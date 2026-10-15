“Who’s Your Doggy”: A Coffee Table Book By This Artist Celebrating Dogs And Their Big Personalities (22 New Pics)

Ask any dog owner about their pet, and you’ll get a story: the sock thief, the couch hog, the one who greets every delivery driver like a long-lost friend. Photographer Vicky Champagne collects those stories, then hands the microphone to the dogs themselves.
Her project, Who’s Your Doggy, pairs portraits with short stories written from each dog’s point of view, based on what their families share about their personalities, quirks, and the difference they’ve made in their lives. We first featured the series two years ago, and it has grown considerably since then: Volume 3 is now out, bringing the total to more than 120 dogs, with part of the project raising funds for the Humane Society.
Scroll down to meet some of the stars of the new volume, each introduced in their own words.
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#1 Bennie — The Best Boy
“My full name is Bennie and the Jets, which sounds like I should be doing something important. The truth is, I already am.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
What began as an experiment has turned into something far bigger than its creator expected. “When I created the first volume, my goal was simply to photograph dogs, tell their stories and raise funds for the Humane Society,” Vicky told in the interview with Bored Panda. “Three volumes and over 120 dogs later, it’s become an annual signature project that I plan to continue for years to come.”
For the photographer, the camera is only half the job. “I’ve always loved photographing dogs, but what I love just as much is getting to know them,” she explained. “I’m naturally curious, and I love hearing from their families about their personalities, funny little habits and, most importantly, the impact they’ve had on their lives.” Turning those details into stories narrated by the dogs is her favorite part. “I think it gives people an opportunity to see their dog, and the relationship they share, in a whole new way.”
#2 Sky — The Matriarch
“I’ve heard people call me slow. Around here they even joke that I move at ‘grandma speed.’ They’re not entirely wrong.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#3 Karly — The Supermodel
“I was made to walk. Not just to move, but to glide, to carry myself in a way that makes people pause without quite knowing why.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
The biggest surprise has been the community that formed around the books. Each volume features around 40 dogs and their families, “all with different stories but one thing in common: the incredible love they have for their dogs.” The experience has even changed how Vicky sees her own work. “It’s no longer just about the portraits I create, but about the relationships, experiences and memories that come with them,” she said.
Volume 3 of Who’s Your Doggy is now available on Amazon, and its release is being celebrated with a book reveal event on November 14. Bookings for Volume 4 are already open, and raising funds for the Humane Society remains a core part of the project.
#4 Lucy — The Human In The Beagle Suit
“I don’t understand when people say I’m a dog. I mean sure, I look a little different, walk on four legs, and for some reason still haven’t figured out how to physically talk, but other than that, I’m basically the same as Erica and Aiden.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#5 Milo — The Tiny Tyrant
“My mom, Shey, says I’m dramatic. I prefer… decisive. I know what I like, what I don’t like, and I’m not afraid to share my opinion. Loudly. Repeatedly, if necessary.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#6 Charlee “Burr” — The Determined Heart
“Some people call me stubborn, but I prefer determined. If my family goes away for a few days, don’t expect me to act like nothing happened the second they get home.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#7 Duckie — The Optimist
“I still bunny-hop when I run, my back end occasionally wanders off in its own direction, and slippery floors and I have agreed we’re better off giving each other a little space. None of that ever seemed like a good reason to stop living.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#8 Elphie Lee — The Elegant Detective
“I may have a lot of hair and a certain elegance about me, but underneath all this glamour is a girl who likes to know exactly what’s going on.”
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#9 Finnegan — Mr. Big
“And when I sleep, I see no reason I shouldn’t get half of the king-sized bed. Mom and Dad can split the rest.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#10 Fiyero — The Sidekick
“But my favourite place is the front seat beside Mom. I’m pretty determined about getting it, because once we’re moving, I put my paw in her hand. I don’t need help balancing. I just like holding hands.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#11 Honey Bee — The Coach
“My mom, Dana, times races for a living, which means most weekends are spent around finish lines, stressed volunteers, tangled wires, nervous runners, and people asking questions every three seconds. Naturally, I go with her. Somebody has to keep the team focused.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#12 Mercy — The Safe Harbor
“I love the water. The bigger the splash, the better. Give me a lake, a fountain or a garden hose and I’ll happily chase it for hours.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#13 Siri — The Gatekeeper
“These days, my territory is Bath & Brush Co., where I hold the very important position of Head Security. Every dog who walks through that door gets inspected. Most are dismissed rather quickly. I have standards.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#14 Finnley — The Chocolate Chunk
“For example, dinner is at five, which means negotiations begin promptly at 4:30. Butt scratches are not optional.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#15 Cinder — The Summit Seeker
“Most dogs are perfectly happy with four paws on the ground. I’ve never understood that. The best views are always higher.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#16 Quinzee — The Only Child
“In this house, I am not simply loved, I am the sun. Everything else orbits around me, and I carry that naturally, and without apology.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#17 Rosie — The Spark
“That’s why I love piñatas so much. I don’t even care if there’s anything inside. Rip the cardboard, make a mess, wag your tail, celebrate like something wonderful just happened.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#18 Bandit — The Peacekeeper
“They named me Bandit. I never quite fit the part. From the very beginning, I was the one sitting in the middle of the chaos, watching it settle.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#19 Chewy — The Tiny Healer
“I know when people aren’t okay. I always have… maybe because I wasn’t okay once.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#20 Brewster — The Velvet Potato
“After breakfast, I proudly parade around with my Toy of the Week. Right now it’s a rainbow snake skin, and yes, everyone is expected to admire it.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#21 Christina — The Country Girl
“For the first time, I could really breathe. My tail started to lift, and one day it just… wagged.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
#22 Dobby — The Manager
“Every morning around 4:00 a.m., I begin my rounds by placing my chin on the side of the bed and staring directly at her until she wakes up. I like to think of it as a gentle performance review.”
Image source: Champagne Photography Studio
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