmoonsun

#33 Volkswagen Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: MJ23157

#34 A Sofa I Found In A Tea Room Today That Should Be On The International Space Station

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Cyanopicacooki

#35 Synthcouch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Drycardboardbox

#36 Rouch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: nightrogenk

#37 It Doesn’t Seem Like He Wants You To Sit On It

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: ErickRicardo

#38 Boxing Glove Sofa

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Glittering_Cash_5383

#39 Banana Sofa

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: PR0CR45T184T0R

#40 My Pal And I Crafted A Sofa Using Inflatable Mattresses And Duct Tape

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: hellpigsblack1

#41 1973 IKEA Denim Transforming Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: RadicallyRetro_com

#42 This Was The Coolest Couch I’ve Ever Seen

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Cow Hide Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: scuczu

#44 Bathtub Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: imgur.com

#45 My Couch Is Having A Trip Through Dimensions

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Tristan_Leger

#46 Only $1500!

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: diia_nova

#47 It’s A… Pants…couch!

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: McRocket24

#48 Carseat Couch, $55 On Offerup

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: mstrgntlmn

#49 “Moss Couch”

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: stubbedmydamntoe

#50 My Dad Just Finished Making Our “New” Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Miranne856

#51 Horseshoe Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: CrashStudios

#52 Found On Facebook!

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: octopusinatrenchcoat

#53 Ogre Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: imgur.com

#54 I’m Suing Whoever Made This

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: goatviewdotcom

#55 A Sofa Made From Raf Tornado Drop Tank

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: TheMemeThunder

#56 Couch Pattern Looks Like Pokemon Balls

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: omen226

#57 This Couch Has A Crazy Tall Back To It

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Jorogasm

#58 This Couch Looks Like Deadpool

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: chromaticwonder

#59 This Concrete IKEA Sofa In Front Of IKEA’s Headquarters

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: co1063

#60 Found The Ultimate Couch Bed Thing

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: JiveMonkey

#61 This Sofa Set Made Out Of Red Bricks

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: presidentkangaroo

#62 Stumbled Upon This Beauty At A Local Flea Market

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: lo9314

#63 This Tiered Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: TheDethronedOne

#64 Space Invaders Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: fndo84

#65 Prickly Cactus Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: flamingo4t

#66 Tiger Couch

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: Xander395

#67 Cach

67 Couches That Would Make Any Interior Designer Want To Lie Down, But Not On Them

Image source: IDontLikeRylee

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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