Hey Pandas, WIBTA For Calling Off Our Big Wedding Plans Because I’m Worried They Could Get Ruined?

Moderator’s note:
If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.
Need an outside opinion.
My fiance and I got engaged last year, wedding is next year.
Back in January, my future husband and I went on a cruise to the Caribbean so I could meet one of his sisters who lives in Canada
Image credits: Peter Hansen (not the actual photo)
We were going for 12 days total, 4 in Florida and 8 on the cruise, we met up with them on day 2.
On day 5 of the cruise, they decided they didn’t want me around the kids because I had a cough, which could be COVID, and they didn’t want the kids to catch it
Image credits: Annie Spratt (not the actual photo)
I had been coughing for more than 2 months at this point, been to the doctor’s, nothing wrong with me, just a tickly cough I couldn’t shift. Mind you, I was coughing when I met them and every day we were together.
When George came back to the cabin that night, I asked what happened and he said he didn’t know, but he had been told that he was not allowed to sleep with me or be near me cause he could get what I had (my tickly cough) and they didn’t want him around them with my germs. Through all this time, they had been in the pool, around the ship, and the buffet of Symphony of the Seas (6000 passengers, not counting crew).
So I was left on my own for the remainder of the trip because George was not going to cause trouble with his sister and he “was here to be with the kids.”
When we came back home, my future husband George told me that his sister Kathleen had told him not to marry me
Image credits: Marcus Lewis (not the actual photo)
Let’s be honest, this upset me, especially since I still didn’t know the reason they were so against me. George either didn’t know or didn’t want to tell me.
Fast forward to last month, and this same sister tells him that they’re not sure if they’re going to come to the wedding, cause they don’t want to cause problems (I imagine she meant with me). Mind you, the wedding is still a year away.
This pissed me off big time, that she’s still trying to split us, and my first thought was to tell George to tell her not to bother coming. But then that’ll probably make me the baddie and she could blame me for them not coming.
As you can imagine, this stresses me out: if she comes, I’ll be paranoid she’ll do something, “object” in the middle of the ceremony, or even try and convince George again not to marry me.
If she doesn’t come, George will be upset that his favorite sister is not there to celebrate with us. So the day will be ruined whether she comes or not.
So after some thought, I decided that probably the best solution would be to scrap the wedding, well, the guest part, anyway, and just make it George and myself. No wedding, no problem, right?
George is not happy with me cause he wants the whole shebang, I’ve never been the wedding kind, so a simple registry will suffice for me. He’s not told his mother or other sister what’s happened yet…
Any thoughts? Not sure how to proceed…
Moderator’s note:
Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.
If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.
Follow Us