Widow Refuses To Go To Sister’s Wedding After She And Entire Family Downplay Her Late Wife’s Death

Love doesn’t have a gender because it’s an all-consuming emotion that you feel right from the bottom of your heart, so how does it matter whom you fall for? Unfortunately, homophobia is a social evil that still prevails in our society because of some narrow-minded people who simply can’t accept love.
The original poster’s (OP) family was steeped in homophobia after she married her wife, but when she was widowed and grieving, they caused her more heartbreak. Now that her sister is getting married, they demanded she hand over the family heirloom to her as she’s “not really married anymore”!
More info: Reddit
Love doesn’t have a gender, but not everyone is wise enough to understand that as homophobia still prevails in our society
Image credits: rorozoa / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster got a family heirloom from her grandma after she married her wife, Lily, who passed away two years ago in a drunk driving accident
Image credits: FlightAny7202
Image credits: rorozoa / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Her family had never accepted her marriage, and her sister, Emma, who is going to get married, demanded the heirloom as she’s “not really married anymore”
Image credits: FlightAny7202
Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Emma even insulted Lily so the poster refused to attend her wedding, but the whole family retaliated that she was being selfish over a joke and should move on
Image credits: FlightAny7202
Even her homophobic brother-in-law asked her to hand over the necklace, leaving her more hurt and confused due to her family’s actions
In today’s story, Reddit user FlightAny7202 tells us about her toxic family and how she ended up deciding not to attend her sister’s wedding. What happened was that her grandma gave her a necklace when she got married to Lily, as it was a tradition in their family to pass it down. Now, we come to her family who never really accepted her wedding.
Two years ago, Lily passed away, leaving the poster a widow, and her family simply failed to understand how she was suffering. Her sister, Emma, is now about to get married and she has started demanding the necklace from OP as she feels she’s “no longer married anyway”. As rude and greedy as this sounds, there’s more heartache for the grieving widow in the story.
During a family dinner, Emma tried to set up OP with her fiance Luke’s friend, and even had the audacity to say, “At least Lily won’t be there to haunt you if you hook up with someone!” She further went on to mock her grief and also said she should “have some fun” with one of the bridesmaids.
Well, OP had had enough and said she wouldn’t attend the wedding anymore, and all hell broke loose after that. Emma said that she was ruining her big day over “one little joke”, while her parents also ganged up against her as Emma is the golden child. Not only did they call her selfish and ask her to move on, but they also said that she should give the necklace to Emma.
Since that incident, they have been harassing her with calls and demanding she hand over the necklace. Luke even said that she should be grateful that the family didn’t disown her when she came out. Wow, what a nice fellow! After she vented on Reddit, folks expressed their sympathies that OP is stuck with such a toxic and homophobic family.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Research says that widowhood leads to a significant increase in depression, which seriously affects the mental health of people as they get older. The poster also expressed herself that she was completely shattered after Lily died, so to have to face this from her own family must be more aggravating for her.
Folks were also enraged about how casually the family is asking her to “move on” from her grieving as though it was simply a button that she can switch on and off. According to Talkspace, “It’s important to understand that the grieving process doesn’t have a standard timeline. Anyone who’s gone through it knows the process is unique.”
Many folks advised the poster to ignore the family and take as much time as she wants to grieve the loss of her partner. People also called out the homophobia of the whole family and the impact it might have on OP. It has been observed that homophobic parents can have a long-term adverse impact on their offspring.
Seems like what the Redditors were worried about might be true. Many also said that they couldn’t even fathom the amount of trauma and stress that the poster must be facing. They firmly believed that she should definitely not attend the wedding, rather they said she should cut off contact with such a toxic family.
Someone even said that the best revenge would be to go to the wedding, dressed in black, to show the family that she’s still in mourning, and also wear the necklace to the event. Well, that does sound like a juicy way to snub the homophobic family. What would you do if you were in the poster’s place? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
Netizens called out her homophobic family and even advised her to keep the necklace safe with her instead of giving it over as it belongs to her
Follow Us