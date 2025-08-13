Person Agrees To Let Roommates Have Their BFs Move In, But Makes It Clear They Won’t Share Their Bathroom

One of the perks of living with roommates is paying less rent. But it also means sharing your space with others, and that can lead to problems you never bargained for.

For one Redditor, this had never been an issue. They rent a large room in a shared house, complete with a private bathroom they pay extra for. It was the perfect setup—until recently, when more people, along with some partners, moved in.

The Redditor is non-binary and was assigned male at birth, and now a few roommates are insisting their boyfriends should be allowed to use the private bathroom, arguing it’s more convenient than the shared one. But they don’t want to give it up.

This nonbinary tenant pays $200 extra for a private bathroom in a shared house

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But their roommates insist their boyfriends should be entitled to it as well

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits:

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

How to have a good relationship with your roommates

In day-to-day life, most people seem to have a handle on basic social skills, common sense, and hygiene. But start living together under one roof, and suddenly it’s like those qualities only exist in books or movies.

Rooming with others is always a bit of a lottery. Over the years, I’ve shared homes with people who could be described as both nightmare fuel and absolute angels. And yet, I’ve learned that—unless things are truly unbearable—it’s usually possible to build a good relationship. It just takes patience, effort, and, occasionally, a little confrontation.

June Homes offers some solid advice on roommate etiquette, and many of their tips match my own experience.

First and foremost: communicate. In a shared living situation, discussing preferences, boundaries, and pet peeves early on can save you a lot of headaches later. If there’s something important you want others to know, whether it’s your cleaning routine or your “don’t touch my food” rule, say it upfront rather than letting resentment build.

Expect disagreements. They’re bound to happen sooner or later. One way to keep them from escalating is to hold regular house meetings. These can be a chance to air concerns, plan events, or just make sure everyone’s on the same page. It’s simple, but it works.

Keep shared spaces clean. You’d think this would be obvious, but it’s one of the biggest sources of tension in shared homes. Some households swear by strict cleaning schedules, while others take a looser approach. Either way, clean up after yourself, especially in the kitchen.

Respect personal space. This should go without saying, yet here we are discussing a story where roommates think it’s fine to use someone else’s private bathroom located inside their bedroom. That’s a hard no. Invading someone’s personal space is uncomfortable for everyone, and it’s basic respect to avoid it.

Don’t overlook safety and security. It’s easy to skip this conversation until something goes wrong, but it’s worth setting clear rules from the start. Discuss what to do in an emergency: create a contact list, decide on a meeting spot, and go over evacuation procedures. Whether it’s a lockout, a fire, or a flood, you’ll be glad you planned ahead.

Roommates aren’t always easy, but when you do find ways to get along, the experience can be genuinely rewarding. Instead of just sharing a home, you might end up with real friends and a collection of memories you’ll look back on fondly.

The author shared more details in the comments

Readers overwhelmingly agreed they shouldn’t have to share their bathroom with anyone

Later, they posted an update on how the situation was unfolding

Image credits:

In a final follow-up, they said some temporary boundaries had been set

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits:

