Man Always Finds Something Wrong With Wife’s Gifts, Is Upset She Doesn’t Want To Gift Him Anything Anymore

Buying gifts for a partner can get tricky. If you’ve been together for a while, it’s easy to exhaust all your options. That’s why it’s useful to pay close attention in the months and weeks leading up to the special occasion – just in case they drop hints about what they’d like. Or, you could ask them directly and save yourself the stress.
A woman is at her wits’ end and says she is “retiring from gift-giving duty.” It’s all because no matter what she buys her husband, he never seems happy or grateful. She says she’s even tried letting him choose his own presents online. But even then, all he has are complaints when he receives them.
He always has something negative to say in response to his wife’s gifts, even when he chose them himself
Now that she’s decided to stop buying him presents altogether, he’s accusing her of being “mean”
You aren’t always going to love the gifts you receive, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be grateful
Many of us are taught from a young age that we should accept gifts graciously. That means always saying “thank you” and being grateful. Though it’s not always the case, there’s a very good chance that the person giving the gift put a lot of time, effort, money, and thought into choosing and getting it for you.
Yet, despite our childhood lessons in grace and courtesy, the world today is still full of adults who lack basic manners. Yes, there will undoubtedly be times in your life that you receive a gift that you either don’t want or aren’t super thrilled about. It doesn’t matter. You should still smile and thank the person.
One way to avoid disappointment when unwrapping your gifts is to lower your expectations. Maybe you really wanted a PlayStation but got a book instead. Smile, thank the person, and say, “How thoughtful.” You’re showing appreciation even if something didn’t live up to your lowered expectations.
“It’s a true statement, even if you hate it,” says etiquette expert Thomas Farley. “You’re acknowledging that somebody spent time and effort and didn’t just phone it in, and you can really stand by that statement without feeling like you’re being disingenuous.”
Farley warns that intonation is everything. “How thoughtful,” delivered in a cutting, sarcastic tone, and “How thoughtful!” filled with appreciation and warmth can be received totally differently.
Just because you didn’t get the gift you really wanted does not give you the right to crush someone else’s soul.
“I would do the same”: many people understood exactly why the woman was so frustrated
