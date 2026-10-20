Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

by

It’s natural for partners to change and grow in a relationship. But what happens when your partner no longer resembles the person you fell in love with? Do you tell them the truth, pretend nothing’s changed, or try to find some kind of compromise?

That’s the dilemma one man faced a year ago, when he first shared his story on Reddit. He’d admitted he was no longer attracted to his wife after a series of cosmetic procedures dramatically changed her appearance. Despite still loving her deeply, he struggled to maintain their intimate relationship, and the couple eventually agreed to open their marriage. Now he’s back with two updates, including a new ultimatum from his wife. But the latest developments take their already painful situation in a more troubling direction.

A man turned to Reddit after his wife’s cosmetic surgeries left him struggling to feel attracted to her

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

wavebreakmedia_micro / magnific (not the actual photo)

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

After agreeing to an open marriage, he thought they’d found a way forward—but then his wife changed her mind

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

Dragana_Gordic / magnific (not the actual photo)

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

ThrowRA_notattract

The man opened up further in the comments, revealing more about his situation

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

A few weeks later, he made a painful decision, but then things took a turn

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

The Yuri Arcurs Collection / magnific (not the actual photo)

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

namii9 / magnific (not the actual photo)

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

ThrowRA_notattract

The update left many people concerned for both the poster and his wife

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

“You tried everything, brother. More than most”: Many commenters showed their support

Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave
Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Intricate Paper-Cut Shirts By Greek Artist Stratis Tavlaridis
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Share 50 Frugal Life Hacks That Made The Biggest Difference For Them
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Non-Sexual Traits And Habits That Women Find Incredibly Attractive In Men
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“I Suggest Quick Change Of Boyfriends”: Guy Can’t Handle Actress GF Changing In Front Of Other Men
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2026
29 Times Kids Didn’t Win The Name Lottery, As Pointed Out By Members Of This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025