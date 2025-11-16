50 Pictures And Posts That Made It To The Online “Gallery Of Inexplicable Stupidity” (New Pics)

Those who say nothing is infinite clearly haven’t considered human ignorance. Luckily, the subreddit r/facepalm has plenty of examples to convince them.
This online community (which also calls itself the ‘Gallery of Inexplicable Stupidity’) unites over 6.4 million members, and they’re constantly sharing the dumbest statements and actions they’ve witnessed both online and in real life.
So continue scrolling to dive into delusion, and if you want to explore it more when you’re done, check out our previous publication on the same subreddit.
#1 They’re Everywhere
#2 “Muh Guns!!!”
#3 Let’s Go Spend 10k On Jewelry
#4 Kids Solve All Problems
#5 Do You Consider This A Human Being?
#6 I Know Right
#7 That’s The Point Of The Book
#8 They Are Turning The Fricking Lions Gay
#9 Immigrant Prisoners Are Lease To Be Slaves
#10 Which One Of The Many Mass Shootings Are We Talking About?
#11 People Are Total Morons
#12 Yeah, Imagine That
#13 Blindly Playing Yourself
#14 You Had One Job
#15 Our Economy Is Devastated
#16 Exhibit A
#17 This Is Getting Really Sad Now
#18 The It Crowed
#19 What’s The Problem?
#20 We Did Everything But
#21 How Is This Possible
#22 Give The Restaurant An Award
#23 All This Time I Thought It Was Avocados, Not Greed, Causing Unaffordable Housing!
#24 System Failure
#25 But He Needed That Medication
#26 That’s The UK Parliament…
#27 Priorities People!!!
#28 Trader Joe
#29 The News Is Always Accurate
#30 Yes, I Am Saying That
#31 Fool Me Once, Shame On You
#32 Foreign Scripts
#33 I Never Thought Of That
#34 Would That Be Standing Up Or Lying Down? That’s The Important Question
#35 Does This Count As A Facepalm?
#36 I Desperately Want The Backstory Behind This
#37 I Prefer To Get My Diet Coke At Home
#38 A, “Virtual Track Train”
#39 Who?
#40 Ah Yes $4k Rent
#41 These Darn Spoiled Kids Today, With Their “Need To Eat At Regular Intervals” Or Whatever, Smh
#42 Swear It’s Not A Pyramid Scheme
#43 Simpsons Did It
#44 When You Take The Job Before Reading The Job Description
#45 Seems Legit?
#46 Gluing Themselves To Table Is So Brave, Wow
#47 May Be They Are Lazy
#48 We Ordered A Grill. Got 300 Ipads
#49 That Didn’t Take Long
#50 That’s Right, Poor People Always Spend At Least $8,185 On Their Outfits! This Was Spotted On One Of Those Dumb Entrepreneur Instagram Accounts
