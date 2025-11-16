If 30 Famous Characters Were Kittens, Made By AI Dreams

Let us introduce you to the digital creator “AI Dreams”. They are taking the internet by storm with their charming portraits of cute animals embodying some of the most iconic cartoon and movie characters. With the help of artificial intelligence, they blend familiar personages with cute creatures in a captivating and unique way.

In today’s article, we want to share some of the most adorable kittens portrayed as our beloved characters from Marvel, DC, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Wednesday! Scroll down to see those fluffballs yourself! 

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com

#1 Wednesday Addams Kitty

#2 Rubeus Hagrid Kitty

#3 Morticia Addams Kitty

#4 Thor Kitty

#5 Groot Kitty

#6 Gandalf Kitty

#7 Hermione Granger Kitty

#8 Gollum Kitty

#9 Lord Voldemort Kitty

#10 Iron Man Kitty

#11 Gomez Addams Kitty

#12 Batman Kitty

#13 Professor Albus Dumbledore Kitty

#14 The Night King Kitty

#15 Doctor Strange Kitty

#16 Harry Potter Kitty

#17 Uncle Fester Kitty

#18 Rocket Raccoon Kitty

#19 Merry And Pippin Kitties

#20 Hulk Kitty

#21 Ron Weasley Kitty

#22 Draco Malfoy Kitty

#23 Sansa Stark Kitty

#24 Wanda Maximoff Kitty

#25 Frodo Baggins Kitty

#26 Joker Kitty

#27 Captain America Kitty

#28 Luna Lovegood Kitty

#29 Drogon, Rhaegal, And Viserion Kitties

#30 John Snow Kitty

