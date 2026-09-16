Here’s What Florida “Wide Neck” Man Is Up To Today, 8 Years After His Mugshot Went Viral

There have been many unforgettable mugshots over the years that went viral because of the inmate’s good looks or maybe even some odd characteristic of theirs that stood out. Sometimes this Internet fame can positively influence the arrested individual and keep them from going down a bad road, while in other cases, it doesn’t stop them from making the same mistakes.
That is probably why the famous “wide neck” man of Florida went viral once more, despite promising never to get in trouble again after his first arrest. Since then, he’s been up to some dangerous exploits, and if you read on, you’ll learn about his colorful past and present.
Nobody expects to find a serious mugshot funny, but sometimes certain inmates end up drawing attention due to their expressions, looks, and general vibe
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
In 2018, a photo of an arrested man’s wide neck garnered a lot of attention
Charles Dion McDowell became famous on the Internet after he was booked by the Escambia County Jail in Florida for possessing substances and fleeing from the police. The sheriff’s office posted his serious mugshot online, and folks were shocked by his huge neck, which turned him into an overnight sensation. McDowell instantly capitalized on that fame by creating an Instagram account called ‘damnwideneck,’ which now has around 827k followers.
He then used his platform to sell novelty items including T-shirts with the words “Free Wide Neck” and “All Necks Matter.” When asked about his condition, he said it could be a medical issue and that, since he hadn’t seen a doctor about it, he wasn’t sure why it was like that. He also mentioned that his granddad had a big neck, but that it was nowhere close to the size of his.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
‘Wide Neck’ claimed that he wouldn’t get in trouble again, but the string of arrests that happened after his first tells another story
McDowell got in trouble again in 2019, when he was involved in a high-speed police chase in Alabama. This probably happened because he had illegal substances on his person and a revoked license, so he didn’t want to get caught and tried to flee, which is a decision that truly backfired on him.
In 2022, the repeat felon showed up at a woman’s house and sent her threatening messages, which prompted police to issue a warrant for his arrest. When he was captured, he was held without bond on a stalking charge and for withholding child support in Escambia County Jail.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
Charles McDowell’s Instagram bio says “I ain’t ever going back to that life,” but so far that hasn’t been true
Apart from his other arrests, the most recent issue the felon has been involved in was in 2025, when he sent explicit videos of a woman to her 13-year-old son, 16-year-old daughter, and mother.
His jail records mention that he transmitted the woman’s explicit photos from a phone and laptop without her consent, made harassing phone calls, and sent obscene material to minors. It seems this wasn’t a one-off; it happened several times, which is why Charles was jailed in Cherokee County without bond.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
The repeat felon made the most of his viral fame by starring in a music video
In 2019, Charles collaborated with a rapper called ‘Daddy Long Neck’ to create a song called ‘Neckst Big Thing.’ This YouTube music video garnered over 6 million views and stood out as interesting and a little weird, and it certainly contributed a great deal to McDowell’s social media presence.
Even though this man got arrested multiple times following his first run-in with the law, other folks whose mugshots have gone viral have had better luck. Jeremy Meeks, known as the ‘world’s hottest felon,’ became a model and appeared at New York Fashion Week despite spending a total of 10 years in jail before that.
Sometimes when people commit a crime and get arrested, they might learn from their mistakes, and other times they might just repeat the same actions again
According to the Prison Policy Initiative, most of us usually hear stories about felons who end up back in jail a short while after their first offense. That’s why many people fear these recidivism stories and expect policymakers to set stricter punishments for offenders, or never give them a second chance.
Research has found that around 66% of criminals tend to get arrested again within a span of 3 years, and of those, 48% get convicted, while 49% return to prison. These statistics can make the situation feel bleak, but there are correctional institutions and re-entry services desperately working to reduce recidivism.
Most of us tend to hold a skeptical view of felons, which is why we might struggle with the idea of them being rehabilitated and reintroduced into society. Experts explain that the rate of recidivism can be reduced through greater family involvement, mental health support, and by changing the person’s environment.
Society should also accept former criminals and offer them a non-judgmental space to grow and change. Although not every rehabilitation case works the same, many can become success stories if released individuals get the right support and care.
Check out this video to learn about ways to set up people for success after they’re released from prison
People who have committed crimes need to also show remorse for their actions and be willing to make a change
The government and society can set up everything as best as possible for the former prisoner’s benefit, but it’s also important for the released person to work on themselves. If they are unwilling to change their behavior, they might repeat the same actions over and over again, which could land them back in jail.
Charles McDowell’s string of offenses makes it clear he hadn’t figured out how to give up his life of crime. Unfortunately, his comical wide neck isn’t enough to erase all the mistakes he’s made, and now it’s up to him to learn a lesson.
Have you ever heard of this man before, and what are your thoughts on everything he’s done so far? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story, and if you know any other felon whose mugshot is particularly noteworthy.
Folks couldn’t help but crack hilarious jokes about McDowell’s huge neck
Follow Us