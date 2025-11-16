50 Pictures And Posts That Made It To The Online “Gallery Of Inexplicable Stupidity” (New Pics)

by

Those who say nothing is infinite clearly haven’t considered human ignorance. Luckily, the subreddit r/facepalm has plenty of examples to convince them.

This online community (which also calls itself the ‘Gallery of Inexplicable Stupidity’) unites over 6.4 million members, and they’re constantly sharing the dumbest statements and actions they’ve witnessed both online and in real life.

So continue scrolling to dive into delusion, and if you want to explore it more when you’re done, check out our previous publication on the same subreddit.

#1 They’re Everywhere

Image source: reddit.com

#2 “Muh Guns!!!”

Image source: No-Interview97

#3 Let’s Go Spend 10k On Jewelry

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Kids Solve All Problems

Image source: pietradolce

#5 Do You Consider This A Human Being?

Image source: ckgjfxfcgb

#6 I Know Right

Image source: pietradolce

#7 That’s The Point Of The Book

Image source: Colcud

#8 They Are Turning The Fricking Lions Gay

Image source: TwasAnChild

#9 Immigrant Prisoners Are Lease To Be Slaves

Image source: MeatPublic46

#10 Which One Of The Many Mass Shootings Are We Talking About?

Image source: letstalkaboutit24

#11 People Are Total Morons

Image source: adamhillscomedy

#12 Yeah, Imagine That

Image source: 42words

#13 Blindly Playing Yourself

Image source: okiedokie64

#14 You Had One Job

Image source: Tracer_Bullet1010

#15 Our Economy Is Devastated

Image source: SarahMiller20

#16 Exhibit A

Image source: andeeblayz

#17 This Is Getting Really Sad Now

Image source: Whocares_101

#18 The It Crowed

Image source: hjgbuijhgh

#19 What’s The Problem?

Image source: StrokeRN18

#20 We Did Everything But

Image source: americanthaiguy

#21 How Is This Possible

Image source: Vendruscolo

#22 Give The Restaurant An Award

Image source: Hugosimpon

#23 All This Time I Thought It Was Avocados, Not Greed, Causing Unaffordable Housing!

Image source: UusiSisu

#24 System Failure

Image source: weaselbass

#25 But He Needed That Medication

Image source: TinyMolasses1

#26 That’s The UK Parliament…

Image source: thecluelessbrowsing

#27 Priorities People!!!

Image source: truthhealsandhurts

#28 Trader Joe

Image source: KaamDeveloper

#29 The News Is Always Accurate

Image source: mbodog293uhuj

#30 Yes, I Am Saying That

Image source: the_zestylime

#31 Fool Me Once, Shame On You

Image source: ExpertAccident

#32 Foreign Scripts

Image source: reddit.com

#33 I Never Thought Of That

Image source: TinyMolasses1

#34 Would That Be Standing Up Or Lying Down? That’s The Important Question

Image source: Ralphium

#35 Does This Count As A Facepalm?

Image source: Low-Heart-3566

#36 I Desperately Want The Backstory Behind This

Image source: vhm3

#37 I Prefer To Get My Diet Coke At Home

Image source: LoneShark81

#38 A, “Virtual Track Train”

Image source: pietradolce

#39 Who?

Image source: arifishbein

#40 Ah Yes $4k Rent

Image source: peppery_allegory

#41 These Darn Spoiled Kids Today, With Their “Need To Eat At Regular Intervals” Or Whatever, Smh

Image source: primary_obscenity

#42 Swear It’s Not A Pyramid Scheme

Image source: InternationalToxicit

#43 Simpsons Did It

Image source: 42words

#44 When You Take The Job Before Reading The Job Description

Image source: americanthaiguy

#45 Seems Legit?

Image source: Extra-Contribution41

#46 Gluing Themselves To Table Is So Brave, Wow

Image source: Revealed_Jailor

#47 May Be They Are Lazy

Image source: SarahMiller20

#48 We Ordered A Grill. Got 300 Ipads

Image source: usuzulose

#49 That Didn’t Take Long

Image source: tcn33

#50 That’s Right, Poor People Always Spend At Least $8,185 On Their Outfits! This Was Spotted On One Of Those Dumb Entrepreneur Instagram Accounts

Image source: Bbew_Mot

