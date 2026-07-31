Cheating Wife Says The Affair Is Over, But Refuses To Cut Contact With The Other Man Anyway

Rebuilding trust after infidelity is never easy. While every relationship is different, most people would agree that repairing the damage takes more than apologies and promises. It usually requires difficult conversations and a willingness to let go of anything that could reopen old wounds.
The man in this story discovered that his wife had kissed another man while they were working hard to repair their struggling marriage. She insisted she wanted a fresh start and to make things work, but one decision left him questioning whether she was truly committed to rebuilding their relationship.
More info: Reddit
Rebuilding trust after infidelity often requires a lot more than apologies if the relationship is going to survive
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The narrator reunited with his wife after a brief separation, only for him to discover that she had an affair with someone else
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The husband uncovered deleted messages from her phone, and a picture of her kissing another man
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The poster admitted his own mistakes in their marriage, but struggled to look past his wife’s affair
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While trying to rebuild their relationship, the wife refused to block her affair partner despite asking for another chance
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The narrator started questioning his instincts as his marriage hung in the balance
The Original poster (OP) and his wife had been together for 7 years, and married for 4, with a child in the mix. Their marriage had hit a rough patch, and they briefly split before deciding to give love one more chance. He genuinely believed they were turning a corner, which made what happened next feel like the rug had been yanked clean out from under him.
For the first time in their entire relationship, his gut told him something wasn’t right. The author did something he’d never done before and looked through her phone. His world came crashing down when he found a video of his wife kissing another man, along with a string of photos the man had been sending her. The messages themselves were gone, conveniently deleted before he could read them.
To the wife’s credit, she admitted she’s developed feelings for the other man and claimed the kiss only happened because she was drunk. The poster didn’t pretend to be the perfect husband either, admitting he’d become distant and buried himself in work. While he was willing to own his mistake, he could not get over how no matter how rocking things were, he never looked outside the marriage.
The couple eventually decided to try reconciling, but one issue refused to go away. His wife insisted there was “no point” in cutting contact with the man she’d cheated with, even while asking her husband to trust her again. This made the narrator wonder if he was becoming paranoid about the whole thing or refusing to ignore a glaring red flag waving right in front of him.
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Trying to make a relationship work after infidelity usually requires more than simply saying sorry. According to the Gottman Institute, the partner who cheated needs to demonstrate full transparency, accountability, and a genuine willingness to rebuild trust through consistent actions. Trust can’t be restored overnight; it has to be gradually earned over time.
One of the first steps many therapists recommend is ending all contact with the affair partner. Beyond Affairs explains that continued contact can make healing much harder and leave the betrayed partner feeling unsafe, even if no further affair is taking place. Hence, the poster is right to be worried about his wife still being in contact with the other man.
This doesn’t mean every relationship ends after infidelity. Relationship experts note that some couples do recover, but only when both people are fully committed to repairing the damage. Looking at the narrator’s situation, his request to cut contact with the other man wasn’t about control, but a key step in rebuilding the trust that had already been broken.
Most readers agreed that the poster wasn’t unreasonable, saying that cutting all contact with the person someone cheated with is one of the most basic steps to gaining their trust back. What do you think? Is blocking the other man a reasonable boundary, or was the poster expecting too much?
Readers backed the husband’s boundary and said cutting contact should have been non-negotiable
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