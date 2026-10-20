Brother’s Cruel Jokes About His Sister’s Surgeries Leave Her Devastated And Her Husband Unable To Leave

It’s natural for partners to change and grow in a relationship. But what happens when your partner no longer resembles the person you fell in love with? Do you tell them the truth, pretend nothing’s changed, or try to find some kind of compromise?
That’s the dilemma one man faced a year ago, when he first shared his story on Reddit. He’d admitted he was no longer attracted to his wife after a series of cosmetic procedures dramatically changed her appearance. Despite still loving her deeply, he struggled to maintain their intimate relationship, and the couple eventually agreed to open their marriage. Now he’s back with two updates, including a new ultimatum from his wife. But the latest developments take their already painful situation in a more troubling direction.
A man turned to Reddit after his wife’s cosmetic surgeries left him struggling to feel attracted to her
wavebreakmedia_micro / magnific (not the actual photo)
After agreeing to an open marriage, he thought they’d found a way forward—but then his wife changed her mind
Dragana_Gordic / magnific (not the actual photo)
The man opened up further in the comments, revealing more about his situation
A few weeks later, he made a painful decision, but then things took a turn
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / magnific (not the actual photo)
namii9 / magnific (not the actual photo)
The update left many people concerned for both the poster and his wife
“You tried everything, brother. More than most”: Many commenters showed their support
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