We’ve all made it. Let’s stand for a big round of applause for the 2020 survivors: you, me, our loved ones, relatives, frenemies, and whatnot. The good news is, it’s all history now and the twenty twenty (w)one memes are here to stay in the archive.

The better news is that we are off to a good start. Just think about it… the long-awaited Covid-19 vaccines are in, Biden is president, and the earth is still round.

To show you that we are all going to be alright, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most wholesome pictures to warm our hearts and bring us a sense of happiness. Remember to upvote your favorite uplifting stories and let us know in the comments below what made you smile recently.

After all, happiness is contagious. Trust us, we all know very well what we’re saying.

#1 I Met This Kid At An Orphanage In Tanzania A Few Years Ago And Told Him That If He Studied Hard, I’d Pay For His School To Help Him Towards His Dream Of Becoming A Doctor

He just got into medical school. I don’t have kids but I’m proud like a mother hen.

Image source: Lim_er_ick

#2 My Daughter Finished Chemotherapy Today

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: TheTiniestGhoul

#3 Sister And Unsung Brotherhood

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: ForgotYouTexted

#4 I Overcame My Depression And Went For A Hike. It’s The Small Things

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: JesseD320

#5 2500 Mile Flight, 2 Hour Drive, 6 Hour Hike, And My Wife Is At Rest

We got to know each other on a backpacking trip there, and I proposed in the same mountains a year later.

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: MECHASCHMECK

#6 Hadn’t Seen Each Other Since Daycare Closed, Parents Arranged A Playdate. When It Was Time To Leave:

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: throwitintheair22

#7 I Won Second Place For My Painting! I’m Very Excited So Hope You Guys Don’t Mind My Sharing

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: Cerulean_Shades

#8 4-Year-Old In Virginia Today Went Outside To Play Then Came Back To The Front Door With A New Friend

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: SeenSomeThangs

#9 You Can Never Know What’s Going On Inside Someone’s Head

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: HeatherTDay

#10 I Was A Homeless Heroin Addict For 3 Years. Monday, I Begin My Career As Coordinator Of A Homeless Shelter

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: RoamingRonnie

#11 My 8-Year-Old Is Painting Pet Portraits To Raise Money For The Animal Shelter

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: backaritagain

#12 Bought Something For Our Dog On Chewy, But He Died Before It Got Here. Not Only Did They Refund Us The Money, But Also They Sent Us Flowers That Were The Color Of His Fur

They also said to keep it and donate it to a local shelter in his name.

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: KiraCoatl

#13 A UPS Driver Delivered Nearly 200 Packages A Day Through Lockdowns And The Holiday Season. This Week, Hundreds Of Neighbors Came Out To Give Him A Hero’s Salute

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: screenshotofdispair

#14 Villagers In India Made Giant Sweaters To Keep Rescued Elephants Warm

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: Roger Allen, wildlifesosindia

#15 My 90-Year-Old Nana And Her 23-Year-Old Cat Love Sending Me Goodnight Selfies

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: thirdtheprincess1

#16 I Decided To Finally Go Vaccinated Behind My Anti-Vax Parent’s Back

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: tazijade

#17 Handsome Dog Photoshoot

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: jennyj_lee

#18 I’ve Hosted A Friend Since November Due To Her Depression. Today She Made Her Bed For The First Time. She’s At The Store Right Now

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: cooterholland

#19 I Came Out When I Was 14 (Now 35) And To Say My Parents Weren’t Thrilled Is A Complete Understatement. But Last Night, 21 Years Later, I Saw This Little Ornament On Their Tree

I really can’t believe how far they’ve both come as humans.

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: macthesnackattack

#20 That’s Why Dogs Are Human’s Best Friends

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: likeloveadore

#21 Best Way To End Year. My Lil Dude Is Officially My Son

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: lastofadinosaur

#22 Nike Surprises Justin Gallegos With A Contract. Justin Is Their First Professional Athlete With Cerebral Palsy

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: SoDakZak

#23 Stray Doggo Interrupts Street Performance In Turkey To Help The Actor Who Was Pretending To Be Hurt. What A Pure Heart

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: tilltheend0ftime

#24 My Grandmother Turned 100 Last October, This Is Her Doing The Plank For 30 Seconds

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: Leopoldo14

#25 10-Hour Shifts 6 Days A Week In 100 Degree Florida Heat Wearing Face Masks, If We Can Do It So Can You

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: nuddycaleb

#26 Giraffe Saying Hello To Terminally Ill Patient During “Last Wish” Event In Dutch Zoo

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: StAmbulancewens

#27 12 Years Ago I Was Homeless. Today I’m A Homeowner

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: BetteMoxie

#28 Long Lost Siblings

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: itswalela

#29 Pilot Celebrates At Her Graduation As The First Black Female Tactical Jet Pilot In US Navy History

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: U.S. Navy, paigealissa

#30 2 Years Ago Today I Received A Bone Marrow Transplant To Cure My Second Relapse Of Leukemia. Today I’m Officially Cured

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: Zerocare

#31 Turning A Dead Tree Into A Small Free Library That Looks Like Something Straight Out Of A Fairytale

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: -sUBzERoo-

#32 This Post My Mom Made On My Birthday A Few Years Ago Still Makes Me Cry

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: carter_swank10

#33 Blessed Serenade

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: venmo4feet

#34 The Man Standing On The Left Is The Patient’s Uber Driver. He Went Inside With Him Because He Had No One Else To Keep Him Company While In The Hospital. So Kind

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: regian24

#35 Randomly Reunited With My Sister Tonight After She Ran Away From Home In 2005

The story is quite long and painful, but the summary is that we were raised in an abusive home. She had an undiagnosed mental illness and ran away at 17, I was 16. She was on the streets and dealing with addiction, in and out of rehab but she’s been clean for nearly a year now. It wasn’t random in that we accidentally bumped into each other, but random in that I assumed I’d never see her again as she became a distant memory, but that all changed overnight. I received a call before bed yesterday from another family member that they’d made contact with her, and that she’d actually moved back to our home city 2 years ago. Less than 24 hours later and she’s back in my life again. The whole thing feels very surreal and I’m still trying to wrap my head around what just happened.

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: HealinMyMind

#36 My Friend Eating A Burger With Prosthetic Hands I Designed And Built For Him

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: MakerHand

#37 Dad Sleeps Downstairs On The Sofa Bed With Elderly Dog To Keep Him Company Since Dog Can’t Get Up The Stairs Anymore

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: HoldMyThrowawaysWife

#38 My Father Said He Started Leaving Food Out Like I Do, I Visited Him Today And Saw This

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: Z06Chris

#39 I Put Out A Request On Facebook In November For Mail For My 19-Year-Old Son, With Autism, Who Loves Walking To The Post Office

He has lost over 75 lbs from keto and these walks. He has received over 3200 letters and parcels with kind words and encouragement from over 24 different countries.

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: swazmom74

#40 The CEO Of My Company Doing The Dishes After Buying Everyone Lunch. This Is Why I Love My Job

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: w-o-r-k-l-o-g-i-n

#41 These Neighbors Adjusted Their Fence So They Could Enjoy A Beer Together With Social Distance

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: jcepiano

#42 Things Have Changed

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: aaaronbrown

#43 Today My Daughter Is 5 Years Cancer Free! I Took This Photo To Commemorate Washing Away 5 Years

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: Cyclone2000

#44 True Love Knows No Fences

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: ifaponfirstdate

#45 Guys My Dad Is No Longer Transphobic. It Was My Birthday Today And He Got Me This Gift. I Cried My Eyes Out

He chose me over his beliefs. This is what the shirt looks like from the front and back. I’m pre-t and got a long way to go, it’s nice to know that I got support from my family.

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: FinalCelebration5

#46 My 8-Year-Old Daughter Has Been Growing Her Hair For Nearly 2 Years To Donate It To A Charity That Makes Wigs For Cancer Kids That Cannot Afford Them

Today was the day she had it cut.

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: thespud_332

#47 This Caring Dog Was Worried The Baby Isn’t Visibly Eating

Their dog hasn’t eaten well since they brought their baby home – the dog kept taking food into the living room and leaving it there. Someone suggested the dog might be worried the baby isn’t visibly eating, so is “feeding” the baby. They tried giving the baby a bowl of food at the same time. It worked.

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: xianaa

#48 Someone In The Apartment Across From Mine Is About To Get Proposed To

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: Princess_Daisy_Dukes

#49 What Started As An Accidental Text Turned Into An Annual Tradition

This all started through a message sent to the wrong number about a Thanksgiving dinner. The man in the middle asked if he could come to Thanksgiving anyway even though they were complete strangers. They’ve been having Thanksgiving together for years now.

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: Kiz-Fil-A

#50 Accurate If You Ask Me

If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

Image source: ersxo__

