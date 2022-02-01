Home
Movies
Why Colin Sullivan’s Demise In The Departed Was Both Good and Bad

Why Colin Sullivan’s Demise In The Departed Was Both Good and Bad

13 seconds ago

As a remake of the Hong Kong drama Internal Affairs, Martin Scorsese went back to his gangster roots and made another great feature, The Departed. This was a star-studded feature headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Billy Costigan and Matt Damon’s Colin Sullivan: The former is an undercover cop trying to gather more evidence against Frank Costello and the latter was the mole that everyone in the organization was trying to weed out. Fast forward to the third act and Costigan has finally found the snitch within his department and the two men have their big confrontation. Costigan has him dead to rights until his brains are blown out Barrigan, another corrupt officer. After a series of killings that leaves Sullivan as the lone survivor, the snitch has seemingly won the war. With Barrigan dead, police think that he’s the traitor, clearing Sullivan’s name and the last trace back to him as a shady officer. Then, Sullivan meets his fate at the hands of Sgt. Dignam; The hard-nosed detective who wasn’t best friends with Costigan but knew the truth and served out his own brand of justice by putting the final bullet inside Sullivan’s head. The big bad is beaten and all is right in the world. Now, in theory, this is the way it should be. Movies are a diversion of life, basically an exaggerated view of reality. In truth, we want the good guys to win by completing their journey; however, sometimes, that doesn’t happen.

Costigan did fulfill his goal. Find the rat and takedown Frank Costello. While he had no part in bringing Frank to justice, he found the mole and was moments away from a giant victory until his tragic death. This is a sad moment because Scorsese does an excellent job with Costigan’s character before his untimely demise. He’s a damaged soul living in a corrupted world. The brutal crimes and the constant threats of exposure haunt the undercover police officer who’s simply trying to do right within the world. He’s a flawed human being who has his heart in the right place. Costigan’s death was a reminder that he lived in a cruel world and that death could happen at any time. The build-up to that surprise moment was great and Costigan’s murder was a shocking but earned moment. It’s earned because he lives in a violent world and as I previously mentioned, death could happen at any time.

That leaves Colin Sullivan. Did he deserve to die? In the beginning, Sullivan was a clean and well-mannered kid who was taken under the wing of Costello. Sullivan is pretty much the very definition of a two-face snake; He’ll happily smile and have drinks with you, but he doesn’t have any problems putting a bullet in your head if it benefits his selfish needs. Sullivan turning on Barrigan made complete sense. He was in the middle of a giant mess that couldn’t be cleaned up. His only out was to pin the blame on Barrigan. Sullivan is the big bad in The Departed because he’s truly the master pulling the strings. Frank’s true colors is well known to everyone. He’s a ruthless killer and psychopath. Sullivan is the charming thief in the entire scenario. He fits into normal society because he’s seemingly a perfect role model for his organization. He’s the more dangerous of the two because Sullivan can easily charm his way into any situation and screw you over without the victim suspecting anything suspicious beforehand. Sullivan’s demise was well earned. He’s a selfish prick who never feels any remorse for the ones he’s hurt. The only negative is that it isn’t exactly clear how Dignam knows the truth in regard to who Sullivan is. Is it believable that he would kill Sullivan instead of taking him to jail? Definitely. It also makes sense that Dignam would be suspicious of the whole incident. He’s the man closest to Costigan and despite their differences, he knows that the kid has a good heart. I don’t believe that a scene is needed to showcase Dignam going undercover and getting to the truth himself. The clues are all there so it’s not hard to piece together. It’s especially aided by the big blowout Dignam and Sullivan had at the station over Captain Queenan’s death. It’s a minor negative as the pieces are all there on why he did it, but for Dignam to risk his entire reputation for revenge instead of justice is a bit of a headscratcher. Nevertheless, The Departed is an excellent gangster piece, and part of that reason is the rightful justice served at the end.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Our Kind of People Season Finale: “Two Proposals But One Guy”
Will Joshua Jackson or Shaun Weiss Guest Star on Game Changers?
Watch These 7 Veterinarian Reality Shows To Realize Your Childhood Dream
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why Colin Sullivan’s Demise In The Departed Was Both Good and Bad
Five Reasons Why “Accepted” is Awesome and Five Reasons It’s Ridiculous
Five Things We Can Learn About Career Decisions from The Devil Wears Prada
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Would Jason Momoa Work as a Fast and Furious Villain?
Whatever Happened to Linda Purl?
She-Hulk vs. Sheeva: Who Wins?
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio