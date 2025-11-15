If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Pics Might Lift You Up

We’ve all made it. Let’s stand for a big round of applause for the 2020 survivors: you, me, our loved ones, relatives, frenemies, and whatnot. The good news is, it’s all history now and the twenty twenty (w)one memes are here to stay in the archive.
#1 I Met This Kid At An Orphanage In Tanzania A Few Years Ago And Told Him That If He Studied Hard, I’d Pay For His School To Help Him Towards His Dream Of Becoming A Doctor
He just got into medical school. I don’t have kids but I’m proud like a mother hen.
#2 My Daughter Finished Chemotherapy Today
#3 Sister And Unsung Brotherhood
#4 I Overcame My Depression And Went For A Hike. It’s The Small Things
#5 2500 Mile Flight, 2 Hour Drive, 6 Hour Hike, And My Wife Is At Rest
We got to know each other on a backpacking trip there, and I proposed in the same mountains a year later.
#6 Hadn’t Seen Each Other Since Daycare Closed, Parents Arranged A Playdate. When It Was Time To Leave:
#7 I Won Second Place For My Painting! I’m Very Excited So Hope You Guys Don’t Mind My Sharing
#8 4-Year-Old In Virginia Today Went Outside To Play Then Came Back To The Front Door With A New Friend
#9 You Can Never Know What’s Going On Inside Someone’s Head
#10 I Was A Homeless Heroin Addict For 3 Years. Monday, I Begin My Career As Coordinator Of A Homeless Shelter
#11 My 8-Year-Old Is Painting Pet Portraits To Raise Money For The Animal Shelter
#12 Bought Something For Our Dog On Chewy, But He Died Before It Got Here. Not Only Did They Refund Us The Money, But Also They Sent Us Flowers That Were The Color Of His Fur
They also said to keep it and donate it to a local shelter in his name.
#13 A UPS Driver Delivered Nearly 200 Packages A Day Through Lockdowns And The Holiday Season. This Week, Hundreds Of Neighbors Came Out To Give Him A Hero’s Salute
#14 Villagers In India Made Giant Sweaters To Keep Rescued Elephants Warm
#15 My 90-Year-Old Nana And Her 23-Year-Old Cat Love Sending Me Goodnight Selfies
#16 I Decided To Finally Go Vaccinated Behind My Anti-Vax Parent’s Back
#17 Handsome Dog Photoshoot
#18 I’ve Hosted A Friend Since November Due To Her Depression. Today She Made Her Bed For The First Time. She’s At The Store Right Now
#19 I Came Out When I Was 14 (Now 35) And To Say My Parents Weren’t Thrilled Is A Complete Understatement. But Last Night, 21 Years Later, I Saw This Little Ornament On Their Tree
I really can’t believe how far they’ve both come as humans.
#20 That’s Why Dogs Are Human’s Best Friends
#21 Best Way To End Year. My Lil Dude Is Officially My Son
#22 Nike Surprises Justin Gallegos With A Contract. Justin Is Their First Professional Athlete With Cerebral Palsy
#23 Stray Doggo Interrupts Street Performance In Turkey To Help The Actor Who Was Pretending To Be Hurt. What A Pure Heart
#24 My Grandmother Turned 100 Last October, This Is Her Doing The Plank For 30 Seconds
#25 10-Hour Shifts 6 Days A Week In 100 Degree Florida Heat Wearing Face Masks, If We Can Do It So Can You
#26 Giraffe Saying Hello To Terminally Ill Patient During “Last Wish” Event In Dutch Zoo
#27 12 Years Ago I Was Homeless. Today I’m A Homeowner
#28 Long Lost Siblings
#29 Pilot Celebrates At Her Graduation As The First Black Female Tactical Jet Pilot In US Navy History
#30 2 Years Ago Today I Received A Bone Marrow Transplant To Cure My Second Relapse Of Leukemia. Today I’m Officially Cured
#31 Turning A Dead Tree Into A Small Free Library That Looks Like Something Straight Out Of A Fairytale
#32 This Post My Mom Made On My Birthday A Few Years Ago Still Makes Me Cry
#33 Blessed Serenade
#34 The Man Standing On The Left Is The Patient’s Uber Driver. He Went Inside With Him Because He Had No One Else To Keep Him Company While In The Hospital. So Kind
#35 Randomly Reunited With My Sister Tonight After She Ran Away From Home In 2005
The story is quite long and painful, but the summary is that we were raised in an abusive home. She had an undiagnosed mental illness and ran away at 17, I was 16. She was on the streets and dealing with addiction, in and out of rehab but she’s been clean for nearly a year now. It wasn’t random in that we accidentally bumped into each other, but random in that I assumed I’d never see her again as she became a distant memory, but that all changed overnight. I received a call before bed yesterday from another family member that they’d made contact with her, and that she’d actually moved back to our home city 2 years ago. Less than 24 hours later and she’s back in my life again. The whole thing feels very surreal and I’m still trying to wrap my head around what just happened.
#36 My Friend Eating A Burger With Prosthetic Hands I Designed And Built For Him
#37 Dad Sleeps Downstairs On The Sofa Bed With Elderly Dog To Keep Him Company Since Dog Can’t Get Up The Stairs Anymore
#38 My Father Said He Started Leaving Food Out Like I Do, I Visited Him Today And Saw This
#39 I Put Out A Request On Facebook In November For Mail For My 19-Year-Old Son, With Autism, Who Loves Walking To The Post Office
He has lost over 75 lbs from keto and these walks. He has received over 3200 letters and parcels with kind words and encouragement from over 24 different countries.
#40 The CEO Of My Company Doing The Dishes After Buying Everyone Lunch. This Is Why I Love My Job
#41 These Neighbors Adjusted Their Fence So They Could Enjoy A Beer Together With Social Distance
#42 Things Have Changed
#43 Today My Daughter Is 5 Years Cancer Free! I Took This Photo To Commemorate Washing Away 5 Years
#44 True Love Knows No Fences
#45 Guys My Dad Is No Longer Transphobic. It Was My Birthday Today And He Got Me This Gift. I Cried My Eyes Out
He chose me over his beliefs. This is what the shirt looks like from the front and back. I’m pre-t and got a long way to go, it’s nice to know that I got support from my family.
#46 My 8-Year-Old Daughter Has Been Growing Her Hair For Nearly 2 Years To Donate It To A Charity That Makes Wigs For Cancer Kids That Cannot Afford Them
Today was the day she had it cut.
#47 This Caring Dog Was Worried The Baby Isn’t Visibly Eating
Their dog hasn’t eaten well since they brought their baby home – the dog kept taking food into the living room and leaving it there. Someone suggested the dog might be worried the baby isn’t visibly eating, so is “feeding” the baby. They tried giving the baby a bowl of food at the same time. It worked.
#48 Someone In The Apartment Across From Mine Is About To Get Proposed To
#49 What Started As An Accidental Text Turned Into An Annual Tradition
This all started through a message sent to the wrong number about a Thanksgiving dinner. The man in the middle asked if he could come to Thanksgiving anyway even though they were complete strangers. They’ve been having Thanksgiving together for years now.
#50 Accurate If You Ask Me
