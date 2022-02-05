Why Phoebe Buffay Is The Best Character On “Friends”

To the eyes of most fans, every main character on the hit TV sitcom Friends is equal. They all have their unique characteristics and flaws that make them intriguing characters to watch. All of them have seen interesting character development over the course of ten seasons, but out of all six of them, Phoebe Buffay, played by actress Lisa Kudrow, stands out. Quirky, eccentric, and always a glass-half-full person, there’s no single dull moment on Friends that involves Phoebe Buffay. Yes, we love all of them — and that includes Ross Geller. But here’s why Phoebe Buffay is the best main character on Friends.
Phoebe is a scene-stealer
First of all, Phoebe is an unforgettable character because she’s so different from the others. She has a quirky personality and an offbeat way of thinking that makes her stand out among the crowd. At the beginning of the series, Phoebe is a quirky, immature, and irresponsible young woman who is constantly making mistakes. She is also a bit of a loner who doesn’t like to be around other people. As the series progresses, she becomes more mature and responsible. Her character development shows her becoming more of a team player and less of a loner. She also becomes more confident in herself as well as her abilities. She’s also an incredibly loyal friend who sticks with them through thick or thin. There are many more details that set Phoebe Buffay apart; she’s the only character on Friends who has an older brother, half-sister, and stepsister. Additionally, we learn in Season 2 that, unknown to her friends, she was once married to Duncan Sullivan (played by Steve Zahn).
Phoebe’s life is different but relatable
Admit it — it’s hard to relate to Rachel’s rich-kid fashion struggles or Monica’s insecurities or Ross’ frustrations with paleontology. But it’s easy to look at Phoebe and say “I am kinda like her!” Another reason why Phoebe Buffay is the best main character on Friends is that, despite the fact that she tries to be different from everyone else, she’s actually one of the most relatable characters on Friends — especially for those who are a little different from everyone else. Although there are plenty of sitcoms today which have characters like this, none have quite as much heart as Phoebe. Phoebe is a free spirit — she never holds back, and she lives life to the fullest. She’s independent, which sets her apart from the other Friends. She has her own apartment and can often stand on her own feet, unlike Monica and Rachel who are constantly relying on each other. Phoebe is also a more mature person than most of the characters on Friends. She’s very laid-back, but she’s also more realistic than the others.
The writers of Friends understood that they had a special audience in mind when they created Phoebe Buffay, and they made sure to include her in all the right storylines. In fact, it’s hard to imagine “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister” without Phoebe Buffay, or “The One With Rachel’s New Boyfriend” without her. Phoebe Buffay is one of the most well-developed characters on Friends, and that’s why she is many people’s favorite character on the TV show. The actress who played Phoebe, Lisa Kudrow, also loved how different Phoebe was from everyone else, according to Cheat Sheet: “Phoebe was a nice person, she was fiery. There was more to her because she had more than two lines. But she was like a decent person, just a little fiery. I didn’t see Phoebe as someone who doesn’t get things or doesn’t pay attention. She was someone who just saw the world differently. Her take was completely different, but she was really committed to it.”
Phoebe as a musician is a stroke of comedic genius
Yet another reason to love Phoebe Buffay is her music. She isn’t quite the best acoustic guitar/singer in New York, but no one can deny that her songs are some of the most creatively composed. Her songs are always fun to listen to, and they always make you want to sing along. This is a rare quality in television shows today, especially comedies. Just for this, Phoebe Buffay is a great character. Who can forget Phoebe Buffay’s most iconic song “Smelly Cat,” a sad tale of a feline disregarded for their smell? “Smelly Cat” is a real tearjerker, and it’s also one of Phoebe Buffay’s best songs. You can’t help but love this song for its deep, yet catchy lyrics and Phoebe’s beautiful voice. “Smelly Cat” is also one of the best songs on Friends to listen to while you’re in the midst of a personal crisis. It’s sad, but it’s also an enjoyable song that makes you want to listen to it over and over again. An interesting fact about the song is that it was actually originally intended to be about a dog, with the title being “Smelly Dog,” according to Screen Rant. “Smelly Cat” was written by Kudrow, Adam Chase, Betsy Borns, and Chrissie Hynde, with the melody composed by Kudrow, as she did with the rest of Phoebe’s colorful songs. The song was created by Borns, whose original plan was for it to be about a dog, thus titled “Smelly Dog”. As Borns tended to take inspiration from her personal life for her work on Friends, “Smelly Dog” was initially based on a dog she once owned named Gouda and which had a very bad smell, so the song was “an ode to her childhood pet”. It was later changed to be about a cat as the writers found it to be funnier, and so “Smelly Cat” as it’s now known was born. Phoebe Buffay’s most iconic song is “Smelly Cat,” but her other songs are just as good. Some of her lesser-known and underappreciated songs include “Bisexuals,” “Sticky Shoes,” and “Ode To A Pubic Hair.”
Conclusion
In the end, Phoebe Buffay is the best character on Friends because she’s so different from everyone else that we can’t help but love her. She has a unique personality and is one of the most relatable characters on TV — which makes her a perfect main character.